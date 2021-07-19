31 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 21 juli 2021 16:24

Laatste reacties

- Advertentie -
HomeMediaDemocracy Now!

Democracy now! | Monday, July 19, 2021

0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

- Advertentie -

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Democracy Now!InternationaalVideos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :
- Advertentie -

Lees ook

Democracy Now!

Democracy now! | Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Extrá

Extra | Journaal 21 juli 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Volkskrant

Volkskrant | Indringend en gevaarlijk: spionagesoftware uit Israël bedreigt de democratie, ook de Nederlandse

Met Frontline video | Huib Modderkolk Vele honderden journalisten, mensenrechtenactivisten, rechters en politici over...
5
Democracy Now!

Democracy now! | Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Democracy Now!

Extra | Journaal 20 juli 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Radio Dolfijn FM

DolfijnFM | Delta gaat met kerst en voorjaar dagelijks vliegen tussen Atlanta en Bonaire

Delta Airlines gaat tijdens de kerstvakantie dagelijks non-stop vliegen tussen Atlanta en Bonaire....
4
- Advertentie -

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -
Meer van redactie curacao

DKR | Curaçaose onderneming zet dierenleed in om onlinegokken te promoten

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties Willemstad – Het op Curaçao gevestigde, maar op Malta geregistreerde bedrijf Dilanti Media heeft de website Piepvandaag.nl gekaapt om dierenliefhebbers te verleiden tot onlinegokken. Bezoekers van...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with...
0

Extra | Journaal 21 juli 2021

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Nieuwe risico-landenlijst

De overheid van Curaçao heeft maandag 19 juli een nieuwe landenlijst uitgegeven met kleurcodes van landen die een hoog en een laag coronarisico vormen. Landen met een zeer...
0

Nu.cw | Cyberluck maakt gedwongen excuus aan XCM

Met vonnis Een ruzie tussen Xecutive Corporate Management (XCM) en Cyberluck Curaçao is in de rechtszaal uitgevochten. XCM heeft gelijk gekregen van de rechter en Cyberluck Curaçao is...
1

DolfijnFM | Ballast Nedam gaat de luchthaven van Sint-Maarten herbouwen

Ballast Nedam mag de luchthaven van Sint-Maarten gaan herbouwen. Dat is de uitkomst van een biddingproces geleid door de Wereldbank. Het 15 jaar oude terminalgebouw van de...
0
- Advertentie -

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
Amigoe
Trouw
The Daily Herald
ParadiseFM
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
Persbureau Curaçao
Extra
Nu.cw
Curaçao Chronicle
NRC
DolfijnFM
Algemeen Dagblad
Curacao.nu
Leeuwarder Courant
ANP
The Post Online
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Antilliaans Dagblad
Volkskrant
De Telegraaf
 
 
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
Amigoe
Antilliaans Dagblad
De Telegraaf
ANP
Extra
ParadiseFM
Curaçao Chronicle
Curacao.nu
Algemeen Dagblad
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Persbureau Curaçao
The Daily Herald
Trouw
Nu.cw
Leeuwarder Courant
Volkskrant
DolfijnFM
The Post Online
NRC
 

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 