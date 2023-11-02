28.6 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 3 november 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Telegraaf | ‘Bonnie en Clyde’ bij vertrekgate gearresteerd, vlak voor hun vlucht naar Schiphol

WILLEMSTAD - Een man en vrouw die een spoor van vernieling hebben getrokken op Curaçao zijn nét op tijd gearresteerd. De twee, al omgedoopt tot de nieuwe...
4

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 2, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 2 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DolfijnFM | Herdenkingsmoment instorten Julianabrug krijgt officiële naam

Het monument ter nagedachtenis aan de doden door het instorten van de Julianabrug krijgt een nieuwe naam. Het monument is onlangs gerenoveerd en staat volgens de Amigoe...
0

DolfijnFM | Twee Italianen aangehouden op vliegveld Bonaire voor witwassen

Op het vliegveld van Bonaire zijn afgelopen donderdag twee Italiaanse mannen van 41 en 60 jaar aangehouden op verdenking van witwassen. De aanhouding volgde op een melding...
0

PBC | Curaçao Medical Center zag tot nu toe ruim 15.000 patiënten op de Spoedeisende hulp

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center CMC meldt voor de maand september 1.638 bezoeken aan de eerste hulp, wat het totaal dit jaar op 15.711 brengt....
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 2, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Thursday, November 2, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 2 november 2023
Volgend artikel
Telegraaf | ‘Bonnie en Clyde’ bij vertrekgate gearresteerd, vlak voor hun vlucht naar Schiphol

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - Democracy now! | Thursday, November 2, 2023

Bonaire

DolfijnFM | Twee Italianen aangehouden op vliegveld Bonaire voor witwassen

Op het vliegveld van Bonaire zijn afgelopen donderdag twee Italiaanse mannen van 41 en 60 jaar aangehouden op verdenking van witwassen. De aanhouding volgde op een melding van de...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Curaçao Medical Center zag tot nu toe ruim 15.000 patiënten op de Spoedeisende hulp

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Curaçao Medical Center CMC meldt voor de maand september 1.638 bezoeken aan de eerste hulp, wat het totaal dit jaar op 15.711 brengt. Daarmee is...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Morgen besluit ministerraad over ambtenarensalarissen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçaose ministerraad neemt morgen een besluit over de loontrede, indexering en eenmalige uitkering voor ambtenaren. Dat meldt minister van Financiën, Javier Silvania. Die heeft in...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Waarschuwing Centrale Bank voor effectenbemiddelaar Openways

Persbureau Curacao De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten waarschuwt het publiek voor het bedrijf Openways, dat claimt een geregistreerde effectenbemiddelaar op Curaçao te zijn. Volgens de Centrale Bank is...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçaose MLB-honkbalspelers in All Star Team in Dubai

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Didi Gregorius, Jair Jurrjens en Andrelton Simmons zijn geselecteerd voor de Baseball United All Star Showcase. Die wordt volgende maand in Dubai gehouden. In totaal nemen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Commissie opgericht voor nulmeting hitte in de klas

Er komt een nulmeting naar de effecten van klimaatverandering op school. Een commissie die onlangs is opgericht gaat onder andere kijken naar de hitte in klaslokalen. Een van de...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Lokale groep hoogste bieder vaten fuel oil

I&E Petroleum Group heeft gisteren het hoogste bod gedaan op de half miljoen vaten fuel oil bij Bullenbaai. De lokale groep heeft 28,6 miljoen dollar over voor de brandstof...
3
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Corendon-oprichter plant eerste boom bij Hòfi Mango

De samenwerking tussen Corendon en Hòfi Mango wordt dit weekend bekrachtigd. Zondag 5 november worden de eerste bomen geplant door Corendon oprichter Atilay Uslu. Vrijdag start het bedrijf met...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Landen tekenen MoU voor bestrijding relationeel geweld

Er moet een interlandelijke opvang komen voor slachtoffers van huiselijk geweld en kindermishandeling. Dat is een van de zes speerpunten van het MoU dat dinsdag is getekend. Alle landen...
1
Aruba

Telegraaf | KLM schrapt alle vluchten vanaf begin middag vanwege storm Ciarán

Amsterdam - Storm Ciarán komt donderdag aan land in Nederland. De verwachting is dat het flink wat invloed zal hebben op de dagelijkse bezigheden. Het KNMI heeft code oranje...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vijf aanhoudingen voor atrako

De politie heeft dinsdag een bende opgerold die verantwoordelijk is voor een reeks gewapende overvallen in maart. In totaal zijn er vijf personen opgepakt in de leeftijd van 26...
0
Bonaire

NTR | Canon van de Nederlandse natuur vergeet Caribische eilanden

Het boek ‘De canon van de Nederlandse natuur’ die deze week gepresenteerd werd, sloeg een deel van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden over: de natuur op de Caribische eilanden. Een...
0
Aruba

CC | Joint operation leads to arrest of 9 undocumented Venezuelans in Aruba

ORANJESTAD - In a successful joint operation between the Aruba Police Force (KPA) and the Coast Guard, authorities detected suspicious activities near Cero Colorado. Swift action was taken as...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | ‘It’s been long enough’ – Sarah wants Ottley to take urgent action on vaping

PHILIPSBURG--United Democrats (UD) Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams wants Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley to take urgent action to curb vaping amongst...
0
Opinies

Ingezonden | Natuurlijke hulpbronnen in eigen beheer

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Grote opkomst workshop EU-Fondsen

Kralendijk - De workshop die werd georganiseerd door de International Desk Bonaire van het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) trok veel organisaties aan die geïnteresseerd waren in meer informatie over...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Sneller borstkanker diagnosticeren’

Oranjestad - Medische resultaten van borstkankerpatiënten worden voortaan uitgewisseld tussen het Horacio Oduber Hospital (HOH) en de Stichting Bevolkings Onderzoek Borstkanker Aruba (BOB). Het akkoord moet leiden tot een snellere...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Pen Resort is te hoog

VVRP vier maanden tijd voor besluit nieuwe aanvraag Willemstad - Omwonenden van het in aanbouw zijnde Pen Resort in de Penstraat en op Pietermaai hebben een rechtszaak gewonnen waar het...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Homohuwelijk bij Hoge Raad

Het pleidooi is te volgen via livestream Willemstad - Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie maakt bekend dat er een livestream is van het pleidooi bij de Hoge Raad over openstelling...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | CMC informeert maandelijks

Ruimt 70 procent poli’s heeft te lange wachttijd Willemstad - In haar streven naar openheid en vertrouwen is het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) begonnen met een maandelijkse update aan de...
0
Curaçao

Telegraaf | Nederlandse plakt twee kilo coke op haar buik: elf jaar cel op Malta na bekentenis

Marcel Vink LA VALLETTA - Een 46-jarige Nederlandse vrouw is veroordeeld tot elf jaar cel op Malta en een boete van 25.000 euro voor de smokkel van ruim twee kilo...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Aruba Bank wint zaak tegen oud-minister Oduber

Met vonnis De Aruba Bank is niet verplicht om een bankrekening te openen voor oud-minister Oduber. Dat is de conclusie in de hoger beroepszaak. De bank werd alsnog in het...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Internationaal

Extra | Journaal 1 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Overheid aan de slag na overlast door regenval

De overheid gaat aan de slag na de overlast die mensen hadden door de hevige regenval. Zo heeft een team van inspecteurs van het ministerie van Gezondheid dammen gecontroleerd,...
0
Gezondheid

DolfijnFM | Vertrouwen in arts goed bij CMC, wachttijden scoren lager

Het vertrouwen in artsen van het CMC scoort goed in een patiëntentevredenheidsonderzoek, maar patiënten blijven ontevreden over de wachttijden. Het ziekenhuis zou inmiddels zes extra operatieassistenten hebben aangenomen en...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Nederland bereikt akkoord met colombia over uitleveringsverdrag criminelen

Nederland en Colombia hebben een akkoord bereikt over een uitleveringsverdrag voor criminelen. Het verdrag is bedoeld om het proces van het uitleveren van met name cocaïnesmokkelaars, van Colombia naar...
0
Gezondheid

PBC | Curaçao eerste in Caribische regio met productie Sprite zonder suiker

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Beverage Bottling Company heeft de lokale productie van Sprite No Sugar opgestart. Hiermee is Curaçao het eerste land in de Caribische regio dat dit...
0
Curaçao

PBC | CIBC FirstCaribbean verkoopt haar bankactiva op Curaçao en Sint-Maarten aan Orco

Persbureau Curacao BRIDGETOWN – FirstCaribbean International Bank verkoopt haar dochteronderneming, FirstCaribbean International Bank op Cayman, aan de Orco Bank. Orco Bank, opgericht in 1986 in Curaçao, richt zijn diensten aan Curaçao,...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Vandaag veiling oude CPR-olie in Bullenbaai om schuld af te betalen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Bij Bullenbaai worden vandaag bijna een half miljoen vaten ‘fuel oil’ geveild. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad. Het minimale bod moet ruim 9,2 miljoen US-dollar opbrengen,...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Internationale luchtvaartautoriteit ICAO ook bij veiligheidsweek vliegveld Hato

Persbureau Curacao HATO – Vertegenwoordigers van de Internationale Burgerluchtvaartorganisatie ICAO zijn ook aanwezig bij de Veiligheidsweek op luchthaven Hato. ICAO was op Curaçao om bij te dragen aan verschillende presentaties...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Onvoldoende bewijs voor mishandeling baby

De 26-jarige man die werd beschuldigd van kindermishandeling is vrijgesproken. Volgens de rechter is er onvoldoende bewijs dat hij zijn baby van 2 maanden heeft mishandeld. Zelf zegt de...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Hato vervangt tijdelijke leiding SDKK-gevangenis

De eerste koppen zijn gerold na de uitbraak van Nicole Lake uit de gevangenis. Minister Hato van Justitie heeft interim-directeur Richenald Ricardo naar huis gestuurd. Vanaf vandaag heeft meneer...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Nieuw directeur Maritiem Historisch Museum

Stephan Smeets is de nieuwe directeur van het Maritiem Historisch Museum in Scharloo. Hij volgt Thamara Moreno-Vervuurt op. Zij was de laatste zeven jaar directeur van het museum. Smeets was...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie pakt Curaçaose Bonnie & Clyde op in vliegtuig

De politie heeft gisteren een man en een vrouw opgepakt die verdacht worden van een serie winkelinbraken. De aanhouding vond plaats op de luchthaven. Het duo probeerde het land...
0
Aruba

NTR | Moeite met studieschuld terugbetalen? ‘Meld je voor een lager maandbedrag’

Eva Breukink Opmerkelijk veel oud-studenten op Curaçao raken in de problemen met de afbetaling van hun studieschuld: 65 procent loopt achter op de maandelijkse aflossing aan DUO. Wat blijkt? Ze...
0
Curaçao

CC | Cassation of same-sex marriage case to be broadcast live on November 10th

WILLEMSTAD – On November 10th, the Supreme Court will consider the appeal of the governments of Curaçao and Aruba against the judgment that obliges them to open marriage to...
1
Sint Maarten

DH | Oranje School school closed on Wednesday

Oranje School on Front Street. ~ Urgent measures for repairs and relocation to be implemented ~ FRONTSTREET--In an effort to prioritise the safety and well-being of pupils and faculty, Oranje School...
0
Ingezonden

Ingezonden | Wat doet de Landsontvanger en bij wie?

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Ombudsman komt weer naar Bonaire

Kralendijk - Het team van de Nationale ombudsman en de Kinderombudsman komt binnenkort naar Bonaire. Van 8 november tot en met 11 november kunnen inwoners langskomen tijdens de verschillende...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Laatste dienstreis dit jaar premier Aruba

Oranjestad - Het is haar laatste dienstreis van dit jaar, geeft premier Evelyn Wever-Croes (MEP) vanuit Nederland aan. De besprekingen in Nederland zijn gericht op de Raad van State,...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | CRU/RdK mikt op minimaal 9,2 mln dollar

Bij veiling vandaag van half miljoen vaten fuel oil Willemstad - De circa 496.00 vaten ‘fuel oil’ bij Bullenbaai, die vandaag geveild gaan worden, moeten minimaal iets meer dan 9,2...
1
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Ambtenaren verheugd op kerst’

Silvania: Ambtenaren ontvangen gemiddeld 10.000 gulden bruto in december Willemstad - Financiënminister Javier Silvania (MFK) heeft 32 miljoen gulden beschikbaar gemaakt om achterstallige betalingen aan ambtenaren te voldoen. De overheidswerknemers krijgen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Minstens 7 boten gezonken door regenval

De zware regenval van deze week heeft ten minste zeven boten doen zinken. Gelukkig stonden de vrijwilligers van Citro paraat om er zeker drie weer boven water te krijgen...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 31 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Ministerie SOAW gaat door met fase 2 van ‘Rekonekshon di awa’

Het ministerie van Sociale Ontwikkeling, Arbeid en Welzijn is gestart met de tweede fase van het project ‘Rekonekshon di awa’, het heraansluiten van water. Eerder werden 86 gezinnen opnieuw...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Mondi restaurant ook op Curacao

Restaurant Mondi komt ook naar Curaçao. Na het succes in Nederland heeft chef-kok Justin Niessen plannen om binnenkort zijn vijfde restaurant te openen. Na zijn opleiding opende de op...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Hevige regen zorgt voor veel wateroverlast

Een tropische storing zorgde vannacht voor hevige regenval en flinke onweersbuien die recht over grote delen van Curaçao trokken. Het noodweer zorgde voor stroomuitval in meerdere wijken zoals Suffisant...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Versnelde afhandeling inkomstenbelastingaangiften vóór einde jaar

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het ministerie van Financiën heeft de Belastingdienst opdracht gegeven om zoveel mogelijk aanslagen inkomstenbelasting op te leggen en restituties uit te betalen vóór het einde van...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Grens van een half miljoen toeristen op Curaçao nadert snel

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Tourist Board CTB verwacht dat het totaal aantal toeristen dat dit jaar Curaçao bezoekt, uitkomt op ruim 550.000. Dat zou betekenen dat voor het...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Een van de laatste Dominicanen op Curaçao, Piet Magnin overleden

Persbureau Curacao In zijn woonplaats Voorschoten overleed op 30 oktober dominicaan Piet Magnin. Hij was een van de laatste twee Nederlandse dominicanen van Curaçao. Piet Magnin werd geboren op 11 maart...
0
Detail en groothandel

PBC | Nieuw wetsvoorstel in de maak om consument sneller recht te kunnen laten halen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Een nieuw wetsvoorstel van het ministerie van Justitie moet ervoor zorgen dat consumentenbelangen laagdrempeliger voor de rechter kunnen worden gebracht dan nu het geval is. Minister...
0
Detail en groothandel

ParadiseFM | MEO lanceert app om prijzen te vergelijken

Consumenten kunnen voordat ze boodschappen doen de app Mi Pòtmòni raadplegen voor de voordeligste prijzen. De prijzen die de verschillende supermarkten, toko’s en minimarkten hanteren staan in de app...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Straten blank en overlast door hevige regenval

Afgelopen nacht is Curaçao geteisterd door regen en onweer. Het onweersgebied trok recht over grote delen van het eiland heen. Dat zorgde voor stroomuitval in verschillende wijken. Muizenberg, Suffisant, Seru...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vechtersbaas ingerekend

De politie heeft een 31-jarige Curaçaoënaar aangehouden voor mishandeling. De man was verwikkeld in een vechtpartij met een vrouw. Het incident vond plaats bij een snèk in Mundo Nobo. ...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Typetje Judeska in Corendons veiligheidsvideo

Judeska en andere typetjes van Jandino Asporaat schitteren in de nieuwe in-flight safety video van Corendon. De lancering is vanwege de start van de lijndienst tussen Schiphol en Curaçao...
0
Aruba

NTR | Caribische toeslagenouders voelen zich niet gehoord

Melissa Stamper Gedupeerde toeslagenouders op de Caribische eilanden voelen zich niet geholpen in hun herstel. Ouders haken af en het ontmoedigt ook andere ouders die zich nog niet officieel hebben...
0
Curaçao

CC | The first 9 months of 2023 have been very positive for the tourism sector

WILLEMSTAD - The first 9 months of the year 2023 have been extremely positive for our tourism sector. This was announced by the Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje, in...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

DH | US $1.2m underwater museum in Little Bay opens December 15

~ To feature 300 sculptures ~ LITTLE BAY--Visitors and residents will soon have another attraction to visit below sea level as The Spirit of SXM Sculpture Park, an underwater museum,...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 