28.3 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 14 november 2023
Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 14 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
DolfijnFM | Half miljoen olievatten niet betaald, schip leeg huiswaarts

De partij die een half miljoen vaten olie in de tanks van Bullenbaai op een veiling had gekocht, heeft niet betaald. Het schip de Everest vertrok zonder...
DolfijnFM | Curaçao verwelkomt bijna 500.000 zonaanbidders

Bijna een half miljoen zonaanbidders heeft Curaçao tot en met oktober van dit jaar bezocht. Het eiland heeft voor het eerst in één jaar tijd zoveel toeristen...
DolfijnFM | Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betaalmethode Sentoo

De Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betalingsmethode Sentoo. Via QR-codes kunnen belastingplichtigen hun betalingen doen, wat sneller werkt en nauwkeuriger is dan het systeem dat nu wordt gebruikt. ...
ParadiseFM | Zoveelste blackout in een jaar

Het eiland ligt sinds twee uur vanmiddag plat. Alle productie-eenheden van nutsbedrijf Aqualectra liggen eruit. De oorzaak van de storing is nog in onderzoek. Wel wordt de distributie...
DH | SMMC resumes operations after brief employee unrest

SMMC resumes operations after brief employee unrest
PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has resumed its operations after a temporary disruption on Monday caused by employee unrest.

    Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley intervened and initiated discussions between relevant stakeholders to address the concerns raised by the employees, according to a press release issued by the ministry.

    Ottley held a virtual meeting with SMMC Board Chairperson Sandy Offringa, SMMC Director Dr. Felix Holiday, VSA mediator Mercelina Loblack and Windward Islands Health Care Union Association (WIHCUA) representative Brunilda Illidge. During the meeting, all parties expressed their concerns and willingness to find an amicable solution.

    According to the release, Dr. Holiday conveyed that an emergency meeting had been held with SMMC management and employee representatives and it had been determined that the unrest was a result of miscommunication. As a result, the employees have returned to work while negotiations continue to resolve any outstanding issues.

    Offringa assured Ottley that the SMMC board would convene in the coming weeks to finalise the process for the staff. This will ensure that all concerns are addressed comprehensively and that appropriate measures are implemented to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

    “As the union rep, I want to emphasise that our intention is to never harm the continuity of medical care. Today’s actions were a way for the staff to express their deep unhappiness. I would like to extend my appreciation to Ottley and everyone involved for their prompt actions. Moving forward, we hope to reach a reasonable and fair solution that prioritises the best interests of the employees,” said Illidge.

    Ottley thanked all stakeholders for their cooperation and commitment to finding a resolution. He emphasised the importance of open communication and collaboration in maintaining a productive work environment at SMMC. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring the smooth operation of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), as it plays a critical role in providing healthcare services to the people of St. Maarten.

    “We will continue to work closely with all parties involved to reach a mutually beneficial outcome. The ongoing negotiations between SMMC management, employee representatives and relevant stakeholders demonstrate a shared commitment to resolving any outstanding issues promptly. The Ministry of VSA remains dedicated to supporting a harmonious working environment at SMMC, where the focus can remain on providing quality healthcare services to he community,” he said.

Bron: Daily Herald

