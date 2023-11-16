30 C
PBC | Geen van de ‘masterlicentiehouders’ op Curaçao heeft een geldige vergunning

Persbureau Curacao | Dick Drayer   WILLEMSTAD – Geen van de vijf zogenoemde ‘masterlicentiehouders’ op Curaçao hebben een wettige en daarmee geldige vergunning om online gambling sites te mogen...
3

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 16 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DolfijnFM | Tania Kross sleept Harper’s Bazaars Woman of the Year Oeuvre Award in de wacht

Tania Kross heeft gisteren de Harper’s Bazaars Woman of the Year Oeuvre Award in de wacht gesleept. Kross krijgt de prijs voor haar invloedrijke internationale zangcarrière en...
0

DolfijnFM | Amerikaanse cruisetoerist overleden na het snorkelen

Een 70-jarige Amerikaanse cruisetoerist is gisteren overleden nadat hij is gaan snorkelen met een groep op Bonaire. De man werd plotseling ziek en is onmiddellijk met...
0

DolfijnFM | Twee bemanningsleden van vastgelopen schip gered

Een boot met twee bemanningsleden liep dinsdagavond vast bij Lac Baai op Bonaire. De kapitein sloeg zelf alarm en stuurde een melding naar het Maritiem Operatiecentrum. Volgens...
0
Democracy now! | Thursday, November 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Amerikaanse cruisetoerist overleden na het snorkelen

Een 70-jarige Amerikaanse cruisetoerist is gisteren overleden nadat hij is gaan snorkelen met een groep op Bonaire. De man werd plotseling ziek en is onmiddellijk met een boot...
0
Bonaire

DolfijnFM | Twee bemanningsleden van vastgelopen schip gered

Een boot met twee bemanningsleden liep dinsdagavond vast bij Lac Baai op Bonaire. De kapitein sloeg zelf alarm en stuurde een melding naar het Maritiem Operatiecentrum. Volgens de kapitein...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Belastingdiensten ontmoeten elkaar in het kader van voormalig COHO, nu TWO

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Belastingdiensten van Aruba, Curaçao, Sint-Maarten en Caribisch Nederland zijn bij elkaar gekomen voor kennisuitwisseling in een werkseminar onder aanvoering van de Tijdelijke Werkorganisatie TWO, het...
0
Detail en groothandel

PBC | Coca-Cola Caribisch gebied beloofd te gaan voor duurzaamheid en welvaart

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Coca-Cola in het Caribisch gebied, samen met Coca-Cola op Curaçao, belooft haar productieproces te verduurzamen. Het bedrijf noemt dat zelf The Caribbean Pledge en houdt onder...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Bezetting kleine accommodatie in oktober op 58 procent

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De totale bezettingscijfers voor accommodaties in de groep alternatieve accommodaties op Curaçao bedroegen in oktober 58 procent. Dit is een daling ten opzichte van de bezetting...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Werkstraf geëist voor dubbel fataal ongeval

Het OM heeft een werkstraf geëist in het dubbel dodelijke verkeersongeval van augustus vorig jaar. Namelijk 240 uur. Ook eist het OM een rijverbod van 2 jaar voor de...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Trio aangehouden voor poging tot moord

De drie mannen die eerder dit jaar een gewapende overval probeerden te plegen op een koppel, zijn gisteren aangehouden. Het incident vond plaats in augustus. Het trio verraste het...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Giselle Mc William lijsttrekker combinatielijst MAN-PIN

Om politieke versplintering tegen te gaan bundelen de politieke partijen MAN en PIN de krachten. De combinatie zal de verkiezingen van 2025 ingaan met één verkiezingsprogramma, één kandidatenlijst, één...
1
Detail en groothandel

ParadiseFM | Drugs, wapens en besmette paprika’s op Venezolaans barkje

De douane heeft gisteren een bijzondere vondst gedaan op een Venezolaans barkje. Naast de lading houtskool vonden de douaniers ook drugs, wapens en munitie aan boord van de Expomar....
0
Algemeen nieuws

Luchtvaartnieuws | Curaçao ongekend populair in de winter: 21 procent meer vliegcapaciteit

Curaçao Airport ziet een flinke stijging van de stoelcapaciteit in de winter. Gemiddeld stijgt die met 21 procent ten opzichte van vorig jaar. Dat is vooral te danken aan...
3
Curaçao

NTR | Brandstichting bij populair park Marie Pampoen, ‘Wie doet nou zoiets?’

Dulce Koopman Bij een van de meest geliefde recreatieplekken op Curaçao is er brandgesticht: verschillende palapas zijn afgebrand. Wijkbewoners, recreanten en toeristen reageren geschokt. Het vrij recent gebouwde recreatiepark aan...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao faces setback as new gambling law experiences delays

WILLEMSTAD – Despite the eagerly awaited new gambling law in Curaçao, intended to serve as the foundation for the recently introduced licensing portal, the legislation is encountering unexpected delays....
0
Energiesector

DH | MP Emmanuel: GEBE is in dire financial straits, accounts in red

PHILIPSBURG--Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Christophe Emmanuel said on Wednesday that the financial situation at utilities company GEBE is “scarier than anyone has been told,” with its accounts in...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Mandatering tijdelijk bij eilandsecretaris Bonaire

Kralendijk - Het bestuurscollege (BC) van Bonaire heeft besloten om de mandaatregeling integraal te herzien. In de tussentijd wordt de mandatering tijdelijk bij eilandsecretaris Christopher Frans neergelegd. Mandaat is de...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Waterpeil Bubaliplas kritiek

Oranjestad - De maximum capaciteit van de Bubaliplas is bereikt. Meer regenwater kan het gebied niet aan, de kans op overstromingen is aanwezig. De regering spreekt van een noodsituatie...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Confrontatie met CBCS

Silvania weigert jaarrekening 2022 vast te stellen zolang Ennia niet is opgelost Willemstad - Als het aan de minister van Financiën van Curaçao ligt, kan de jaarrekening 2022 van de...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Honderd accounts aangemaakt bij Curaçao Gaming Control Board

Nieuwe vergunningenportaal voor online gamingbedrijven Willemstad - In de afgelopen twee weken hebben bijna honderd (internationale) online gokbedrijven een account aangemaakt in de portal van Curaçao Gaming Control Board (GCB)...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | MAN-PIN met één lijst en leider

‘Samenwerking om verdeeldheid te voorkomen’ Willemstad - De partij MAN en buitenparlementaire partij PIN zullen voorlopig onafhankelijke juridische entiteiten blijven met hun eigen structuur en leiderschap, maar de MAN-PIN-combinatie zal...
4
Algemeen nieuws

ToM | Curaçao’s game-changing GCB portal comes swinging out of the gate

Times of Malta | A revolutionary platform that marks a turning point in Curaçao’s jurisdictional landscape - by Javier Silvania I am delighted to be here in Malta for SiGMA’s record-breaking...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Derde black-out binnen een jaar

Curaçao heeft gisteren de derde volledige black-out van het jaar gehad. Rond 14.00 uur viel over het hele eiland de stroom uit vanwege kortsluiting in een kabel. Op sociale...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Meerdere pakketten drugs in Shete Boka gevonden

De politie heeft gisterochtend een grote hoeveelheid drugs in Shete Boka gevonden. De autoriteiten deden een inspectie in het natuurpark en vonden iets dat op het eerste gezicht leek...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Palapa’s in Marie Pampoen verwoest door aangestoken brand

Met video | Persbureau Curacao Een groot aantal palapa’s in het recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen is gisteren afgebrand. De brandweer zegt dat de brand is aangestoken. Het recreatiegebied bestaat uit een...
3
Curaçao

PBC | Nieuwe Kansspelwet niet klaar, toch doet Curaçao alsof alles vandaag gereed is

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De langverwachte nieuwe kansspelwet van Curaçao, die de basis zou vormen voor de recent gelanceerde vergunningenportal, ondervindt nog steeds vertraging. Ondanks de eerdere aankondiging dat gokbedrijven...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Sterilisatieactie Kitten Rescue op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Op 28 november biedt Kitten Rescue op Curaçao opnieuw gratis sterilisatie en een gratis chip voor katten aan. Eigenaren dienen hun katten persoonlijk naar de opvang...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Hof wil onderzoek NFI om te bepalen of er sprake is van nieuw feitenmateriaal in herzieningszaak Vernon...

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Hof op Curaçao heeft gisteren nog geen uitspraak gegeven in de herzieningszaak Vernon Rombley. Die is aangespannen door de advocaten Geert-Jan Knoops en Carry Knoops-Hamburger...
0
PBC | Paradise FM komt met online kerstzender

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Radiozender Paradise FM lanceert een online radiozender met 24/7 uitsluitend de grootste kersthits ooit gemaakt. Op Paradise FM Christmas Hits hoor je naast Engelstalige kerstmuziek ook...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Premier Pisas uitlandig

Premier Pisas is uitlandig. Tot en met 22 november bevindt hij zich in het buitenland voor medische behandeling. Dat is aan de Staten meegedeeld. Welke behandeling hij precies ondergaat...
5
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Substation Mundo Nobo veroorzaakte vermoedelijk blackout

Het eiland werd gisteren opnieuw geteisterd door een totale stroomuitval. Nutsbedrijf Aqualectra vermoedt dat het substation bij Mundo Mundo het probleem is. Nader onderzoek moet dat duidelijk maken. Zodra...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | MAN en PIN bundelen de krachten

De verkiezingen zijn pas in 2025, maar nu al zijn er bewegingen zichtbaar in politiek Willemstad. Vandaag maken de politieke partijen MAN en PIN bekend dat ze gaan samenwerken....
6
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Flow schakelt 2G netwerk definitie uit

Vandaag stopt Flow definitief met het 2G netwerk. Dat doet het bedrijf omdat steeds minder mensen 2G gebruiken en al internetten via 3 en 4G. Bovendien zet het telecombedrijf...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Extra beveiligingsmaatregelen na brand recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen

Het CTB en het ministerie komen met extra beveiligingsmaatregelen voor het recreatiegebied Marie Pampoen. Gisteren hebben onbekenden enkele palapa’s in brand gestoken. Volgens ooggetuigen zou de brand zijn uitgebroken nadat...
1
Curaçao

NTR | Moordzaak hoeft nog niet overnieuw, familie Rombley teleurgesteld

Oscar van Dam Is Vernond Rombley onterecht veroordeeld tot moordenaar? Een onderzoeksteam pleit om de zaak opnieuw te doen, maar het gerechtshof op Curaçao wil eerst meer onderzoek. Familie en...
1
Curaçao

CC | Curaçao’s stayover arrivals close to reach five hundred thousand arrivals

WILLEMSTAD - The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) is reporting 466.834 stayover visitor arrivals in the first ten months of 2023, which is an additional 66.257 stayover visitors compared to the...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Murder conviction upheld for ‘Tan Tan’ shooter, sentence reduced to 18 years

PHILIPSBURG--The Joint Court of Justice on Monday upheld the murder conviction of Jose Luis Arrindell Moreno (22), but took two years off his sentence on account of his youth...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Bezoek Van Huffelen formeel en soms informeel

Kralendijk - Deze week brengt demissionair Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen (D66) een bezoek aan Bonaire, Saba en Sint Eustatius. Bonaire is het eerste eiland dat zij bezocht. Er stonden...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Uitgestorven Lora keert terug

Oranjestad – De ‘Amazona barbadens’ - een papegaaiensoort die in de volksmond ‘lora’ heet - is op Aruba uitgestorven. Natuurpark Arikok is via het programma ‘Species Convervation & Reintroduction...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao naar Caribbean Series

CTB: Een kans om zichtbaar te zijn in Amerika Willemstad - Het Curaçao Toeristen Bureau (CTB) heeft samen met de Curaçao Baseball Federation (Febeko) tijdens een persconferentie meer details gegeven...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Aqualectra faalt weer

Opnieuw grote schade door black-out Curaçao Willemstad - Héél Curaçao zat dinsdagmiddag en een groot deel van de avond zonder stroom: opnieuw een black-out, nadat dit in juni dit jaar...
4
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | FKP met de billen bloot

In vier moties ook regering gevraagd om actie Willemstad - In de openbare Statenvergadering over de FKP zijn deze week vijf moties ingediend, waarvan er vier met algemene stemmen zijn...
2
Algemeen nieuws

RD | Hof Curaçao: NFI-onderzoek naar lengte veroordeelde in moordzaak

Oscar van Dam | Reformatorisch Dagblad WILLEMSTAD (ANP) - Het hof op Curaçao heeft dinsdag bepaald dat het Nederlands Forensisch Instituut (NFI) onafhankelijk onderzoek moet doen naar de lichaamslengte van...
0
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Bijna 100 accounts aangemaakt in Curaçaose gokvergunningen portal

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Vanaf 15 november kunnen gokbedrijven een vergunning aanvragen onder de nieuwe gokwet van Curaçao. In de afgelopen twee weken hebben bijna 100 gokbedrijven een account aangemaakt...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Blackout door kortsluiting in hoofdkabel

De oorzaak van de blackout is bekend. Volgens Aqualectra was er een kortsluiting in een van de hoofdkabels. De storing ontstond bij de kabel die de stroom tussen de...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Half miljoen olievatten niet betaald, schip leeg huiswaarts

De partij die een half miljoen vaten olie in de tanks van Bullenbaai op een veiling had gekocht, heeft niet betaald. Het schip de Everest vertrok zonder lading, meldt...
8
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Curaçao verwelkomt bijna 500.000 zonaanbidders

Bijna een half miljoen zonaanbidders heeft Curaçao tot en met oktober van dit jaar bezocht. Het eiland heeft voor het eerst in één jaar tijd zoveel toeristen mogen verwelkomen....
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betaalmethode Sentoo

De Belastingdienst gaat samenwerken met betalingsmethode Sentoo. Via QR-codes kunnen belastingplichtigen hun betalingen doen, wat sneller werkt en nauwkeuriger is dan het systeem dat nu wordt gebruikt. De dienst...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Vanmiddag uitspraak of moordzaak Vernon Rombley herzien gaat worden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Vanmiddag om half twee bepaalt de rechtbank in Willemstad of de moordzaak Rombley herzien gaat worden. Advocaten Geert-Jan Knoops en Carry Knoops-Hamburger hebben een herzieningsverzoek ingediend...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Aqualectra bevestigt eilandbrede stroomstoring op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Curaçao is vandaag onverwacht getroffen door een eilandbrede stroomstoring. Enkele minuten voor drie uur bevestigde het lokale nutsbedrijf Aqualectra dat er sprake is van een complete...
0
Curaçao

PBC | ‘Ideal’ betaalsysteem op Curaçao heet ‘Sentoo’ en maakt stappen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Sentoo, het lokale fintech-bedrijf op Curaçao dat in 2016 werd opgericht, zet belangrijke stappen in de ontwikkeling van online betaaldiensten. Zij voegt dit jaar nog de...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Miss Curaçao 2023 Kim Rossen strijdt voor Miss Universe titel in El Salvador

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Komende zaterdag, 18 november is een spannende dag voor Curaçao. De 26-jarige Kim Rossen, bekroond als Miss Curaçao 2023, neemt deel aan de prestigieuze Miss Universe...
4
Curaçao

PBC | Inventarisatie van verzorgingstehuizen voor ouderen in 2024

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Begin 2024 vindt er een inventarisatie plaats van verzorgingstehuizen voor ouderen. Dat meldt de Raad voor Ouderenbeleid. Momenteel zijn er op Curaçao ongeveer 35 verzorgingstehuizen. De...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Zoveelste blackout in een jaar

Het eiland ligt sinds twee uur vanmiddag plat. Alle productie-eenheden van nutsbedrijf Aqualectra liggen eruit. De oorzaak van de storing is nog in onderzoek. Wel wordt de distributie in het...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Oud-politicus Winston Lourens overleden

Oud-politicus en radiopersoonlijkheid Winston Lourens is in het weekeinde overleden. Hij was 82 jaar. Lourens werkte eerst in het onderwijs voordat hij verschillende politieke functies bekleedde. Hij was vanaf 1979...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | 2 jongeren uit JJIC vermist

De politie is op zoek naar twee jongeren die uit jeugdinrichting JJIC zijn ontsnapt. Het gaat om de 16-jarige Urvelina Rafael en Joheidienne Floranus. Beiden vertrokken uit de inrichting...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Parlement neemt moties aan voor betere positie FKP

De oproep van FKP-directeur Con was niet aan dovemansoren gericht. Het kabinet moet ervoor zorgen dat de 19 miljoen die bij Giro vastzit, los komt. Daarmee kan de stichting...
0
Curaçao

CC | Curacao is gearing up for a record-breaking winter 2023/24 season

WILLEMSTAD - Curaçao Airport Partners N.V. (CAP), is pleased to share that the passenger traffic outlook for winter 2023/2024 is positive. CAP has been adamant in securing the retention...
0
Gezondheid

DH | SMMC resumes operations after brief employee unrest

PHILIPSBURG--St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has resumed its operations after a temporary disruption on Monday caused by employee unrest.     Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA...
0
