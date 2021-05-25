27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 25 mei 2021 15:53
ParadiseFM | Crowdfunding Jaanchies meer dan 10.000 Euro

De crowdfundingsactie voor restaurant Jaanchies heeft nu al meer dan 10.000 euro opgebracht. Het doel van de fundraising is om 50.000 euro op te halen. De GoFundMe-pagina...
Extra | Journaal 25 mei 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Brandbrief aan formateur: Chong mag geen minister worden

In een niet mis te verstane brief aan formateur Peterson openen oud-werknemers van CBA Television de aanval op kandidaat-minister Ramoncito Chong. Hun boodschap is duidelijk: “Met een...
Nu.cw | Ook project warme maaltijden in handen van SOAW

Het ministerie van SOAW gaat ook het warme maaltijdenproject van het Rode Kruis Curaçao voortzetten. Per 1 mei kwam het voedselhulpprogramma van het Rode Kruis in handen...
PBC | PCR test blijft verplicht tussen Curacao en Bonaire

Persbureau Curacao Een negatieve PCR test blijft nodig als je tussen Curaçao en Bonaire wil reizen en vice versa. Dat laat het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire weten. Reizigers van Curaçao...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

