27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 8 juni 2021 03:07

Laatste reacties

- Advertentie -
HomeMediaSXM-Daily Herald

DH | Schiphol willing to reconsider support to airport if good governance restored

0 reacties

This is what Schiphol International director Kjell Kloosterziel wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Finance Minister Ardwell Irion on May 27.

AMSTERDAM/PHILIPSBURG–The Royal Schiphol Group (RSG) is willing to continue its support of the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) terminal reconstruction project, but only if corporate governance is restored at the airport.

This is what Schiphol International director Kjell Kloosterziel wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Finance Minister Ardwell Irion on May 27.

Kloosterziel’s message is a reiteration of what he previously sent to Jacobs and Irion on May 6. In this letter, RSG threatened to pull out of the airport reconstruction project as of mid-July unless good governance was restored by May 26.

- Advertentie -

In the May 27 letter, Klooster referenced a meeting between RSG and the two St. Maarten Ministers that occurred earlier that day.

“We appreciate the open discussion today and are encouraged by the commitment expressed by you during the meeting on behalf of the government of St. Maarten to rectify any governance violations and ensure good governance at the airport going forward as soon as possible.

“As indicated in our meeting, we are willing to reconsider our position on the termination of our support as soon as appropriate measure have been implemented to ensure proper governance of the airport is assured and [we – Ed.] confirm that Royal Schiphol Group is willing to continue to support the reconstruction of the airport, through the cooperation agreement, when that happens,” said Kloosterziel.

What is exactly meant by “appropriate measures” to ensure “proper corporate governance” has been a mystery to the public.

The suspension of PJIA holding company PJIAH managing director Dexter Doncher has been rumoured to be one of measures. However, neither St. Maarten officials or those in the Netherlands have yet to explicitly clarify what corporate governance violations have been committed at the airport, and what concrete steps are needed to improve the situation.

“We also want to reiterate and provide you with comfort that our involvement at the airport, from the start, is intended to only support the airport and the country of St. Maarten with the reconstruction of the airport after the devasting impact of Hurricane Irma,” wrote Kloosterziel.

The letter was copied to PJIAH supervisory board chairman Glen Daniel, PJIA operating company PJIAE chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Mingo, and St. Maarten Trust Fund Steering Committee member Frans Weekers.

Bron: Daily Herald

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldSint MaartenNederlandPolitiekToerismesector

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

- Advertentie -

Lees ook

Parool

Parool | G7 zet eerste stap tegen belastingontwijking, die vaak via Nederland loopt

Herman Stil Na jaren geruzie heeft de G7 een grote stap gezet in de...
0
Radio Paradise FM

ParadiseFM | GMN bedankt Jesus-Leito voor goede samenwerking

Het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur heeft Zita Jesus-Leito bedankt voor de...
2
Radio Paradise FM

ParadiseFM | Alcalá-Wallé beschuldigt Silvania van laster

Oud-minister Marilyn Alcalá-Wallé zegt dat beoogd MFK-minister Javier Silvania haar vals heeft beschuldigd...
1
Radio Paradise FM

ParadiseFM | PAR wil evaluatie van plan tegen huiselijk geweld

De PAR wil een update over de uitvoering van het plan tegen huiselijk...
1
Verkiezingen Curacao 2021

ParadiseFM | Nieuwe screeningswet bij Raad van State

Demissionair minister-president Eugene Rhuggenaath heeft een aangepaste screeningswet voorgelegd aan de Raad van...
0
Radio Dolfijn FM

DolfijnFM | Bonaire verwelkomt Delta en American Airlines na anderhalf jaar

Na 15 maanden afwezigheid mocht Bonaire dit weekend Delta Airlines en American Airlines...
0
- Advertentie -

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -
Meer van redactie curacao

ParadiseFM | GMN bedankt Jesus-Leito voor goede samenwerking

Het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur heeft Zita Jesus-Leito bedankt voor de goede samenwerking gedurende haar ministerschap van de afgelopen tien maanden. Afgelopen weekend werd er...
2

ParadiseFM | Alcalá-Wallé beschuldigt Silvania van laster

Oud-minister Marilyn Alcalá-Wallé zegt dat beoogd MFK-minister Javier Silvania haar vals heeft beschuldigd van corruptie. Dat zegt de oud-minister van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en sport vandaag in...
1

Democracy now! | Monday, June 7, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

ParadiseFM | PAR wil evaluatie van plan tegen huiselijk geweld

De PAR wil een update over de uitvoering van het plan tegen huiselijk geweld en kindermishandeling, dat drie jaar geleden werd aangenomen. Uit onderzoek blijkt dat 4 op...
1

ParadiseFM | Kluivert vertrouwen in winst Guatemala

Interim-bondscoach Patrick Kluivert heeft op een persconferentie van de FFK aangegeven dat het Curaçaose elftal er klaar voor is om de wedstrijd tegen Guatemala morgen tot een...
0

ParadiseFM | Nieuwe screeningswet bij Raad van State

Demissionair minister-president Eugene Rhuggenaath heeft een aangepaste screeningswet voorgelegd aan de Raad van State. Die aanpassingen moeten volgens Rhuggenaath de integriteit van ministers en kandidaten voor een...
0
- Advertentie -

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
The Post Online
Extra
Volkskrant
Trouw
Antilliaans Dagblad
Curaçao Chronicle
Algemeen Dagblad
De Telegraaf
ParadiseFM
NRC
Nu.cw
Leeuwarder Courant
ANP
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
The Daily Herald
Persbureau Curaçao
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
DolfijnFM
Amigoe
Curacao.nu
 
 
Persbureau Curaçao
Antilliaans Dagblad
ANP
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Trouw
De Telegraaf
The Daily Herald
Algemeen Dagblad
Extra
Curaçao Chronicle
The Post Online
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
ParadiseFM
Curacao.nu
Volkskrant
Amigoe
Leeuwarder Courant
NRC
DolfijnFM
Nu.cw
 

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 