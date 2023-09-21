CC | Silvania proud of World Poker Tour to celebrate new gambling legislation

WILLEMSTAD – The WTP Curacao Invitational Poker Tournament in Curacao is scheduled for September 25th. Minister Javier Silvania of Finance announced a few weeks ago that he would be collaborating with the World Poker Tour.

In a press release on Wednesday, Silvania expressed his pride in this being the first major event in the gambling industry in Curaçao. This event is meant to celebrate the new gambling legislation, which includes several significant changes, such as stricter regulations with a focus on responsible gambling.

More than 100 participants from diverse backgrounds are expected, including invited players, participants who have qualified through online satellite tournaments, and local poker players.

The highlight will be the ‘main table,’ where professional poker players from the WPT team will compete for the championship trophy and an estimated prize pool of around $85,000.

The tournament will take place at the Dreams Curacao Resort from September 25th to September 27th.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle