AntilliaansDagblad | Evaluatie slavernijcommissie: Excuses 19 december onacceptabel

Willemstad - De Nationale Commissie tot herdenking 160 jaar afschaffing van de slavernij is van mening dat de excuses van de Nederlandse regering niet geaccepteerd kunnen worden,...
AntilliaansDagblad | Steun voor CMC is ‘goed begin’

Directeur bedrijfsvoering opgelucht maar nog lang niet uit de problemen Willemstad - Het Curaçao Medical Centrum (CMC) is volgens directeur bedrijfsvoering Karina Lombardi ‘blij en opgelucht’ met de...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Krokodillentranen CBCS’

Met vonnissen | Advocaten: Suggestie innige vader-dochterband Ansary’s onterecht Willemstad - ‘Dikke krokodillentranen’ zijn het die de Centrale Bank huilt, als Nina Ansary alleen maar erop wijst dat...
Telegraaf | Internationaal Strafhof in Den Haag vaardigt arrestatiebevel uit tegen Poetin

Den Haag - Rechters van het Internationaal Strafhof in Den Haag (ICC) hebben vrijdag een arrestatiebevel uitgevaardigd tegen de Russische president Vladimir Poetin vanwege oorlogsmisdaden die gepleegd...
ParadiseFM | Cicely van der Dijs op vrije voeten

Cicely van der Dijs is vandaag vrijgelaten uit de gevangenis. De ex-partner van Gerrit Schotte heeft haar straf uitgezeten. In 2017 werd ze veroordeeld voor witwassen van...
Democracy now! | Friday, March 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 17 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Democracy now! | Thursday, March 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

