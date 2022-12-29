26 C
CC | Financial documents CPR falsified

7 reacties
Raffinaderij isla Beth Chaim | Persbureau Curacao

WILLEMSTAD – The preferred bidder Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) is said to have falsified dozens of financial documents for the takeover of the Curaçao Isla refinery.  

The Netherlands Forensic Investigation Agency (NFO) confirmed the forged documents after a second forensic investigation. Earlier there were suspicions of forgery from the headhunting team of Forensic Service Caribbean in Curacao. Forensic Technology International (FTI) also expressed concern.

The concern is said to have arisen after a “comfort letter”. This was sent in October about a support of about $ 5.5 billion from the London financial banking group HSBC. According to sources, the letter had several deviating features. HSBC later stated that the letter would not have come from the group. It was then decided to have a large part of the CPR files thoroughly investigated. The NFO has now intercepted dozens of forged documents.

The forged documents were intended to show that the company has the required capital, but doubts quickly arose. Now that the results of the forensic investigation are in, the team of specialists will soon meet with the legal and general economic adviser.

CPR has meanwhile announced that it will be working with another financial partner. In addition, the law firm Spigt Dutch Caribbean would have drawn up a legal document on behalf of CPR. This should show that the company itself would also have conducted research into the backgrounds of the so-called ‘equity partners’ of CPR.

The management of the public limited company Refineria di Korsou (RdK) has not yet commented.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

7 reacties

  1. Er waren voor de onderhandeling startte 2 partijen voor de exploitatie. de RDK wilde met de ene en onze Pias met de partij CPR.
    Het lijkt nu duidelijk waarom de oplichterspartij CPR het is geworden. Deze partij lijkt meer aan te sluiten bij het handel- en denkpatroon van onze bestuurders/regering.
    Indien , zoals gebruikelijk bij dit soort partijen, er al de nodige “giften “zijn gedaan ben ik benieuwd hoe onze bestuurders zich hieruit redden.
    Als dan het feestje anders afloopt dan afgesproken hebben bij dergelijke partijen de bestuurders een groot probleem. Overigens lijkt het erop dat ze de Bullebaai al in gebruik hebben en daar was het wellicht allemaal om te doen.

  2. CPR wist hoegenaamd van niets. Ze moeten de betrokkenen, zowel CPR als RdK en MFK, opsluiten wegens valsheid in geschrifte.
    De raffinaderij moet gesloopt worden en het oud ijzer verkocht worden

  3. CPR has announced they will work with another partner. Is that the only reply they can give? Who wil believe in CPR of/and they ” partners”? Partners in Crime, because how serious a company like this can be? And how long the government of Curacao knows about this falsificated documents on financial aspects of this ” investors”. And what director Newton has to tell about this and how long he had knowledge about this falsifications? That CPR venezuelan mr.Giusti mentioned as corrupt, has been published prior and is wel known.Why would it be different now? Who have choosen
    CPR/ Giusti for this deal for the reffinery? Mr Newton himself of the government of Curacao? Who has won already with this “deal”. Entire this happening has to be investigate bij the OM and find all about it out. It is close to unbelivable that an international company that pretend to be an investor, try to do something like this and expect to get away without been discovered!!!

  4. En Sultan Pik Pis heeft bij het NEP OPTREDEN op tv 13 over de toekomst van de verroeste ISLA bak ter goede trouw voor het domme klootjes volk zijn gouden met diamanten bezette ROLEX kostende 65 duizend florijn om gedaan zodat zij kunnen zien dat het goed gaat met de ECONOMIE op curacrim. wanneer breekt de pleuris eens uit op deze klip zodat de leugenaars van de MFK / NPN met de noorderzon moeten verdwijnen met het NARRENSCHIP zonder drank en vreten aan boord.

  7. Proverbial sheit hit the fan….de coalitie (lees: het MFK-boeven smal deel) heeft ernstig behoefte aan een (of eigenlijk meer) succes, maar nu nadert het uur van de waarheid.
    Bedrijvig rokende vlammen uit de schoorstenen van de Isla worden right quick een Fata Morgana. Hun vriendje Guisti / CPR is een scam. Allemaal nerveuze politici die o.m. hun ingecalculeerde verdienmodelletjes (en pluche jobs) zien verdampen.
    Ik leun even achterover en geniet hiervan.

