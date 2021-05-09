26 C
Willemstad
• zondag 9 mei 2021 09:31
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Coronamaatregelen eerder dan verwacht versoepeld

Persbureau Curacao Vanaf dinsdag 11 mei zullen de coronamaatregelen op Curaçao worden versoepeld. Eerst zou dat over negen dagen, op 17 mei zijn. Volgens demissionair premier Eugene Rhuggenaath...
0

PBC | Zondag kans op regen en onweer

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een storing die naar verwachting de lokale eilanden in de komende 24 tot 36 uur zal treffen, bevindt zich momenteel boven het zuidoosten van...
0

AVC | ‘Toezicht op financiële instellingen Curaçao is te vrijblijvend’

Servaas Houben en Ronald Ketellapper | Achterkant van Curacao Het toezicht in Curaçao op financiële instellingen is te vrijblijvend, verouderd en houdt onvoldoende rekening met de risico’s waaraan...
0

ParadiseFM | “Eiland heropent dinsdag”

De meeste sectoren op het eiland mogen dinsdag weer open. Dat melden bronnen aan Paradise FM. Om 16 uur worden de details bekendgemaakt tijdens een ‘relato di...
0

ParadiseFM |‘Nationale assemblee’ moet eiland post-corona vormgeven

Komende maandag, dinsdag en vrijdag praat de overheid met diverse belangengroepen over de vraag ‘hoe verder, nadat een groot deel gevaccineerd is’. Dat vertelde premier Rhuggenaath vandaag tijdens...
0

DH | Irion: Former ministers should be held accountable for actions

PHILIPSBURG--Finance Minister Ardwell Irion believes that former ministers should be made examples and held accountable for their actions executed while in office. He made the...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img
HomeMediaSXM-Daily HeraldDH | Irion: Former ministers should be held accountable for actions

DH | Irion: Former ministers should be held accountable for actions

0
0 reacties

SXM minister van Financiën Ardwell Irion | Antilliaans Dagblad

PHILIPSBURG–Finance Minister Ardwell Irion believes that former ministers should be made examples and held accountable for their actions executed while in office.

He made the remarks in response to a question during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

While the question was in regard to the matter involving decisions made by a former government regarding Henderson International B.V. and insurance loss adjuster Smith Orloff and Associates, Irion said his statements were in general.

“I do believe that at some point in time, especially depending on the actions that were made and the cost that the country will have to accept or bear the burden of, at some point in time we do need to make examples of probably former ministers for their actions and decisions,” Irion said.

“I have also seen some actions within the last few years that were made and things and processes that should have been done better or done properly and the fact that you could just get away [with it – Ed.], I believe if you follow that path, it will just continue to happen. So, I believe just like our fellow citizens who are also accountable for their actions, at some point in time we should be holding ministers accountable for their former actions also.”

Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said, referring to the Henderson International matter, “As ministers you have taken an oath and you are basically responsible for decisions made. If you follow the proper process – then the personal liability, let’s say, drops. However, if you did not follow the proper process or the official process and it’s not properly substantiated, you can be personally held liable.

“There is nothing we have to institute new to make that possible. So, if this is proven to be [that proper procedures were not followed] in such a case, then the Council of Ministers will decide whether to follow up on it.”

She said the information on the verdict in the case had been brought to the attention of the Council of Ministers in their meeting on Tuesday, but a decision was not taken. Jacobs wants the opportunity for the Council of Minister to deliberate on the matter and get all the necessary information.

Bron: Daily Herald

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
SXM-Daily HeraldSint MaartenPolitiek
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikelNu.cw | Curaçao eerder dan verwacht uit lockdown
Volgend artikelParadiseFM |‘Nationale assemblee’ moet eiland post-corona vormgeven

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 