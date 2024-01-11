27 C
Willemstad
• donderdag 11 januari 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

NOS | Greenpeace start zaak tegen staat om uitblijven klimaatactie Bonaire

Inwoners van Bonaire en milieuorganisatie Greenpeace dagen de Nederlandse staat voor de rechter. Ze vinden dat de overheid te weinig doet om de bewoners van het Caribische...
1

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 11, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 11 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

RTL | Desi Bouterse moet zich vrijdag melden bij gevangenis Suriname

De Surinaamse oud-president Desi Bouterse en vier andere veroordeelden moeten zich vrijdag melden bij de gevangenis in Suriname. Dat bevestigt het Surinaamse Openbaar Ministerie. Bouterse is veroordeeld...
9

NRC | Of ze nu in hun cel zitten of niet – criminelen dreigen Ecuador over te nemen

Merijn de Waal Analyse - Geweld in Ecuador Met een geweldsexplosie hebben bendes in Ecuador een frontale aanval geopend op de regering van de pas aangetreden president Daniel...
1

CN | Parlement Curaçao kritisch op nieuwe gokwet

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Tijdens een centrale commissievergadering hebben meerdere parlementariërs kritiek geuit op de Landsverordening op de Kansspelen. Zij zijn het eens met de Raad van Advies...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Thursday, January 11, 2024

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Thursday, January 11, 2024
0
0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 11 januari 2024
Volgend artikel
NOS | Greenpeace start zaak tegen staat om uitblijven klimaatactie Bonaire

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - Democracy now! | Thursday, January 11, 2024

Internationaal

NRC | Of ze nu in hun cel zitten of niet – criminelen dreigen Ecuador over te nemen

Merijn de Waal Analyse - Geweld in Ecuador Met een geweldsexplosie hebben bendes in Ecuador een frontale aanval geopend op de regering van de pas aangetreden president Daniel Noboa. Gevangenissen...
1
Algemeen nieuws

CN | Parlement Curaçao kritisch op nieuwe gokwet

Jeffrey Noeken | CasinoNieuws.nl Tijdens een centrale commissievergadering hebben meerdere parlementariërs kritiek geuit op de Landsverordening op de Kansspelen. Zij zijn het eens met de Raad van Advies over dat...
1
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, January 10, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 10 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | RvA: Huidige ontwerp LOK nog niet klaar voor Staten

Het huidige ontwerp van de Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (LOK) had nog niet aan de Staten aangeboden mogen worden. Dat zegt de Raad van Advies (RvA). Een meerderheid van...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Verhoging salarissen ambtenaren baart Cft zorgen

Het College financieel toezicht (Cft) is bezorgd over de verhoging van de salarissen van ambtenaren. De organisatie wijst erop dat de personeelskosten die voor 2024 begroot zijn, aanzienlijk hoger...
2
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Curaçaose militairen ondersteunen KPC

De Curaçaose Militie (CurMil) heeft het Korps Politie Curaçao (KPC) de afgelopen tijd ondersteund tijdens een operatie genaamd ‘Ta basta awor’. Dat maakt Defensie Caribisch gebied in een persbericht...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Khalid Sinouh wordt technisch manager Curaçaose voetbalelf

Persbureau Curacao BRIEVENGAT – De Marokkaanse Khalid Sinouh is de nieuwe rechterhand van Dick Advocaat als ‘scout’ voor het nationale team van Curaçao. Dat meldt de Vigilante. Doel is het...
1
Curaçao

PBC | Orde van Advocaten Curaçao uit bezorgdheid over nieuwe wetgeving kansspelen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In een brief aan de Staten van Curaçao, uit de Orde van Advocaten Curaçao ernstige bezwaren tegen de voorgestelde accreditatie voor advocaten in de nieuwe ontwerp-Landsverordening...
0
Sint Maarten

PBC | Advocate Sjamira Roseburg is opvallende verschijning tijdens verkiezingen Sint Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – Sjamira Roseburg, nummer 5 op de lijst van Unified Resilient Sint Maarten Movement (URSM), is klaar om een frisse wind te laten waaien in de politiek...
0
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van woensdag 10 januari

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Èxtra en Vigilante openen met het nieuws van de eerste verkeersdode op Curaçao dit jaar, een voetganger. Het incident vond plaats toen een man probeerde de...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | Opnieuw zero tolerance-beleid tijdens carnaval op Curaçao

Ook dit jaar geldt er weer een zero tolerance-beleid tijdens carnaval op Curaçao . Dat heeft het Openbaar Ministerie bekend gemaakt. Vorig jaar gold er ook al een dergelijk...
1
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Politie Aruba arresteert tien jongeren voor TikTok Challenge

De politie op Aruba heeft vandaag bekend gemaakt dat ze in de afgelopen periode 10 jongeren hebben opgepakt in verband met joyriding van KIA-auto’s. De leeftijd van de gearresteerde...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | ‘Transactiekosten van Curaçaose banken zijn laag’

De transactiekosten die lokale Curaçaose banken in rekening brengen behoren tot de laagste in de regio. Dat blijkt uit een analyse die de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | ‘Behandeling begroting belangrijker dan Tumba’

Statenlid Sheldry Osepa is het niet eens met het voorstel van zijn collega in het parlament, Rennox Calmes. Die deed eerder deze week een voorstel om de begrotingsbehandeling niet...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Eerste verkeersdode van 2024

Een man die Gosieweg probeerde over te steken is daarbij dinsdagavond ernstig gewond geraakt. Hij is kort na het incident in het ziekenhuis overleden. Daarmee is de man het...
1
Curaçao

CC | Queen Emma Bridge less accessible due to maintenance work

WILLEMSTAD - The Queen Emma Bridge is less accessible than usual due to maintenance work, as announced by the Curaçao Ports Authority. The bridge remains accessible to pedestrians, but...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Final preparations in full swing for Election Day

PHILIPSBURG--Final preparations are in full swing for the parliamentary elections slated for Thursday, November 11. Polling stations will be open from 8:00am to 8:00pm. The Central Voting Bureau, Civil Registry...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Van Huffelen bezoekt Bonaire

Kralendijk - Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen van Digitalisering en Koninkrijksrelaties brengt van 9 tot en met 11 januari een kort bezoek aan Bonaire en Curaçao. Op Bonaire spreekt de staatssecretaris...
2
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Help de lora op Aruba beschermen’

Oranjestad - Nationaal Park Arikok heeft recent een aantal lora’s in het wild uitgezet. Medewerkers van het park monitoren deze papegaaiensoort en zien dat de papegaaiensoort het goed doet. aruloraHet...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Ambtenarenkosten lopen op

Cft: Dit staat haaks op doelen VVU en Landspakket Willemstad - Het College financieel toezicht (Cft) uit zijn zorgen over het oplopen van de ambtelijke personeelslasten van het Land Curaçao. Het...
5
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | Wetsvoorstel vaderschapsverlof

Ambtenaar volledig vergoed, private sector betaalt 20 procent Willemstad - Bij de Staten is een wetsvoorstel ingediend door de oppositiepartij MAN waarin het vaderschapsverlof geregeld wordt. Het gaat om vijf...
3
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Fiscus bespaart op postkosten

Scheelt per aanslag 1,50 gulden aan papier, envelop en portokosten Willemstad - De realisatie van de digitale berichtenbox en de digitale verzending van documenten door de Inspecteur der Belastingen en...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | Staatssecretaris Van Huffelen bezoekt Curaçao

Staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen van Digitalisering en Koninkrijksrelaties brengt deze dagen van een kort bezoek aan Bonaire en Curaçao. Ze landde gisteren op Bonaire. Morgen komt ze naar Curaçao. Hier...
6
Bonaire

Nu.cw | Podcast Op de Klippen: Wie deelt de lakens uit bij het ziekenhuis Mariadal?

Het radioprogramma Op de Klippen op het Bonairiaanse radiostation Mega HitFM had deze week de eer om politiek commentator Arthur Sealy te mogen ontvangen. Dan weet je dat je...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 9 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Man aangehouden wegens mishandeling

De politie heeft in de nacht van maandag op dinsdag een 57-jarige man op de Hispañolaweg gearresteerd wegens mishandeling van zijn ex-partner. De vrouw wees de verdachte aan als dader....
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Politie op zoek naar twee autodieven

De politie is op zoek naar twee autodieven die in de nacht van 4 op 5 november een auto hebben gestolen op een adres aan de Kaya Barbulètè. Dat...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Pontjesbrug minder begaanbaar door werkzaamheden

De Pontjesbrug is vanwege onderhoudswerkzaamheden minder begaanbaar dan normaal. Dat maakt Curaçao Ports Authority bekend. De brug blijft toegankelijk voor voetgangers, maar mensen moeten rekening houden met beperkte wandelruimte. Wat...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Donatie aan stichting Ride for the Roses in teken van hoop

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Ter gelegenheid van de 18e editie van het Ride, Walk en Swim for the Roses evenement op 28 januari, heeft het lokale bedrijf Kukudushi Kòrsou handgemaakte...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Jetair-vlucht van Curaçao naar Sint-Maarten geannuleerd door griep

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De 10.00 uur vlucht met nummer 4J 0522 van Jet Air is gisteren niet vertrokken naar Sint-Maarten. Reden: één of meerdere bemanningsleden hadden de griep. Reizigers...
5
Curaçao

PBC | Onverzekerd rijden vormt een ernstig risico voor inwoners en toeristen op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De hoge mate van onverzekerd rijden op Curaçao vormt een ernstig risico voor zowel inwoners als toeristen op het eiland. Recent werd duidelijk – op basis...
4
Gezondheid

PBC | SER vindt dat nieuwe operator niet meteen aan de nieuwe luchtkwaliteitsnorm hoeft te voldoen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) heeft in een advies aan de regering een versoepeling van de luchtkwaliteitseisen als optie voorgesteld. Dat meldt het Antilliaans Dagblad, zie inzage...
7
Curaçao

PBC | De Curaçaose ochtendkranten van 9 januari

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Èxtra opent vandaag met het opmerkelijke nieuws dat sommige parlementsleden van Curaçao gevraagd hebben om de behandeling van de landsbegroting uit te stellen ten gunste...
0
Comin' up

ParadiseFM | “Begrotingsbehandeling uitstellen vanwege Tumbafestival?”

Hoe wordt het geld dit jaar verdeeld? Dat is de belangrijke hoofdvraag bij de begrotingsbehandelingen in de Staten die over twee weken plaats moeten vinden. Maar dat is ook...
6
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Huisartsenpost heeft gratis noodnummer: 9252

De nieuwe Huisartsenpost in het ziekenhuis is vanaf nu ook te bereiken via een gratis telefoonnummer. Wie ’s avonds of in het weekend een afspraak of consult nodig heeft...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | LOK, vapes en lachgas in eerste Statenvergaderingen 2024

Het Kerstreces zit erop en vandaag en morgen staan de eerste twee parlementsvergaderingen van het jaar gepland. De Staten gaan praten over de nieuwe Landsverordening op Kansspelen, die onder...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Minimumloon van 10,70 naar 11,41 NAf

Mensen die het minimumloon verdienen, zijn er in het nieuwe jaar 6,6% op vooruit gegaan, van 10,70 per uur naar 11,41. Per maand komt dat met een 40-urige werkweek...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Drugsdealer op Mambo voor vierde keer opgepakt

Een man die drugs dealde op Mambo is daar afgelopen week voor de vierde keer voor opgepakt. Een jaar geleden werd hij voor hetzelfde vergrijp al veroordeeld tot zes...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man die op politie inreed aangehouden voor poging tot moord

Een man van 34 die zondagavond op politieagenten inreed, is aangehouden voor poging tot moord. Dat gebeurde op zondagavond rond half negen op de Caracasbaaiweg. De politie wilde de...
0
Curaçao

NTR | ‘Agressieve straathonden steeds groter probleem op Curaçao’

Kim Hendriksen De 71-jarige Renee Fuldauer wandelt al tien jaar elke ochtend op Curaçao. Als ze op 18 augustus nietsvermoedend haar rondje weer doet, wordt ze door een roedel van...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

CC | Action against illegal occupation and illegal construction in Brakkeput

WILLEMSTAD - The Surveillance and Enforcement Team of the Ministry of Traffic, Transportation, and Urban Planning (VVRP), together with officers from the Police Force, conducted an operation on a...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Grisha concerned about non-payment of some local sub-contractors at PJIA

PHILIPSBURG--Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Grisha Heyliger-Marten has expressed concerns about information she received concerning the reconstruction process at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA).     Heyliger-Marten said she has...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Matige opkomst voor klimaat op Bonaire

Greenpeace hield afgelopen zondag een manifestatie waarbij de eisers in de zaak tegen de Staat en mensen van Greenpeace de aanwezigen toespraken. manigreenpDe manifestatie werd gehouden in aanloop naar een...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | PwC-onderzoek naar overheid Aruba in april klaar

Oranjestad - PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) doet onderzoek naar het functioneren van de overheid. Aan het begin van het tweede kwartaal - april - zal het bedrijf de onderzoeksresultaten en aanbevelingen...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Stel norm luchtkwaliteit uit’

SER: Dit is nodig om afhaken exploitant te voorkomen Willemstad - De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) stelt in het advies over de Landsverordening luchtkwaliteitseisen een versoepeling voor van de luchtkwaliteitseisen, zodat...
7
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Frenciss Lourens Statenlid

Voorstel gelanceerd voor beëdiging in Staten Willemstad - Frenciss Lourens (MFK) is gisteren beëdigd als Statenlid. Hij bezet de opengevallen plaats in de Staten die is ontstaan vanwege het overlijden...
10
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Ceo faalde op gebied corebusiness’

Willemstad - De voormalige ceo van Aqualectra faalde, in de ogen van de onlangs afgetreden commissarissen, op het gebied van de corebusiness; dat kwam tot uiting in bijvoorbeeld onvoldoende...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Griep en COVID heersen op Curaçao

Curaçao kent, net als veel andere landen in de wereld, momenteel een groeiende hoeveelheid griep- en COVID-gevallen. Dat schrijft het ministerie van GMN in een persbericht. Een toenemend aantal...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 8, 2024

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 8 januari 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Stijging van aantal luchtweginfecties

Op Curaçao is momenteel een stijging van luchtweginfecties te zien, waaronder gevallen van Covid-19, Influenza A en B, en RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus). Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) rapporteert...
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Jean-Julien Rojer wint toernooi van Brisbane in dubbelspel

Jean-Julien Rojer (42) heeft samen met zijn nieuwe partner Lloyd Glasspool het toernooi van Brisbane gewonnen in het dubbelspel. Het duo versloeg de Duitse Kevin Krawietz en Tim Pütz....
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Eerste vergaderingen Parlement van Curaçao na reces

Door: Britt van Garderen Het parlement van Curaçao heeft dinsdag en woensdag zijn eerste vergaderingen na het reces. De twee vergaderingen zullen in het teken staan van de Landsverordening op...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Bedrijfsleven uit zorgen over verhoging minimumloon op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Vereniging Bedrijfsleven Curaçao, VBC heeft haar bezorgdheid geuit over de effectiviteit van de minimumloonverhoging op Curaçao. De VBC vraagt zich af of deze verhoging daadwerkelijk...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

PBC | Grootschalige actie tegen illegale bezetting en bouw in Brakkeput

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – In Willemstad is door het Team Toezicht en Handhaving van het ministerie van Verkeer en Vervoer, in samenwerking met de politie, een grote actie ondernomen tegen...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 succesvol

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Curaçao Baseball Week 2024 (CBW) heeft met succes duizenden deelnemers en toeschouwers samengebracht, wat heeft bijgedragen aan de groei van honkbal op het eiland. Met...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Wegenbelasting betalen kan vanaf vandaag

Vanaf vandaag is het weer mogelijk om je wegenbelasting te betalen. Dat meldt de belastingdienst. De tarieven zijn niet veranderd. Voor een auto ouder dan 2015 betaal je 145...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

ParadiseFM | Gerrit Schotte was toch adviseur bij woningstichting FKP

Oud-MFK-premier Gerrit Schotte was toch adviseur bij woningstichting FKP. Dat blijkt uit een e-mail waarin Schotte wordt bedankt voor zijn bewezen diensten. Volgens bronnen zou hij een bedrag van...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 