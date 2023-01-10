26 C
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Kenley’s locker voor Curaçao Medical Centre

Kenley Jansen en zijn vrouw Gianni hebben via de Kenley Jansen Foundation een ‘Kenley’s Locker’ geschonken aan de kinderafdeling van het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC). Dat meldt...
0
Nu.cw | Ed Nijpels brengt bezoek aan Bonaire

Ed Nijpels is deze week op werkbezoek op Bonaire. Dat meldt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB). Op het vliegveld van Bonaire werd Nijpels verwelkomd door gedeputeerde van...
0

Nu.cw | Penshonado’s betalen tijdelijk lagere huur

Gepensioneerde huurders van Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) krijgen tijdelijk lagere huurkosten. Dat meldt de organisatie. De prijs van de woningen gaat met tien procent omlaag. Het gaat...
0

NTR | Woon je in de Caribische gemeenten? Dan heb je minder rechten

John Samson Met zwangerschapsverlof gaan of een ww-uitkering aanvragen? Met het openbaar vervoer naar je werk? Dat kan dus niet in de drie ‘bijzondere gemeenten’ van Nederland. Zo...
0

CC | Miss Curaçao can still participate in Miss Universe

WILLEMSTAD - Miss Curaçao can still participate in the Miss Universe elections this Saturday in New Orleans. Gabriela dos Santos tested positive for Corona last week and...
0
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 10, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 9, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 9 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

NU | Aanhangers Braziliaanse oud-president Bolsonaro bestormen parlementsgebouw

Aanhangers van de Braziliaanse oud-president Jair Bolsonaro hebben zondagmiddag (lokale tijd) het parlementsgebouw...
20
Curaçao

CC | Five narcotics traffickers extradited from Curaçao to face international cocaine distribution and importation charges

WILLEMSTAD - Defendants’ drug trafficking organization allegedly imported over one hundred kilograms of...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, January 6, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0

