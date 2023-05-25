27 C
Extra | Journaal 25 mei 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
NTR | Consumentenbond: ‘Kamerleden zien Caribische gemeenten nog steeds als buitenland’

Marit Severijnse Na de grote demonstratie tegen armoede en ongelijkheid. op Bonaire, liet staatssecretaris Van Huffelen (Koninkrijksrelaties) weten dat ze het ‘indrukwekkend’ vond en ‘snel actie wilde’, maar...
DH | Council of Appeals says prison director was rightly dismissed

PHILIPSBURG--Former director of the Pointe Blanche prison Edward Rohan was lawfully fired by the governor of St. Maarten in 2021, it was stated in a judgment of...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Geef schildpadden de ruimte’

Kralendijk - Op 5 mei is het eerste schildpaddennest 2023 gevonden op Bonaire en daarmee is het nestseizoen officieel van start gegaan. Alle reden om nu even...
AntilliaansDagblad | Drugsboot onderschept

Oranjestad - De kustwacht en het Korps Politie Aruba (KPA) hebben een drugsboot onderschept. Aan boord zaten 9 personen. Het Maritiem Operatie Centrum (MOC) van de kustwacht signaleerde...
AntilliaansDagblad | Club17 werkt toe naar duurzaam Curaçao

Willemstad - Onder de naam Club17 zetten de partners van het Water Refill Program Curaçao hun reis voort naar duurzaamheid. Het 17e duurzame ontwikkelingsdoel van de VN...
Democracy now! | Thursday, May 25, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Extra | Journaal 25 mei 2023

