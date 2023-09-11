30 C
Willemstad
• maandag 11 september 2023
Extra | Journaal 11 september 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Opinie | CBA: Foutieve berichtgeving NL-media

De Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA) heeft kennisgenomen van in Het Financieele Dagblad en de NRC recent verschenen berichten gerelateerd aan Ennia en betreurt het ten zeerste...
FD commentaar | Fraudegat bij verzekeraar Ennia plaatst Nederland voor duivels dilemma

Financieel Dagblad Het is onverteerbaar dat iemand ervandoor gaat met een half miljard euro pensioengeld van andere mensen en dat de gemeenschap voor de schade opdraait. Toch dreigt...
DH | Joint Court President and Chief Prosecutor urge MPs to pass Criminal Procedure Code

PHILIPSBURG--Joint Court of Justice President Mauritsz de Kort and St. Maarten Chief Prosecutor Hieke Buist have urged Members of Parliament to debate and pass the draft Criminal...
AntilliaansDagblad | Op walvis- en dolfijnexpeditie

Oproep tot deelname op ABC-eilanden Willemstad - Caribbean Cetacean Society (CCS) organiseert voor de eerste keer de wetenschappelijke walvis- en dolfijnexpeditie genaamd ‘Ti Whale An Nou’ op Aruba,...
Democracy now! | Monday, September 11, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

