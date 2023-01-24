26 C
Willemstad
• woensdag 25 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

DH | National heritage site at Diamond Estate unlawfully destroyed in the dark of night

PHILIPSBURG--In the night from Monday to Tuesday, during a covert operation, the famous ruins at Diamond Estate were destroyed with the help of an excavator. Minister of...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 24 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

CC | Sint Maarten may also have to deal with Aruban/Curaçao’s same-sex marriage verdict

THE HAGUE - If the same-sex marriage verdict stands up to the Supreme Court, then Sint Maarten, following Aruba and Curaçao, will also have to open marriage...
0

DH | Crime increased overall in 2022 after 2021 lull due to COVID-19

MARIGOT--Préfet Vincent Berton and Prosecutor Xavier Sicot released the 2022 crime statistics at a press conference on Monday. They noted the increase in crime in 2022 compared...
0

PBC | Golden Earring houdt volgende week een kleine reünie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De vier leden van Golden Earring komen morgen voor het eerst in lange tijd samen voor een kleine reünie. Dat zei zanger Barry Hay...
0

Democracy now! | Monday, January 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 24, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 24 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Opmerkelijk

PBC | Opmerkelijke overleving op zee: Man redt zichzelf 24 dagen met ketchup, bouillonblokjes en knoflookpoeder

Persbureau Curacao CARTAGENA – Een ongelooflijk verhaal van overleving is afgelopen weekend aan het...
5
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, January 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 20 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Twee Nederlanders veroordeeld tot doodstraf in Marokko

Door John van den Heuvel MARRAKECH - Het gerechtshof in Marokko heeft twee Nederlanders...
17

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 