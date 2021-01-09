DH | 19 new cases on Thursday

PHILIPSBURG–Nineteen new individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total active cases to 110.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1,531.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 110 persons who are in home isolation.

There are currently no patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

There are 204 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

Seven persons were confirmed by CPS as recovered from the virus, increasing the number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten to 1,394.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 2,056 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 11,535 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

“We continue to ask the public for cooperation in wearing a mask, maintaining a social distance of two metres when in public places, washing or sanitising your hands frequently and refraining from attending mass gatherings.

“Remember that flattening the curve is highly dependent on the behaviours of all members of the community,” said CPS.

