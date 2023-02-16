25 C
Willemstad
• vrijdag 17 februari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Koninkrijksbelangenblog | Masterlicenties

Met 5 vergunningen | Masterlicenties niet legitiem WILLEMSTAD - Op 11 oktober 2022 oordeelden drie moedige Hofrechters van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof niet één, maar twee maal in hoger...
4

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 16, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 16 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
- Advertentie -

Nu.cw | MFK en PNP vergaderen tot diep in de nacht

Coalitiepartijen MFK en PNP hebben woensdag tot diep in de nacht vergaderd in de Greenhouse in Santa Maria. De emoties liepen hoog op tijdens de vergadering, die...
4

Nu.cw | Samenwerking tussen RdK en CPR stopt per direct

De samenwerking tussen Refineria di Kòrsou (RdK) en Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR) stopt per direct. Dat is de uitkomst van het overleg tussen beide partijen, dat dinsdag...
5

Nu.cw | Curaçao moet 250.000 gulden betalen voor ongeluk carnaval 2014

De overheid is een voorschot van 250.000 gulden verschuldigd aan Maureen Verginie. Tijdens Marcha di Despedida in 2014 is een bouwvallige muur omgevallen, waardoor Verginie een dwarslaesie...
1

PBC | Derde gesprek over koloniaal verleden met het Koningshuis

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Koning Willem Alexander en koningin Máxima hebben afgelopen woensdag op Paleis Huis ten Bosch voor de derde keer gesproken met vertegenwoordigers uit het maatschappelijke...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, February 16, 2023

0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 16 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 15 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 14 februari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, February 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 