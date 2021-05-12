26 C
• vrijdag 14 mei 2021 05:20
PBC | Ook Indiase, Colombiaanse en Braziliaanse variant op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao De besmettingen mogen dan al twee dagen op nul staan, eerder deze maand zijn ook de Braziliaanse, Colombiaanse en Indiase variant van corona op Curaçao vast...
PBC | Marine hervat jacht op drugs in Caribisch gebied

Persbureau Curacao Het patrouilleschip van de Koninklijke Marine, de Zr.Ms. Holland is vandaag vanuit Den Helder naar het Caribisch gebied vertrokken. Defensie heeft daardoor na een aantal maanden...
PBC | Liquiditeitssteun Nederland in gevaar nu nieuwe coalitie niets wil weten van Coho

Opinie Dick Drayer | Persbureau Curacao De liquiditeitssteun van Nederland aan Curaçao loopt gevaar, nu de nieuwe coalitie een uitnodiging van Knops om deel te nemen aan het...
ParadiseFM | ABN zegt niet-Europese rekeningen toch niet op

Goed nieuws voor ABN-AMRO rekeninghouders op onze eilanden: niet-Europese rekeningen worden voorlopig niet gesloten. Klanten die eerder een opzegbrief hebben ontvangen kunnen die als niet-verzonden beschouwen. Alle...
ParadiseFM | Pleziervaart weer toegestaan

Het is sinds gisteren weer toegestaan om recreatief te varen. De versoepeling werd niet genoemd op de persconferentie, maar stond wel in de ministeriële bepaling die gisteren...
PBC | Voor tweede dag op rij geen besmettingen op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Voor de tweede dag op rij zijn er op Curaçao geen nieuwe coronabesmettingen bijgekomen. Er werden 699 testen uitgevoerd. Ook is er niemand overleden. Er liggen nu...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

