Extra | Journaal 27 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
DH | El Capitan shooters in Pointe Blanche after extradition from the United States

El Capitan shooters in Pointe Blanche after extradition from the United States PHILIPSBURG—Dante Ottley and Stevevanus Richardson, known as the El Capitan shooters, and as fugitives after...
NTR | Ambulans Deseo vervult laatste wensen: ‘Nog één keer op de pontjesbrug’

Eva Breukink Een laatste ritje over het eiland, nog een keer op de pontjesbrug staan of weer even thuis in je eigen bed liggen.   Dankzij stichting Ambulans Deseo...
PBC | Wapen uitgeleend aan moordenaar Boechi: 12 maanden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De rechtbank in Willemstad heeft de 45-jarige D. Gabriel veroordeeld tot een gevangenisstraf van 12 maanden wegens wapenbezit. Het betreffende wapen zou gebruikt zijn...
PBC | Lichte stijging kamerbezetting en hotelinkomsten op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De toeristische sector op Curaçao heeft in oktober 2023 een positieve trend laten zien met een lichte stijging in het aantal toeristen dat een...
PBC | HAL Holding verruilt Curaçao voor Rotterdam

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Belegger HAL Holding is van plan zijn hoofdkantoor van Curaçao naar Rotterdam te verhuizen. De grootaandeelhouder van Coolblue en eigenaar van bedrijven als Boskalis,...
Democracy now! | Monday, November 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

ParadiseFM | Kick-off Ride for the Roses

De datum voor de volgende Ride for the Roses is bekend. Op 28 januari kan iedereen weer meedoen aan een van de sportactiviteiten voor het goede doel. Met de...
Telegraaf | Zorgen om snel groeiend toerisme op Curaçao: ’Dat eigene mag niet verloren gaan

Stijgende prijzen raken lokale bevolking | Koen Nederhof Meer dan een half miljoen toeristen. Curaçao slecht dit jaar een magische grens en groeit vrolijk verder. Na de pandemie werd de...
Ingezonden | MAN gaat PINnen…

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
Telegraaf | Curaçao werkt aan eigen luchtvaartmaatschappij

Koen Nederhof Curaçao werkt aan een eigen nationale luchtvaartmaatschappij, die ook op Schiphol moet gaan vliegen. Dat zegt minister Ruisandro Cijntje van Economische Ontwikkeling in gesprek met De Telegraaf. Hij...
Nu.cw | Gepensioneerden SVB ontvangen volgende week bonus

Goed nieuws voor de pensionado’s van de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB). De beloofde bonus voor de ex-werknemers, wordt vrijdag 1 december uitgekeerd. Dit schrijft Amigoe. Het was nog even spannend uit...
Nu.cw | 10e editie KLM Marathon Curaçao succes onder gunstige weersomstandigheden

De 10e editie van de KLM Marathon Curaçao is goed verlopen onder gunstige weersomstandigheden. Het ‘loop- en renevenement’ ging zaterdag van start met de 5 kilometer, gevolgd door de...
AVC | Flyeren op Bonaire: een dag voor de verkiezing van 22 november 2023

Dick Drayer Bonaire maakt zich op voor een nieuwe dag. Toeristen aan het strand, de lokale bevolking op weg naar werk, school of kinderopvang. Maar deze week is er iets...
PBC | Vier weken onderhoud op Weg naar Willibrordus

Persbureau Curacao WILLIBRODUS – Komende maandag beginnen de onderhoudswerkzaamheden aan Weg naar Willibrordus, Vanaf Kunuku Aqua Resort tot aan Williwood. Voor doorgaand verkeer worden alternatieve routes aangegeven met oranje vaten...
PBC | Curaçaose Muskaan Khemani vertegenwoordigt Curaçao en Nederland op VN-Klimaatconferentie in Dubai

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Muskaan Khemani vertegenwoordigt Curaçao en Nederland op de VN-klimaatconferentie COP28 in Dubai, die 30 november begint. Zij is afgestudeerd in internationale relaties, wereld- en milieuwetenschappen...
ParadiseFM | Jorrel Hato drie-na-jongste Oranjedebutant ooit

Het zat er al aan te komen: de 17-jarige Jorrel Hato heeft gisteren tegen Gibraltar zijn debuut gemaakt in het Nederlands elftal. Alleen Matthijs de Ligt en drie spelers...
NTR | ‘Te weinig aandacht geweest voor Tweede Kamerverkiezingen’

Marit Severijnse & John Samson De campagne voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen leefde opnieuw niet op Bonaire en dat is zorgelijk, vindt gedeputeerde Anjelica Cicilia. De politieke partijen in Nederland en de...
CC | Curaçao security service conducts exercise at Fort Amsterdam

WILLEMSTAD - In a joint effort, the Commando Corps (KCT) and the Curaçao Security Service (VDC) carried out a training exercise at Fort Amsterdam (Fòrti) on Thursday, November 23,...
AntilliaansDagblad | Sociaal minimum niet vanzelfsprekend

Nieuwe verhoudingen in Tweede Kamer kunnen roet in het eten gooien Kralendijk - In politiek Den Haag heeft deze week een aardverschuiving plaatsgevonden. Heeft dit consequenties voor Caribisch Nederland en...
AntilliaansDagblad | Andy Lee in Raad van State

Oranjestad - Andy Lee wordt voorgedragen als staatsraad van het Koninkrijk. Zijn benoeming gaat in op 1 januari. Hij volgt daarmee Mildred Schwengle op, die deze functie de afgelopen...
AntilliaansDagblad | Bicentini schenkt voetbalkleding

Daarnaast bijdrage aan technisch beleidsplan Centro Barber Willemstad - Sinterklaas mag dan al bijna een week op het eiland zijn, Fundashon Bicentini doet daar graag nog een schepje bovenop. De...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Kostenbeheer zorg belangrijk’

Staten: Zorgen over ziektekosten ongedocumenteerden Willemstad - Verschillende Statenleden hebben gisteren in de vergadering over het jaarverslag 2022 van de Sociale Verzekeringsbank (SVB) aangestuurd op een beter kostenbeheer. Volgens MFK-parlementariër Eduard...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Winst PVV zorgelijk voor de eilanden’

Van Huffelen reageert op verkiezingsuitslag Willemstad - ,,Het is zorgelijk dat een partij die geen warm hart heeft voor de eilanden, de verkiezingen heeft gewonnen”, zo reageert demissionair staatssecretaris van...
Democracy now! | Friday, November 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Extra | Journaal 24 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Man gearresteerd na gewelddadig incident bij uitgaansgelegenheid

Een 30-jarige man is donderdag aangehouden na een incident bij een uitgaansgelegenheid aan de Kaya Hermandad. Rond 1.00 uur ontving de politie een melding van een vechtpartij, waarbij twee...
Nu.cw | Politie ontdekt vrouw die illegaal verblijft op Curacao

De Korps Politie Curacao heeft donderdagnacht rond 03.20 uur tijdens een controle in een etablissement aan de Caracasbaaiweg een vrouw ontdekt die hier illegaal verblijft. De vrouw is 26...
PBC | D66 meest populaire partij op alle drie de BES-eilanden

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – D66 blijkt de meest populaire partij te zijn op Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba in de verkiezingen voor de Nederlandse Tweede Kamer, gehouden op 22 november. De...
PBC | Rechter staat acties apothekers toe, botika’s weer open

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De rechter heeft vanochtend zijn goedkeuring gegeven aan de acties van de apothekers. Wel droeg hij de Vereniging van Apothekers en minister Silvania op om morgen...
PBC | Silvania start kort geding tegen apothekers

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Javier Silvania start een kort geding tegen de apothekers op Curaçao om te voorkomen dat de botika’s vandaag weer hun deuren sluiten. De behandeling is vanochtend...
ParadiseFM | Benzinetarief daalt drastisch

Met de dure decembermaand in aantocht krijgen benzinegebruikers een meevallertje. Het benzinetarief daalt met 44 cent. Vanaf aanstaande dinsdag betaal je 2 gulden en 4 cent per liter benzine...
ParadiseFM | Special forces traint met VDC in Fòrti

Fort Amsterdam was gisteren het epicentrum van geweld. De Veiligheidsdienst van Curaçao hield een oefening met het Korps Commandotroepen. Dat zijn de special forces van de Landmacht. Er werden...
ParadiseFM | Nieuw marinevaartuig tijdelijk op Curaçao en Aruba

Ondanks de camouflagekleuren vaart er een opvallende verschijning in de Curaçaose wateren. De Hydrograaf, een state-of-the-art schip, is op Curaçao gearriveerd. Het vaartuig is uitgerust met de meest geavanceerde...
ParadiseFM | Inspectie sluit twee horecazaken in Rif Fort Village

Het multidisciplinair team heeft woensdag twee horecazaken in het Rif Fort gesloten. Zowel bij The Soprano’s Bar als bij Steak & Ribs troffen de controleurs een onhygiënische situatie aan. ...
ParadiseFM | Massahysterie voor Black Friday deals bij Omni

Het is vandaag Black Friday. Voor sommige mensen betekent dat vechten voor de beste koopjes. Zo ook bij Omni. Al voordat de elektronicazaak om 5 uur ‘s ochtends open...
ParadiseFM | D66 en Van Huffelen populairst op BES-eilanden

D66 heeft woensdag de meeste stemmen gekregen op de BES-eilanden. Op Bonaire was Van Huffelen zelfs de populairste kandidaat. Ruim 66 procent van de D66 stemmen ging naar de...
ParadiseFM | Drie aanhoudingen voor winkelinbraak

De politie heeft gisteren zeven huiszoekingen verricht. Daarbij zijn drie personen aangehouden voor een reeks winkelinbraken in maart. De verdachten in de leeftijd van 27 en 41 jaar zitten...
NTR | Jeugdboek brengt Arubaanse totslaafgemaakte Virginia tot leven

Melissa Stamper In het verhaal  ‘Virginia’ wil schrijver en filmaker Ida Does aandacht geven aan het menselijke aspect van de slavernij. “We proberen te verbeelden wat de dromen en aspiraties van...
CC | Orco Bank renews commitment as main sponsor for Ride for the Roses Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD - Orco Bank proudly announces its continued partnership as the main sponsor for the prestigious Ride, Walk, Swim & Surf for the Roses event from 2024 through 2026,...
DH | PVV Senator appointed new formation “scout”

THE HAGUE--PVV Senator Gom van Strien was appointed the formation “scout,” which means he will be the first person to investigate possible coalitions for the next Dutch government. This...
AntilliaansDagblad | Ombudsman: Totaalpakket als oplossing

Armoedeprobleem vraagt om meer dan geld alleen Kralendijk - Er is onvoldoende verbetering voor mensen in Caribisch Nederland (CN) die in armoede leven. Ondanks eerdere signalen en een beloofd sociaal...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Formatie belangrijke vervolgstap’

Oranjestad – De Arubaanse coalitiepartijen MEP en Raiz van het kabinet-Wever-Croes II zijn benieuwd naar de formatie in Nederland. ,,Als dat is afgerond, krijgen we een idee over de...
AntilliaansDagblad | PVV krijgt 9 procent op Curaçao

Willemstad - Op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint Maarten zijn de briefstembureaus na het tellen van de aldaar uitgebrachte stemmen voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen in Nederland geteld. Op Curaçao waren 1.250...
AntilliaansDagblad | Kort geding over dichte botika’s

Apotheken bleven gesloten, ondanks aanwijzing Inspectie Willemstad - Ondanks de aanwijzing die alle 31 apotheken op Curaçao woensdagavond van de Inspecteur Geneesmiddelen ontvingen om onmiddellijk hun deuren weer te openen...
AntilliaansDagblad | ‘LNT scheelt miljoenen’

KPMG: 5,5 tot 12,5 miljoen besparing CMC per jaar Willemstad - Doorvoering van de Landsverordening normering topinkomens (LNT) ten aanzien van de medisch professionals werkzaam in het CMC-ziekenhuis brengt mogelijk...
Telegraaf | Belegger HAL verhuist hoofdkantoor van Curaçao naar Rotterdam

MONACO (ANP) - Belegger HAL Holding is van plan zijn hoofdkantoor van Curaçao naar Rotterdam te verhuizen. De grootaandeelhouder van Coolblue en eigenaar van bedrijven als Boskalis, Van Wijnen...
Democracy now! | Thursday, November 23, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
Extra | Journaal 23 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | CURA DOET betrekt jeugd actief bij maatschappelijke inzet

Persbureau Curacao Willemstad – De elfde editie van CURA DOET, de grootste vrijwilligersactie van Curaçao, is op 20 november aangekondigd. Deze actie, die plaatsvindt op 15 en 16 maart 2024,...
PBC | Nieuwe inzichten in walvis- en dolfijnleven rond ABC-eilanden

Persbureau Curacao In de wateren rond de ABC-eilanden heeft de Caribbean Cetacean Society (CCS) tijdens de eerste Ti Whale An Nou-expeditie veelbelovende ontdekkingen gedaan over walvissen en dolfijnen. De expeditie...
PBC | PVV slechts marginale rol op Aruba Curaçao en Sint-Maarten

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De PVV heeft slechts een bescheiden aantal stemmen gekregen op Aruba, Curaçao en Sint-Maarten. De resultaten tonen aan dat de PVV op Curaçao 76 stemmen kreeg. ...
ParadiseFM | Pisas feliciteert PVV met monsterzege

PVV-leider Wilders . Pisas hoopt dat het toekomstige kabinet rekening houdt met de landen in het Caribische deel van het koninkrijk. In het partijprogramma van de PVV wordt...
CN | Landsverordening op de kansspelen gaat online gokken op Curaçao legaliseren

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Online gokken gaat gelegaliseerd worden op Curaçao door de Landsverordening op de kansspelen. In de nieuwe gokwet wordt het niet langer verboden om online kansspelen aan...
NU | De politieke aardverschuiving in Nederland in kaarten en grafieken

Nederland heeft gekozen. De kaart kleurt donderdag een dag na de stembusgang PVV-blauw. Bekijk hier de uitslagen en zetelverdeling door de jaren heen.   Zoals in bovenstaande kaartjes is te zien,...
ParadiseFM | Parlementaire enquête naar bouw HNO van start

De parlementaire enquête naar de bouw het nieuwe ziekenhuis is nu echt van start gegaan. Een tijdelijke commissie bestaande uit zes Statenleden moet achterhalen hoe de besluitvorming destijds is...
ParadiseFM | Extra bescherming voor walvissen en dolfijnen

Op Bonaire zijn zeezoogdieren wettelijk beschermd binnen het Yarari Sanctuary. Dat zou ook moeten gelden voor de wateren van Curaçao en Aruba. Dat zegt de directeur van de CCS,...
Paradise FM | VVD grootste partij op Curaçao

In tegenstelling tot Nederland is VVD de grootste partij op Curaçao. 237 kiezers hebben tijdens de Tweede Kamerverkiezing op de partij van Yeşilgöz gestemd. Daarna volgen de linkse partijen...
ParadiseFM | Verkeersongeval met zwaargewonde

Een auto is gisterochtend gebotst tegen een truck van MNO. De bestuurder raakte daarbij zwaargewond. Het verkeersongeval gebeurde in Otrobanda aan de Van Eyck Van Voorthuyzenweg, ter hoogte van...
NTR | Verkiezingen: D66 grootste, PVV vierde op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Op Bonaire heeft D66 de meeste stemmen gekregen (746), gevolgd door GroenLinks-Pvda (500) en daarna ChristenUnie (453). PVV, de landelijke winnaar, krijgt op Bonaire 417 stemmen. Dit blijkt...
CC | Investor HAL decides to move operations from Curaçao back to the Netherlands

WILLEMSTAD - In a departure from the trend of companies seeking tax havens, investment firm HAL is bucking the trend by returning to its home country. Corné van Zeijl,...
CC | Temporary committee HNO determined to uncover the truth about the new hospital

WILLEMSTAD - The Temporary Committee Hospital Nobo Otrobanda of the Parliament of Curaçao is determined to find out how the decision-making process unfolded in the construction of the new...
CC | Gasoline and water rates decrease, diesel increases, electricity remains nearly unchanged

WILLEMSTAD - Starting Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the regulated gasoline rate will decrease, and the diesel rate will increase on Curaçao. The water rate will also decrease effective Friday,...
DH | Big winner in St. Maarten is D66 for third time in a row

PHILIPSBURG--For the third election in a row, centrist party D66 received the most votes in St. Maarten for Wednesday’s Dutch parliamentary election. Of the 134 total votes, 33 were cast...
DH | PVV predicted to win 37 seats in stunning Dutch election outcome

THE HAGUE--With almost 94 percent of votes counted, Dutch news agency ANP is predicting that the far-right PVV of Geert Wilders will walk away with 37 seats in the...
