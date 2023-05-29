30 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 30 mei 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

Democracy now! | Monday, May 29, 2023

﻿﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 29 mei 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DH | Former prison director Rohan, ‘I haven’t done anything wrong’

PHILIPSBURG--“I have done nothing wrong. They destroy so much: your family, your relationship. What should I live on? Do you know how pissed off I am? The...
0

NTR | Curaçaose jongeren maken indruk op internationaal studentenevent

Kim Hendriksen Hoe kun je evenementen (zoals festivals en conferenties) duurzaam maken? Studenten uit verschillende landen kwamen naar het Belgische Next Student Summit 2023 om oplossingen te bedenken....
1

AntilliaansDagblad | Verontwaardigde reactie Consumentenbond Unkobon Bonaire

‘Van Huffelen komt opnieuw met allerlei drogredenen’ Kralendijk - Consumentenbond Unkobon reageert verontwaardigd op de reactie van staatssecretaris Alexandra van Huffelen na de grote demonstratie begin deze maand...
1

AntilliaansDagblad | IMF beoordeelt toerisme Aruba

Oranjestad - De minister van Toerisme, Dangui Oduber (MEP), heeft aan het Internationaal Monetair Fonds (IMF) een presentatie gegeven over de visie van het ministerie. Aruba wil het...
1
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Monday, May 29, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Monday, May 29, 2023
28
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 29 mei 2023
Volgend artikel
ParadiseFM | Kim Rossen gekroond tot Miss Curacao 2023

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 