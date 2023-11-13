29 C
Willemstad
Extra | Journaal 13 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands.
DH | Passengers of vehicle escape after nose dive into Simpson Bay Lagoon

Police are investigating what caused the "peculiar accident" SIMPSON BAY--Central Dispatch of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM received a distress call early Friday morning about a vehicle submerged...
AntilliaansDagblad | Ramsargebied breidt uit

Oranjestad - Het Spaans Lagoen en vier saliña's worden toegevoegd aan het beschermd gebied onder het internationale Verdrag van Ramsar. Het gaat om Western Wetlands, Westpunt, de...
AntilliaansDagblad | Gi-Ro dwarsboomt FKP

Stichting kan niet bij 19 miljoen gulden voor sociale woningbouw Willemstad - Fundashon Kas Popular (FKP) is dan weliswaar dé instelling die invulling geeft aan het sociale huisvestingsbeleid,...
AntilliaansDagblad | Paneldiscussie over beroep van de toekomst

Willemstad - Tijdens de Studie- en Beroepenmarkt zal dit jaar een paneldiscussie gehouden worden over het beroep van de toekomst. Op de Facebookpagina komen al enkele personen...
AntilliaansDagblad | Kippenfarm overschrijdt normen niet

Minder stank gemeten door eNoses Willemstad - Kippenfarm J&M Egg's Farm Moderno, gelegen ten oosten van Sun Valley en Sunset Heights, overschrijdt geen grenzen meer op het gebied...
Democracy now! | Monday, November 13, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!'s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Extra | Journaal 13 november 2023

