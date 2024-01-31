29 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 31 januari 2024
ParadiseFM | Politie maakt boetes bekend voor de carnavalsperiode

De politie heeft via een mediacampagne de boetes bekend gemaakt die opgelegd kunnen worden tijdens carnaval. In deze periode geldt een ‘zero tolerance’-beleid, wat betekent dat politie...
1

ParadiseFM | APC: Verkoop van 160 kavels bij Brakkeput Noord vanochtend gestart

Algemeen Pensioenfonds Curaçao, APC, laat weten dat vanochtend om 11 uur is begonnen met de verkoop van 160 kavels bij Brakkeput Noord. Tot 21 februari 11 uur...
1

ParadiseFM | Aruba arresteert drie leden van drugsbende

Op Aruba zijn drie leden van een criminele bende gearresteerd, zo heeft de politiewoordvoerder van het eiland dinsdag bekend gemaakt. Het gaat om groep die drugs naar...
0

ParadiseFM | Kustwacht zoekt nieuwe krachten

De Kustwacht in het Caribisch gebied wil meer personeel. Daarom zijn de inschrijvingen geopend voor de Basis Opleiding Kustwacht. Jongeren tussen de 18 en 25 jaar kunnen...
0

ParadiseFM | Lange wachtlijsten voor staaroperaties

De oogheelkundige kliniek van het Adventziekenhuis heeft momenteel nog een wachtlijst van 537 staaroperaties. Dat schrijft de Amigoe dinsdagmiddag. Er wordt volgens minister Javier Silvania van Volksgezondheid...
0

CC | Evaluation report on COVID-19 crisis reveals shortcomings in Curaçao’s approach

WILLEMSTAD - Prime Minister Pisas has presented the evaluation report on the COVID-19 crisis to the Curaçao Parliament, emphasizing the need for more reserve capacity and professionalization...
1
DH | Largest cruise ship in the world to make inaugural call Feb. 13

DH | Largest cruise ship in the world to make inaugural call Feb. 13
0
PHILIPSBURG–Royal Caribbean International’s (RCI’s) largest cruise ship in the world Icon of the Seas will make its inaugural call to St. Maarten on Tuesday, February 13.

    RCI executives are also planning to be on the island for the arrival of this iconic vessel. The Icon of the Seas has been described as the first-of-its-kind combination of every vacation that features an all-encompassing lineup of firsts and next-level favourites for every kind of family and vacationer. The iconic vessel can carry 5,610 guests at double occupancy and 2,350 crew.

    “Port St. Maarten congratulates Royal Caribbean International on its newest ship the Icon of the Seas. This is indeed an iconic development for the cruise industry and for the destination. We have an unbreakable partnership and bond with RCI,” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) Alexander Gumbs said on Tuesday.

    “We will continue to work with RCI in increasing and improving experiences for guests as a cruise destination when we look at the water park project to be constructed next to Port St. Maarten. The RCI brand is also highly valued by the business community. We are looking forward to receiving several calls during the season of Icon of the Seas. I would like to also congratulate RCI on its second Icon-series ship Star of the Seas currently under construction in Finland, that is expected to be delivered in August 2025 for Caribbean sailings out of Port Canaveral,” Gumbs added.

    Icon of the Seas is 250,800 gross tons and is 1,198 feet long. The vessel made its official debut on January 27 out of Miami, Florida. It offers seven-night vacations to the Caribbean. The Icon-class vessel is bigger than the Oasis-class vessels.

    In store on Icon of the Seas is an all-encompassing lineup of experiences that combines the best of every vacation – from the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure – making the first-of-its-kind adventure the way to get away for every type of family and vacationer.

    Across eight neighbourhoods that are destinations in and of themselves are firsts and next-level favourites for everyone day and night, including adrenaline-pumping thrills like six record-breaking water slides at Category 6 and the Crown’s Edge experience at 154 feet above the ocean, and unrivalled ways to chill with seven pools – one for every day of the week – like the first suspended infinity pool at sea.

    The game-changing experiences also include a stay-all-day neighbourhood designed for families with young children, more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges; deck-defying entertainment across air, ice, water and theatre; and more.

