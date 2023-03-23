28 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 24 maart 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PB | Trustkantoren verenigen zich en doen dringende oproep aan Silvania en Gaming Control Board

WILLEMSTAD (23 maart 2023) - Tijdens een bijeenkomst afgelopen maandag hebben trustkantoren die actief zijn in de online gaming sector het voornemen uitgesproken om zich te verenigen....
2

HOF | Frederieke Damme brengt beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Kas di Korte

WILLEMSTAD - Op 21 maart jl. bracht mw. mr. Frederieke Damme een beleefdheidsbezoek aan de Kas di Korte. Mevrouw Damme werd vergezeld door de mevrouw mr. Monique...
0

Extra | Journaal 23 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

NTR | Parlementslid Brison verdachte in corruptiezaak Sint-Maarten, premier ‘erg blij’ met vrijlating

Oscar van Dam Parlementslid Rolando Brison (United People’s Party) wordt op Sint-Maarten verdacht van corruptie. Zelf ontkent Brison; hij noemt de arrestatie en verhoor ‘een schokkende ervaring’.  Brison is...
0

DH | GEBE files case against investigators of cyber-attack

PHILIPSBURG–-Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated on Thursday in Parliament that NV GEBE is “legally not permitted at this time” to divulge any information regarding the case filed...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Bonaire meest bedreigde deel van Nederland

New York - Het deel van Nederland dat het meest door de klimaatverandering wordt bedreigd ligt niet in Europa maar in het Caribisch gebied. Dit zegt Koning...
0
Democracy now! | Thursday, March 23, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Nieuwe reacties

