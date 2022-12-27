28 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 27 december 2022
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | Update – moord Curaçaose vrouw Rotterdam: twee arrestaties

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – De politie van Rotterdam heeft vanmiddag twee mannen van 44 en 52 jaar aangehouden die mogelijk betrokken zijn geweest bij een schietpartij in een...
0

Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Nu.cw | Surfwedstrijd op Tweede Kerstdag

Bart Eekhof en Tiara van der Huls zijn maandag de winnaars geworden van de Canoa Surfcompetition. Dat maakt de organisatie bekend aan Nu.cw. De lokale surfwedstrijd vond plaats...
0
Nu.cw | Skaih-vsbo viert 25 jaar Papiamentstalig onderwijs

Het Skaih-vsbo stond afgelopen week stil bij het feit dat de school 25 jaar geleden mocht beginnen met het geven van Papiamentstalig onderwijs. Dat meldt het Antilliaans...
0

Nu.cw | Digicel komt met eSIM, FLOW ‘op korte termijn’

De eSIM heeft even op zich laten wachten, maar Digicel introduceert deze virtuele simkaart nu op Curaçao, Aruba en Bonaire. De andere mobiele aanbieder op Curaçao, Flow,...
1

PBC | Lachgas en alcohol vermoedelijk oorzaak frontaal ongeluk met drie Curaçaose doden in Rotterdam

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Bij het frontale auto-ongeluk in Rotterdam, waarbij een vader, moeder en hun dochtertje gisteren om het leven kwamen, speelt vermoedelijk lachgas en alcohol een...
0

PBC | Datacentre op Seru Mahuma krijgt groot zonnepark op het dak

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Blue NAP Americas gaat samen met nutsbedrijf Aqualectra een solarpark realiseren op het dak van het data center in Seru Mahuma. Het rooftop solarproject...
0
Internationaal

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!
Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Internationaal Democracy Now! Videos

Document laatst aangepast :

Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Teruglevertarieven ongewijzigd in 2023

Dure reguliere stroom gunstig voor duurzaam opgewekte elektriciteit Willemstad - De groei van de...
0
Aruba

PBC | Gouverneur Aruba – Kerstboodschap 2022

Dick Drayer | Persbureau Curacao Alfonso Boekhoudt, de gouverneur van Aruba, roept in zijn...
1
Internationaal

NOS | Paus roept in kersttoespraak op tot einde ‘zinloze oorlog’ in Oekraïne

In zijn jaarlijkse kersttoespraak noemde paus Franciscus een groot aantal conflicten in de...
2
Aruba

PBC | Koning: erkennen misdadigheid slavernij basis gezamenlijke toekomst

Met toespraak op video | Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – “Voor wat er toen...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, December 23, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 23 december 2022

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

