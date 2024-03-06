27 C
Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 6 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

NTR | ‘Boeren op Bonaire zouden óók subsidies moeten krijgen’

Marit Severijnse Boer Onnie Emerenciana pleit voor meer steun en aandacht voor boeren op Bonaire. In tegenstelling tot Europees-Nederland, krijgen boeren op Bonaire geen subsidies. “Greenhouses (kassen), water,...
0

CC | Owner of Boka Samí Dive School claims government property as his own

WILLEMSTAD - Member of Parliament for the MFK faction, David Seferina, in a letter addressed to Minister Javier Silvania, stated that he has taken note of a...
0

DH | FCIB takes customer to court over email request to the Central Bank to investigate

PHILIPSBURG--Following a request from FirstCaribbean International Bank’s long-standing client Demitrus Marlin to the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) to conduct a fraud investigation, FirstCaribbean...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
Democracy now! | Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Sint Maarten

DH | FCIB takes customer to court over email request to the Central Bank to investigate

PHILIPSBURG--Following a request from FirstCaribbean International Bank’s long-standing client Demitrus Marlin to the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS) to conduct a fraud investigation, FirstCaribbean is taking...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 5 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

NTR | Dick Advocaat: ‘Spelers kiezen moeilijk voor elftal Curaçao’

Oscar van Dam Dick Advocaat, de kersverse bondscoach van Curaçao, staat voor een grote uitdaging. “Het is echt moeilijk om spelers ervan te overtuigen voor Curaçao te kiezen”, vertelt hij...
0
Curaçao

CC | Summer 2024: Slight decrease in flights to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Travelers to Curaçao will experience a modest decrease in the number of available seats this summer due to adjustments in the schedules of airlines such as KLM,...
0
Bonaire

DH | Dutch military assist Bonaire with oil spill

KRALENDIJK--A group of about fifteen military troops have been on Bonaire since last Wednesday to speed up the clearing of oil residue from the coastline, acting Island Governor Reynolds...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, March 4, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 4 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Zion Sambo.. de nieuwe Churandy Martina?

Eva Breukink De Curaçaose jeugdatleet Zion Sambo (15) is supersnel op de honderd meter sprint. Hij heeft dit jaar het nationale record in de categorie onder zeventien jaar verbeterd. Dat...
0
Curaçao

CC | Parliament: Sale of Ennia should relieve pressure on the population

WILLEMSTAD - The parliament wants Ennia to be sold as soon as possible to alleviate pressure on the population. This is stated in a motion from the parliament, which...
0
Gezondheid

DH | Sundial School launches new teen pregnancy prevention programme

PHILIPSBURG--The Sundial School is launching the “Baby Think It Over” programme, an initiative aimed at promoting teen pregnancy prevention and fostering responsible decision-making among its students. The Baby Think It...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, March 1, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 1 maart 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Ksa legt Gammix Limited grootste boete ooit op: € 19,6 miljoen

Jeffery Noeken | CasinonNieuws.nl De Kansspelautoriteit heeft de hoogste boete ooit opgelegd aan Gammix Limited. Het gokbedrijf moet bijna € 19,7 miljoen betalen vanwege het zonder vergunning aanbieden van online...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 29, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 29 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Aangespoelde olie op Bonaire: ‘Nu onder controle, maar nog niet gerust’

Marit Severijnse Defensie gaat Bonaire helpen met de schoonmaak van aangespoelde olie. “Het probleem lijkt minder. Maar we zijn nog niet helemaal gerust”, zegt waarnemend gezaghebber Nolly Oleana.  In de afgelopen...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 28, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 28 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

FTM | Accountant van steenrijke familie Fentener van Vlissingen runde witwasserette vanuit Curaçao

Lukas Kotkamp | Follow The Money.nl De Nederlandse accountant Lionel Hanst kreeg ondanks zijn rol in een omvangrijke smeergeldaffaire, meermaals een licentie van de Centrale Bank van Curaçao. Terwijl hij...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 27 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Fire breaks out at Geminga boatyard in Sandy Ground

MARIGOT--St. Martin firefighters (pompiers) intervened Saturday night to extinguish a fire that broke out in a 200-square-metre shed in the Geminga boatyard in Sandy Ground. According to a joint...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Gokkers starten rechtszaak tegen Stake

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Een vijftal gokkers is op Curaçao een rechtszaak gestart tegen het gokbedrijf Stake. De gokkers willen het geld terugkrijgen wat zij vergokten omdat het cryptocasino misbruik...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, February 26, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 26 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Gedeputeerde Den Heyer: ‘Gratis kinderopvang hangt nu af van Tweede Kamer’

Marit Severijnse Caribisch Netwerk spreekt met de nieuwe gedeputeerden van Bonaire over de huidige problemen en hun plannen voor de komende periode. Nina den Heyer wil nog steeds dat kinderopvang ‘gratis’...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Fire breaks out at Geminga boatyard in Sandy Ground

MARIGOT--St. Martin firefighters (pompiers) intervened Saturday night to extinguish a fire that broke out in a 200-square-metre shed in the Geminga boatyard in Sandy Ground.    page11b198e Burnt out...
0
Curaçao

RTL | Nederlandse militair overleden tijdens snorkelen bij Curaçao

Een Nederlandse militair van de Koninklijke Landmacht is gisteren op Curaçao overleden. De militair was gaan snorkelen bij het strand Playa Porto Marie, maar kwam niet terug. Na een...
0
Aruba

Telegraaf | ’Joran van der Sloot heeft seks met drie vrouwen in Peruaanse gevangenis’

Lima - Joran van der Sloot heeft in de gevangenis seks met minstens drie verschillende vrouwen. Ondanks dat hij in Peru nog tot 2045 een straf uitzit voor de moord...
5
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Telkens weer

Waarom vind ik het bericht dat Gordon het liedje Telkens weer vals gezongen heeft nou zo grappig? Dat komt door de woorden vals, Gordon en de titel ‘Telkens weer’....
2
Curaçao

Column Kadushi | Sil the Fixer

Column Kadushi | Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties.nl Het zal je maar gebeuren: Denk je gezegend te zijn met een onweerstaanbare aantrekkingskracht en dan keert je partner je ijskoud de rug toe omdat...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Pisas: Geen relatie meer met CPR

Minister-president Pisas heeft gisteren tijdens een vergadering het parlement aangegeven dat er geen enkele relatie meer is met Caribbean Petroleum Refinery. Het bedrijf was eerst ‘preferred bidder’ voor de...
8
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Drie mogelijke gasvelden ontdekt onder Arubaanse zeebodem

Het Amerikaanse bedrijf Armstrong Oil and Gas Inc. heeft de regering van Aruba laten weten dat ze ten noordoosten van Aruba in de zeebodem drie mogelijke gasvelden hebben ontdekt....
6
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Courtyard by Marriott wil in april 2024 openen

Na een lange bouwperiode en veel vertraging heeft Courtyard by Marriott in Rif een hindervergunning aangevraagd om als hotel te kunnen opereren. Dat betekent dat het op korte termijn...
2
Curaçao

NTR | Uitzending gemist: Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk met Wensley Francisco

In de Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk (NPO Radio 1) is documentairemaker Wensley Francisco te gast. Hij vertelt een indrukwekkend verhaal over zijn jeugd, de grote rol die zijn moeder...
0
Curaçao

CC | Tariffs electricity and water as of 1 March 2024

WILLEMSTAD - The Government of Curaçao has announced an adjustment of the tariffs for electricity and water applicable as of 1 March 2024.  Download here the information about the tariffs that...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Matter of concern (Telem Group)

An urgent request for a closed-door Central Committee meeting to discuss the latest developments at the TelEm Group was submitted to Parliament on Thursday by Democratic Party (DP) MP...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Financiële verhoudingen op de schop

‘Onder de streep komt er geen geld bij’ Den Haag - De herziening van de bestuurlijke en financiële verhoudingen met Caribisch Nederland (CN) vraagt om meer dan een paar technische...
20
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Oud-gevolmachtigde minister Besaril langer in hechtenis

Oranjestad - De detentie van voormalig minister Guillfred Besaril (MEP) is verlengd met 16 dagen. De rechter-commissaris heeft dat besluit vrijdag genomen. Arubaanse online media (NoticiaCla en 24ora.com) maakten hier...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Waarde ONV’s 852 miljoen

Willemstad - De totale intrinsieke waarde van de deelnemingen (overheids-nv’s) van het Land Curaçao bedraagt zo’n 852 miljoen gulden. Dat blijkt na lezing door het Antilliaans Dagblad van de ‘Staat...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Doen: BPD-minister respectloos

In drie maanden geen antwoord op participatie CGOA Willemstad - In een volledig gevulde zaal heeft onderwijsvakbond Doen de steun ontvangen van meer dan 200 collega’s om deel te nemen...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Integriteit ministers in het geding

Willemstad - De integriteit van de ministers van het Kabinet-Pisas II zou weleens in het geding kunnen komen nu er maar liefst vier aangiftes zijn gedaan door Fundashon Dos...
9
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Opnames nieuwe Nederlandse film met Gaby Blaaser in Curaçao begonnen

De opnames van een nieuwe Nederlandse film genaamd ‘Love Fail Repeat’ zijn deze week op Curaçao begonnen. Onder anderen Carré Albers, Twan Kuyper en Gaby Blaaser spelen mee in...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, February 23, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 23 februari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie op zoek naar vermiste man

De politie is een zoektocht gestart naar de 42-jarige Erviet Otmar Scorrea. De man verliet maandagavond zijn huis aan de Kaya Wladimir Coco Balentien en is niet meer teruggekeerd....
1
Energiesector

Nu.cw | Benzineprijs met 11 cent omhoog, water wordt goedkoper

De brandstofprijs gaat vanaf volgende week omhoog. Vooral automobilisten met benzineauto’s moeten veel bijleggen om de tank vol te krijgen. De kosten voor diesel en elektriciteit stijgen licht en...
0
Comin' up

Nu.cw | Artiesten Curaçao International BlueSeas Festival bekend

De artiesten van de zesde editie van het Curaçao International BlueSeas Festival zijn bekendgemaakt. De wijk Pietermaai zal eind maart weer bruisen van bluesmuziek en -liefhebbers. Het straatfestival, gratis voor...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Centrale Bank: Ontwerp van nieuwe muntstukken is goedgekeurd

De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten laat op sociale media weten dat het ontwerp van de muntstukken voor 1 en 5 gulden van de nieuwe Caribische gulden is...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Minister van Gezondheid voert modernisering door van toelating tandartsen

Het ministerie van Volksgezondheid heeft gisteren bekend gemaakt dat de toelatingsprocedure voor niet-Nederlands opgeleide tandartsen is aangepast. De toelating gebeurde tot nu toe nog op basis van een 90...
7
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Douane houdt Hondurese man aan met vals paspoort en grote hoeveelheid geld

Afgelopen woensdagavond is een 35-jarige man uit Honduras op luchthaven Hato aangehouden. Hij probeerde ons land binnen te komen met valse documenten en een aanzienlijke hoeveelheid geld. De reiziger...
3
Sint Maarten

ParadiseFM | Cft doet dringende oproep aan Sint Maarten om begroting vast te stellen

Sinds 2010 is Sint Maarten er nog geen enkel jaar in geslaagd om op tijd zijn begroting vast te stellen. Ook dit jaar is de situatie niet anders. Het...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Verregaande besprekingen over rechtstreekse vluchten vanuit Argentinië

Het toerisme uit Zuid-Amerika is de laatste jaren flink aan het stijgen. Nu komen de meeste bezoekers nog uit Brazilië en Colombia. Curaçao Airport Holding werkt aan een nieuwe...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Man op Bonaire verzet zich tegen tegen arrestatie en probeert agent te slaan

De politie op Bonaire heeft vanochtend vroeg een 33-jarige man aangehouden aan de Kaya Soeur Bartola. Hij had ingebroken in een openbaar gebouw en was flink onder invloed. Hij...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Curaçao bouwt extra windmolens, ‘straks 70 procent schone energie’

Oscar van Dam Welk land binnen ons Koninkrijk draait als eerste op 70 procent groene energie? Curaçao belooft die strijd te gaan winnen in 2030. Zes ministers en verschillende parlementsleden heffen...
6
Gezondheid

CC | HNO Committee not in line with Public Prosecutor’s report

WILLEMSTAD - The parliamentary inquiry committee Hospital Nobo Otrobanda does not align with the decision to file a report with the Public Prosecutor. Yesterday, it was announced that the...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Governor receives first 19 of hundreds of National Decrees for justice workers

PHILIPSBURG--Caretaker Minister of Justice Anna Richardson sent out a press release on Thursday, an hour before midnight, stating that the Cabinet of Governor Ajamu Baly had confirmed receipt of...
0
Antilliaans Dagblad

AntilliaansDagblad | Arts Aida ontmoet hulpdiensten Sint Maarten

Philipsburg - Het management van Carnival Cruises organiseerde onlangs een rondleiding op het cruiseschip Aida uit Duitsland voor leden van de hulpdiensten van Sint Maarten. Stefan Luhrs, een spoedeisendehulparts uit...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Geen dengue op Aruba

Oranjestad - Het Amerikaanse consulaat op Curaçao maakt er ten onrechte melding van dat er een uitbraak van dengue is op Aruba. Directie Volksgezondheid (DVG) bestrijdt dat dit het...
0
