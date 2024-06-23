PBC | Winair mag van Curaçao niet extra vliegen op Sint Maarten

28.1 C
CC | Van Huffelen reflects with ‘nostalgia and pride’

THE HAGUE – State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen held her final virtual press conference with the Caribbean press last Friday morning.

She looked back on her tenure as state secretary, expressing that she has achieved much in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom over the past two and a half years. During the press conference, she mentioned that she looks back with ‘nostalgia and pride’ on the cooperation with the islands. Van Huffelen specifically highlighted the apologies for the slavery past, the rehabilitation of Tula, and the deep connection with part of the population.

As it is known, the Netherlands will have a new cabinet on July 2, which means Van Huffelen will stop her work. Zsolt Szabó will become the new State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalization. Van Huffelen stated that she is proud to have gotten to know all six islands, which she described as all very beautiful yet at the same time very different. She believes she has built a relationship with the six islands based on respect and trust.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Curaçao

PBC | Vrouw valt van trap, breekt nek en overlijdt

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Gisteren werd een vrouw dood aangetroffen in een huis in de wijk Jongbloed. Zij lag onderaan een trap en vertoonde geen teken van leven. Dat meldt...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose overheid verkoopt afgeschreven auto’s

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Volgende week woensdag, 26 juni organiseert het Ministerie van Verkeer, Vervoer en Ruimtelijke Planning (VVRP) een openbare verkoop van afgeschreven auto’s. Diverse auto’s en pick-ups van verschillende...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Kiezen voor thuisonderwijs wordt moeilijker op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het wordt moeilijker voor ouders om hun kinderen thuisonderwijs te geven. Het ministerie van Onderwijs, Wetenschap, Cultuur en Sport gaat strenger toezien op de regels voor...
0
Curaçao

CC | SER Curaçao issues advice on temporary tax revenue restructuring regulation

WILLEMSTAD - The Social-Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao issued its advice today to the Minister of Finance on the draft national ordinance for the temporary regulation on remediation of...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

DH | 450 persons visit tall ship ‘Picton Castle’ on open day

MARIGOT--Caribbean Sail Training (CST) estimated around 400 persons visited the square-rigged barquentine “Picton Castle” during Sunday’s open day at the Galisbay commercial pier. The vessel, built in 1928, was due...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Werken aan water in Caribisch Nederland

Den Haag - Er wordt hard gewerkt aan de afvalwatervisies voor de BES-eilanden en ook de klimaatplannen zijn, in meer of mindere mate, in ontwikkeling. Dit schrijft minister Mark...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Tweede stemronde Aruba homohuwelijk

Oranjestad - Het parlement stemt vandaag opnieuw voor of tegen het openstellen van het huwelijk voor personen van hetzelfde geslacht. In een eerdere stemronde bleef het parlement verdeeld, met...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Niet in beton gegoten’

Socialezekerheidsplan moet nationaal plan worden Willemstad - Het rapport over de Sociale Zekerheid en Sociale Voorzieningen dat onlangs door het ministerie van Sociale Ontwikkeling, Arbeid en Welzijn (SOAW) en minister...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | JetAir trekt stekker eruit

Vliegbedrijf vroeg al vorige week eigen failliet aan Willemstad - Naar nu uit nader onderzoek van het Antilliaans Dagblad blijkt, heeft JetAir al op 13 juni jongstleden, vorige week donderdag,...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Hof stelt taxateur Mullet Bay aan

Om te bepalen of vermogen Ennia gedane (dividend)uitkeringen aan Ansary toestond Willemstad - Het Hof constateert dat partijen in de Ennia/Ansary-groepsaansprakelijkheidsprocedure er niet in zijn geslaagd tot een eensluidend voorstel...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, June 18, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 18 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Leegstand Curaçao: 9.000 woningen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Uit de volkstelling van 2023 blijkt dat Curaçao te maken heeft met een aanzienlijk aantal woningen dat leegstaat. Deze woningen vallen uiteen in twee categorieën: niet-bewoonde...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Buro Ziektekostenvoorziening vordert meer dan 1 miljoen aan achterstallige huur van de overheid

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Stichting Buro Ziektekostenvoorzieningen (SBZV) heeft een brief gestuurd naar het Ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur om betaling te eisen van meer dan een miljoen aan...
0
Aruba

PBC | Centrale Bank Curaçao en Sint-Maarten onderzoekt toekomstmogelijkheden voor Ennia Aruba

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) bekijkt momenteel verschillende toekomstmogelijkheden voor Ennia Caribe Holding (Aruba) N.V. (ECHA) en haar dochterondernemingen, ook wel Ennia...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao roadshow focust op 300 reisagenten in Argentinië

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Tourist Board CTB heeft een Curaçao Road Show georganiseerd in verschillende steden in Argentinië. In totaal ontvingen 300 reisagenten informatie over Curaçao tijdens de...
0
Aruba

NRC | Staakt Aruba het verzet tegen het homohuwelijk?

Podcast Mogen binnenkort ook op Aruba mensen van het gelijke geslacht trouwen? Vandaag stemt het Arubaanse parlement daar opnieuw over. En dat wordt spannend, want gelijke rechten voor lhbti’ers liggen...
3
Curaçao

CC | JetAir declares bankruptcy amid pandemic struggles

WILLEMSTAD - On June 18, 2024, the Court of First Instance of Curaçao declared the bankruptcy of United Caribbean Airlines B.V. and JetAir Caribbean B.V., collectively known as JetAir....
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Lions Club in Statia installs new board

ST. EUSTATIUS--The St. Eustatius Lions Club installed a new board in a ceremony at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den last Wednesday, with Shanna Mercera-Gibbs becoming club president...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Awb BES nuttig en noodzakelijk’

Den Haag - De invoering van een Algemene wet bestuursrecht (Awb) voor Caribisch Nederland (CN) is wenselijk. Maar de Nederlandse Awb moet niet een-op-een worden overgenomen en het moet...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Hotelsector Aruba start energiedialoog

Oranjestad - De toenemende vraag naar elektriciteit en de constante stroomonderbrekingen zijn voor Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association (Ahata) reden om met het Water- en Energiebedrijf Aruba (WEB) te...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Meer controle is mogelijk’

Rekenkamer: In overeenkomsten met overheids-entiteiten vastleggen Willemstad - Als het gewenst is dat bij overheids-nv’s en -stichtingen een grotere controle wordt uitgevoerd, zoals bijvoorbeeld bij de Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP),...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Caribisering rechtspraak niet eenvoudig

Willemstad - Op verschillende manieren vormt geld een bottleneck bij het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie. Niet alleen omdat Caribische rechtenstudenten na afronding van hun studie in Nederland niet meer terugkeren...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | TNO onderzoekt energietransitie CAS

Willemstad - Het percentage duurzaam opgewekte energie gaat de komende jaren volgens Aqualectra flink stijgen. Nu nog komt zo’n 30 procent van de elektriciteitsproductie op Curaçao uit hernieuwbare bronnen. In...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Gokbedrijf Dama reageert op faillissement: ‘We zijn financieel gezond’

Jeffrey Noeken - CasinoNieuws.nl Een week na het uitgesproken faillissement op Curaçao laat Dama weten dat het bedrijf financieel gezond is. Volgens het gokbedrijf kwam de uitspraak onverwacht en wordt...
0
