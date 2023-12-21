28 C
ParadiseFM | Venezolaanse president prijst relatie met ABC-eilanden

De Venezolaanse president Nicolás Maduro had lof voor de ABC-eilanden. in zijn programma ‘Con Maduro +’ benadrukte hij deze week de bijzondere band met Curaçao. Sinds de...
Telegraaf | Kustwacht onderschept bij Aruba boot met Venezolanen en Colombiaan

ORANJESTAD - De kustwacht in het Caribisch gebied heeft dinsdag in de buurt van Aruba twaalf mensen aangehouden die mogelijk drugs smokkelden. Het gaat om 11 Venezolanen...
Democracy now! | Thursday, December 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 21 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Medische hulp reden voor ontsnapping Nicole Lake

De 24-jarige Nicole Lake zegt te zijn ontsnapt uit de vrouwenvleugel van de SDKK-gevangenis, omdat ze geen medische behandeling kreeg terwijl ze dit volgens haar wel nodig...
Nu.cw | Daling in prijzen van benzine, diesel, elektriciteit en water

De prijzen van benzine, diesel, elektriciteit en water gaan dalen. Dat kondigde minister van Economische Ontwikkeling, Ruisandro Cijntje woensdag aan, meldt ochtendkrant Extra. De benzineprijs daalt met 0,10...
Democracy now! | Thursday, December 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Nu.cw | Rafaela niet meer op kandidatenlijst voor Europese Parlementsverkiezingen

Samira Rafaela, leider van de D66-delegatie in het Europees Parlement, staat niet meer op de lijst van kandidaten voor de Europese Parlementsverkiezingen. De kandidatenlijst is donderdag gepubliceerd. Ze was de...
PBC | Nicole Lake vluchtte uit gevangenis om gebrek medische zorg

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Nicole Lake, de 24-jarige vrouw die 28 oktober ontsnapte uit de vrouwenvleugel van de SDKK-gevangenis, deed dat, omdat ze genegeerd werd door het personeel. Ze had...
PBC | Advies aan Hoge Raad: Vonnis homohuwelijk Aruba en Curaçao moet in stand blijven

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Advocaat-generaal Gerbrant Snijders adviseert de Hoge Raad het vonnis van het Hof in Willemstad in stand te houden. Dit betekent dat het homohuwelijk op Curaçao en...
PBC | Winair betaalt schulden aan Nederland af

Persbureau Curacao SIMPSON BAY – Winair heeft haar leningen aan de Nederlandse overheid afbetaald. Die leningen werden gegeven om de vliegmaatschappij overeind te houden tijdens de COVID-periode. “Door het betalen...
PBC | Ennia leven gaat toch doorstart maken

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint-Maarten, CBCS, heeft samen met de regeringen van beide landen een plan ontwikkeld om de pensioentak van Ennia, ENNIA Caribe...
ParadiseFM | Duizendste kat gesteriliseerd

Kitten Rescue heeft weer een mijlpaal bereikt. Deze week werd de duizendste kat van het jaar gesteriliseerd. Dierenarts Piet Hellemans kwam daarvoor uit Nederland. Na afronding van het sterilisatieproject...
ParadiseFM | Vandaag uitvaart Amerigo Thodé

Vandaag is de uitvaart van MFK-fractievoorzitter Amerigo Thodé. Weggebruikers moeten daar straks rekening mee houden. Straks vertrekt een rouwstoet naar het parlementsgebouw in Punda. Rond tien voor half tien...
ParadiseFM | Oplossing voor Ennia-problematiek goedgekeurd

Het Ennia pensioenfonds is gered. De ministerraad heeft vlak voor de feestdagen de oplossing voor de financiële problemen goedgekeurd. Vanaf 2027 zal het Land Curaçao dertig jaar lang 30...
ParadiseFM | 8 jaar celstraf voor neersteken ex

Een 43-jarige man moet 8 jaar de cel in. De man stak zijn ex-vriendin 15 keer in het lijf. Dat gebeurde in augustus in de Havenstraat in Otrobanda. De...
NTR | Na jaren wachten: Bonaire, Saba en Statia krijgen juridisch loket

John Samson Alle inwoners van Bonaire, Saba en Statia krijgen in 2024 recht op gratis juridische hulp of advies. Op elk eiland komt een juridisch loket, maakt demissionair minister Franc...
CC | Fuel, diesel, electricity, and water rates to decrease

WILLEMSTAD - Starting from Thursday, December 28, 2023, the regulated rates for gasoline and diesel in Curaçao will decrease. Additionally, the rates for electricity and water will decrease as...
DH | Police inspect cars in Philipsburg to ensure safety during holiday season

PHILIPSBURG--In a concerted effort to ensure traffic safety and facilitate smoother traffic flow during the bustling holiday season, St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has ramped up its initiatives in...
AntilliaansDagblad | Afspraken over prijsbeheersing

Voorkomen prijsstijgingen is gezamenlijke verantwoordelijkheid Kralendijk - Unkobon en het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) hebben afgesproken om samen onnodige prijsstijgingen te voorkomen. Op korte termijn wordt er een aantal acties...
AntilliaansDagblad | Veiligheid met Tourism Security Patrol Aruba

Oranjestad - Preventie en zichtbaarheid zijn cruciaal om Aruba voor toeristen en de bevolking zo veilig mogelijk te houden. De toerisme-autoriteiten en de politie zetten daarin een nieuwe stap...
AntilliaansDagblad | MLB Elite-program terug

De beste honkballers gerekruteerd na selectietrainingen Willemstad - Na een afwezigheid van drie jaar vanwege de Covid-19-pandemie zal de Major League Baseball (MLB) zich opnieuw vestigen op Curaçao met het...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Bouterse is schuldig’

Esmeralda Wijngaarde: Blij dat de ouderen dit nog mogen meemaken Willemstad - In hoger beroep heeft Desi Bouterse in Suriname gisteren 20 jaar celstraf opgelegd gekregen voor zijn rol bij...
AntilliaansDagblad | Dure oplossing Ennia

Gedeeltelijke doorstart Leven voor 1,7 miljard; CBCS draagt gedurende 50 jaar 15 miljoen bij Willemstad - Over de financiële oplossing van Ennia Caribe Leven hebben de Landen Curaçao en Sint...
NOS | Desi Bouterse definitief veroordeeld tot 20 jaar cel voor Decembermoorden

Oud-president Desi Bouterse is definitief veroordeeld tot twintig jaar cel voor zijn rol bij de Decembermoorden in 1982. Het Hof van Justitie in Suriname heeft de oud-president van het...
LD | Bronnen: VS laten bondgenoot Maduro vrij in ruil voor Amerikanen

Leidsch Dagblad | ANP Caracas - De Venezolaanse regering van Nicolás Maduro laat 36 gevangenen vrij, in ruil voor een bondgenoot van Maduro die door de Verenigde Staten wordt vrijgelaten,...
Democracy now! | Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Extra | Journaal 20 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Automatische verhoging alimentatie vanaf 1 januari 2024

De alimentatie voor kinderen zal vanaf 1 januari automatisch worden verhoogd met 2,7 procent. Deze aanpassing is vastgesteld door de minister van Justitie, Shalten Hato. Dat meldt de overheid....
Nu.cw | Mogelijk 19.900 nieuwe paspoorten nodig in 2024

De kans is groot dat er volgend jaar 19.900 nieuwe paspoorten moeten worden uitgegeven, omdat deze dan zijn verlopen. Dit is een gigantische stijging ten opzichte van dit jaar,...
Nu.cw | Brandweer Bonaire krijgt training in hondenreanimatie

Brandweerlieden van Bonaire hebben een training gekregen in het reanimeren van honden. Volgens Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland komt het tijdens woningbranden voor dat honden rook inademen, die op deze manier...
RO | Juridisch Loket gaat open in Caribisch Nederland

Inwoners van Bonaire, Sint Eustatius en Saba kunnen voor juridische hulp en advies in de loop van 2024 terecht bij een Juridisch Loket. Minister Franc Weerwind voor Rechtsbescherming richt...
FD | Justitie is klaar met witwas­onderzoek naar ex-top ABN Amro

Pieter Couwenbergh en Bart Mos | Financieel Dagblad Het Openbaar Ministerie (OM) heeft het strafrechtelijk onderzoek naar de voormalige ABN Amro-bestuursvoorzitters Gerrit Zalm en Kees van Dijkhuizen en ex-bestuursleden Joop...
Telegraaf | Caribisch Nederland krijgt Juridisch Loket

DEN HAAG - Ook in Caribisch Nederland komt een Juridisch Loket waar mensen gratis juridisch advies kunnen krijgen. Demissionair minister Franc Weerwind (Rechtsbescherming) heeft woensdag aangekondigd dat Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius...
PBC | ‘Surinamers en Caribische Nederlanders kampen nog steeds met discriminatie en racisme’

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Een jaar na de officiële excuses van de Nederlandse regering voor de rol van Nederland in de geschiedenis van slavernij, reflecteert staatssecretaris Van Huffelen op...
PBC | Nieuwe wet op Kansspelen ingediend bij parlement Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De minister van Financiën van Curaçao heeft de langverwachte Nationale Verordening voor Kansspelen (LOK) officieel ingediend bij het Parlement. In een verklaring uitte minister Silvania enthousiasme over...
PBC | Consumentenstichting: Bon Bini Supermarket biedt beste prijzen voor kerstpakketten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Bon Bini Supermarket verkoopt de meeste kerstproducten tegen de meest voordelige prijzen. Dat blijkt uit een prijsvergelijking onder 15 supermarkten uitgevoerd door de Consumentenstichting FpK. Van de...
PBC | Overheid Curaçao verhoogd kinderalimentatie

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De overheid van Curaçao indexeert de kinderalimentatie per 1 januari 2024 met 2,7 procent. Deze maatregel, vastgelegd in een ministeriële beschikking, is bedoeld om de bedragen...
PBC | Oppositiepartijen MAN en PAR reageren verdeeld op RdK-PdVSA overeenkomst

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De recente overeenkomst tussen de Refineria di Kòrsou, RdK, als eigenaar van de raffinaderij en het Venezolaanse PdVSA heeft geleid tot gemengde reacties van de politieke...
ParadiseFM | Schrappen Curaçao-vlucht draagt bij aan daling drugstransport

Er zijn dit jaar veel minder drugs onderschept bij passagiers op de Belgische luchthaven Zaventem. Dat blijkt uit de jaarcijfers van de douane. Die daling hangt volgens de douane...
ParadiseFM | 31 justitieambtenaren op non-actief

31 ambtenaren van diverse organisaties van het ministerie van Justitie zijn op non-actief gesteld. Dat blijkt uit antwoorden van de overheid op vragen van PAR-Statenlid Zita Jesus-Leito. Het betreft...
ParadiseFM | Jonge overvallers ingerekend

De politie heeft gisterochtend twee personen aangehouden voor een reeks overvallen. De jonge verdachten, een jongen en een meisje, zijn 20 en 16 jaar oud. De arrestaties vonden plaats...
ParadiseFM | Aanhouding voor poging tot moord

Gisterochtend vroeg heeft de politie een 39-jarige man aangehouden in de Canasterweg. Hij zou betrokken zijn geweest bij een poging tot moord op 4 december in Jan Luis. Na...
ParadiseFM | ‘Doktoor’ officieel nationale held van Curaçao

Moises ‘Doktoor’ Da Costa Gomez is officieel uitgeroepen tot held van Curaçao. De oud-politicus wordt gezien als een strijder voor de autonomie en de vader van het statuut. Zijn inlijving...
ParadiseFM | PdVSA lost schuld af met ruwe olie

Een goede relatie met Venezuela en PdVSA is belangrijk voor de toekomst van de raffinaderij. Dat zei RdK- directeur Patrick Newton gisteren bij de ondertekening van een deal met...
ParadiseFM | Kritiek op trailer ‘Invasie’

Gisteren is de trailer van de aankomende film ‘Invasie’ gelanceerd. In deze film van regisseur Bobby Boermans breekt op Aruba en Curaçao de oorlog uit tussen Nederland en het...
NTR | ‘Ondernemers in onzekerheid over stijging sociaal minimum’

Marit Severijnse Bedrijven op Bonaire vrezen nog steeds voor verdere prijsstijgingen doordat het minimumloon en de uitkeringen fors omhooggaan in januari en juli. Nu trekken ook  consumentenbond Unkobon en vakbond...
CC | Fewer sessions at the joint court of justice during recess

WILLEMSTAD - The Joint Court of Justice will have fewer sessions during the recess. Many people believe that the Court is entirely closed during the holidays, but this is...
DH | Team of fire fighters prevents tragedy in Ebenezer house fire

EBENEZER--In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received multiple calls alerting them to a house fire on R.S Nicolson Road in...
AntilliaansDagblad | Ferry Bovenwinden goed gewaardeerd

Rijk stelt 1 miljoen beschikbaar voor voorzetting Den Haag - De openbare lichamen Saba en Sint Eustatius hebben aangekondigd de veerboot tussen de beide eilanden en St. Maarten te willen...
AntilliaansDagblad | Uitstekende eindsprint toerisme Aruba

Oranjestad - Aruba heeft in november ruim 104.000 toeristen ontvangen. Dat is een toename van 15 procent vergeleken met vorig jaar en 10 procent meer dan in 2019. Aruba...
AntilliaansDagblad | Olie voor schuld PdVSA

‘Settlement agreement’ na vier jaren van juridisch trouwtrekken Willemstad - De staatsoliebedrijven van Curaçao en Venezuela hebben een schikkingsovereenkomst bereikt en getekend om een jarenlange juridische strijd om te zetten...
AntilliaansDagblad | 300 Huizen voor kerst weer water

Willemstad - Nog voor de kerst moeten 300 Curaçaose gezinnen weer zijn aangesloten op de waterleiding. Het ministerie van Sociale Ontwikkeling, Arbeid en Welzijn (SOAW) is deze week begonnen met...
AntilliaansDagblad | Huisartsen akkoord met HAP

De Huisartsenpost komt niet in CMC maar ernaast Willemstad - De Curaçaose Huisartsenvereniging (CHV) is deze week voor 100 procent akkoord gegaan met de Huisartsenpraktijk (HAP). hapDit wordt een dienst van...
Opinie | ‘Laat Nederland meebetalen aan onbetaalbaar CMC’

Opinnie Jan Huurman | Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Jan Huurman, voormalig inspecteur van de Curaçaose Inspectie voor de Volksgezondheid, heeft in een recente verklaring aangedrongen op financiële bijdragen van Nederland...
PBC | Eerste trailer van actiefilm ‘Invasie’ staat online

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Dutch FilmWorks en Storytellers Film & TV hebben de eerste trailer uitgebracht van de film Invasie, een film vol geweld, oorlog en actie. De film is...
Telegraaf | Venezuela koopt claim Curaçao af voor €410 miljoen

WILLEMSTAD (ANP) - Curaçao heeft in een arbitragezaak een overeenkomst met Venezuela gesloten voor $450 miljoen (€410 miljoen). Dat heeft de Curaçaose minister-president Gilmar 'Pik' Pisas vandaag bekendgemaakt. De...
Democracy now! | Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Extra | Journaal 19 december 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Portugees Oorlogsschip bij Blauwbaai

Bij Blauwbaai is maandag een Portugees oorlogsschip gezien. Er gaat rond dat er meerdere exemplaren in het water zitten. Foto’s van de kwalachtige gaan rond op Facebook. Een Portugees oorlogsschip...
Nu.cw | Eerste Science Café van Carmabi

Sanne van den Boomen Carmabi organiseert donderdag een internationaal ‘Science Café’ om wetenschappers dichter bij elkaar te brengen. Dat verklaart de directeur van Carmabi Manfred van Veghel tegenover Nu.cw. Bij...
Nu.cw | Water- en elektriciteitstarieven BES-eilanden in 2024 omhoog

De watertarieven op de BES-eilanden gaan in 2024 omhoog. Ook de elektriciteitstarieven stijgen op bijna alle eilanden. Dat blijkt uit de nieuwe maximumtarieven voor elektriciteit en drinkwater op de...
PBC | 300 gezinnen op Curaçao krijgen wateraansluiting voor jaarwisseling

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Het Ministerie van Sociale Ontwikkeling, Arbeid en Welzijn heeft deze week de tweede fase van het wateraansluitingsproject in samenwerking met Aqualectra gestart. Dit project richt zich...
PBC | Onderzoekscommissie HNO zegt vooruitgang te boeken, maar houdt kaarten tegen de borst

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De onderzoekscommissie Hospital Nobo Otrobanda (HNO) zegt belangrijke vooruitgang te hebben geboekt in haar onderzoek naar de constructie van het nieuwe ziekenhuis in Otrobanda op Curaçao....
PBC | Delta Air Lines vliegt weer rechtstreeks tussen Atlanta naar Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Delta Air Lines is zaterdag feestelijk onthaald op de luchthaven van Curaçao. Bij aankomst werd het vliegtuig begroet met een traditioneel watersaluut van de luchthavenbrandweer. Deze verwelkoming...
