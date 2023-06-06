Democracy now! | Tuesday, June 6, 2023

31 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 8 juni 2023
Extra | Journaal 7 juni 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Jacinta Constancia: Op de dag dat ik mijn straf moet uitzitten, zal ik me melden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Jacinta Constancia zal zich melden op de dag dat ze wordt opgeroepen om haar gevangenisstraf uit te zitten. Met deze woorden reageert de voormalige...
Uitlevering Joran van der Sloot in gevaar

Advocaat wil met kort geding uitlevering voorkomen | John van den Heuvel BUITENLAND LIMA - Het overleveren van Joran van der Sloot door Peru aan de Verenigde Staten...
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

