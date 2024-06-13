28 C
Willemstad
Democracy now! | Thursday, June 13, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 13 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

NOS | Een op de vijf inwoners op Aruba is vluchteling of zoekt bescherming

Aruba voert een opmerkelijk lijstje aan van de VN-vluchtelingenorganisatie UNHCR: per hoofd van de bevolking huisvest het eiland de meeste vluchtelingen ter wereld. Eén op de vijf...
3

Telegraaf | Dit zijn alle ministers in het nieuwe kabinet-Schoof

Den Haag - De invulling van het nieuwe kabinet-Schoof wordt steeds duidelijker. Oud-Kamerlid Reinette Klever wordt door de PVV naar voren geschoven als minister voor Buitenlandse handel...
8

ParadiseFM | Colombia voert extreem zware beveiliging door voor VN-top

Colombia gaat rond de twaalfduizend militairen en politieagenten inzetten om de veiligheid te garanderen tijdens een top van de Verenigde Naties die van 21 oktober tot 1...
0

ParadiseFM | Muzikant op Sint Maarten doodgeschoten

Op Sint Maarten is een man doodgeschoten. Het incident vond plaats op Guana Bay Road rond kwart over negen dinsdagvond bij de ingang van het sociale woningproject...
1
Democracy now! | Thursday, June 13, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

