Telegraaf | Joran opgelucht na biecht: ’Iemand die twee meisjes om het leven brengt is niet helemaal normaal’

THE HAGUE – The Council of Advice (RvA) has rejected the proposal by Rennox Calmes, Member of Parliament for the opposition party TPK. The opposition MP aims to amend the law to abolish same-sex marriage in Curaçao.

To make changes to the State Regulation, the initiator (in this case, Calmes) must attach an Explanatory Memorandum (MvT) to the bill. According to the RvA, Calmes’ justification was inadequate, and they recommend not proceeding with the proposal.

The RvA felt that Calmes’ explanation did not adequately take into account the civil rights of the population. The two arguments presented by Calmes were deemed irrelevant by the RvA. Calmes considers it significant that a majority in the Parliament emerged against same-sex marriage during the 2021 elections. According to the RvA, this does not guarantee that the majority of Curaçao is also against same-sex marriage.

Calmes’ second argument was that a same-sex couple cannot have children. The RvA pointed out that there is no law that obliges couples to procreate once they are married.

It is not known whether Calmes will withdraw the bill submitted after receiving the RvA’s advice.

