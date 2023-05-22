28 C
Telegraaf | Prijsoorlog laait op om tickets Curaçao: consument de lachende derde

Corendon bindt strijdt aan met KLM en TUI| Yteke de Jong Amsterdam - Corendon lijkt een prijsoorlog te ontketenen door goedkoper vliegtickets naar Curaçao aan te bieden. Het...
Democracy now! | Monday, May 22, 2023

﻿﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 22 mei 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
PBC | Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving: financiële perikelen Justitie bedreiging voor de rechtsstaat Sint-Maarten

Persbureau Curacao PHILIPSBURG – De Raad voor de Rechtshandhaving vraagt aandacht voor de financiële perikelen van Sint-Maarten en doorgevoerde bezuinigingen. De door de Raad geconstateerde knelpunten hebben gevolgen...
PBC | Politie confisqueert fever-auto na ongeluk op Rooseveltweg

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De politie heeft een auto in beslag genomen, die tijdens het feveren een ongeluk veroorzaakte. Dat gebeurde op de Rooseveltweg, ter hoogte van een...
PBC | Houten huis in Curaçaostraat volledig afgebrand

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Twee gezinnen zijn zaterdagavond ernstig gedupeerd, nadat hun huis volledig afbrandde. De brand ontstond rond 23.00 uur ’s avonds in de Curaçaostraat in Otrobanda....
Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

