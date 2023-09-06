33 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 6 september 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Vijf jaar na Irma: Tropische storm Lee wordt een grote orkaan

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Tropische storm Lee heeft zich dinsdag gevormd in de centrale Atlantische Oceaan. Om 17.00 uur was het gecentreerd op ongeveer 3500 kilometer mijl ten...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 6 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | ‘Maatschappelijk druk op Openbaar Ministerie om Ennia groeit’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Terwijl Curaçao zich nu waarschijnlijk diep in de schulden moet steken met een lening van 1,2 miljard gulden om de Ennia-problematiek op te lossen,...
1

PBC | ‘Goede thuiszorg op Curaçao alleen als je niet op je mondje bent gevallen’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Uit een rondgang langs patiënten en hulpverleners, blijkt dat veel mensen op Curaçao niet kunnen rekenen op goede thuiszorg. Dat meldt Caribisch Netwerk. Het...
0

PBC | Internationale Dag van de Dwarslaesie benadrukt noodzaak van toegang tot diensten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Alton Paas heeft op maandag 4 september een initiatief gepresenteerd aan de overheid voor gesubsidieerd rolstoelvriendelijk transport, waardoor burgers met een dwarslaesie eenvoudiger...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Wednesday, September 6, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Wednesday, September 6, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 6 september 2023
Volgend artikel
PBC | Vijf jaar na Irma: Tropische storm Lee wordt een grote orkaan

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 