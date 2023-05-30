27 C
Extra | Journaal 30 mei 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | Verongelukte automobilist was 36-jarige Chinees Jianwei MO

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De automobilist die vorig week verongelukte op de Helmin Wiels Boulevard is de 36-jarige Jianwei MO, geboren in China. Het ongeluk vond plaats om drie...
PBC | ‘Iedere Curaçaose minister een creditcard van 25.000 dollar voor reizen, bespaart geld’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Elke minister van Curaçao krijgt voortaan een creditcard van 25.000 dollar om zijn dienstreizen te bekostigen. Dat meldt minister Javier Silvania van Financiën. De...
ParadiseFM | Terugkeer Hof naar Punda stap dichterbij

‘Nieuwe mensen, nieuwe zienswijzen’ is het thema van het jaarverslag over 2022 van het Hof van Justitie. Vorig jaar was in veel opzichten een jaar van herstel....
ParadiseFM | Betaalpas dienstreizen bespaart 1,2 miljoen

Het kabinet-Pisas introduceert betaalpassen voor dienstreizen. De limiet op deze credit cards bedraagt 25 duizend dollar. Deze maatregel moet de overheid 1,2 miljoen besparen. Dat meldt minister...
ParadiseFM | LHBTI-organisaties uiten kritiek op wetsvoorstel Calmes

Statenlid Rennox Calmes wil de rechten van duizenden Curaçaoënaars beperken in plaats van veiligstellen. Dat zeggen LHBTI-organisaties Foko en Igualdat Korsou. Ze noemen het wetsvoorstel dat de...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

