26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 27 maart 2024 03:25
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, March 26, 2024

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Aangepast :
0x gelezen
Gearchiveerd als
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 26 maart 2024

0
Lees meer
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, March 25, 2024

0
Lees meer
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 25 maart 2024

0
Lees meer
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, March 22, 2024

2
Lees meer
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 22 maart 2024

0
Lees meer
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, March 21, 2024

0
Lees meer

Meer recente reacties

Meest geraadpleegde media

 
Amigoe
NRC
Antilliaans Dagblad
Curacao.nu
Nu.cw
Persbureau Curaçao
ANP
Caribisch Netwerk (NTR)
DolfijnFM
ParadiseFM
Volkskrant
The Daily Herald
Trouw
De Telegraaf
Algemeen Dagblad
Curaçao Chronicle
The Post Online
Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties
Extra
Leeuwarder Courant
 

Veel van onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 