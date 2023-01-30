25 C
Willemstad
• maandag 30 januari 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

NOS | Bezoek Oranjes aan Aruba: warm ontvangst met cadeautjes

De koning, koningin Máxima en de prinses van Oranje zijn vandaag aangekomen op Aruba. Het was voor het drietal dag vier van de rondreis door het Caribisch...
0

AD | Aruba verwelkomt prinses Amalia, Willem-Alexander en Máxima

Na een dag rust staan er weer een hoop activiteiten op de planning voor prinses Amalia, koning Willem-Alexander en koningin Máxima. Het gezelschap komt maandagochtend lokale...
0

Democracy now! | Monday, January 30, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
- Advertentie -

Extra | Journaal 30 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

PBC | Godett wil Cicely van der Dijs vrij krijgen door oproep aan de koning

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Anthony Godett spant zich in om Cicely van der Dijs vrij te krijgen. Hij doet een oproep aan koning Willem Alexander om gratie te...
8

PBC | Thierry Baudet spreekt vanavond op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Thierry Baudet is op Curaçao. Vanavond spreekt hij in de Papagayo Beach Club over de visie van de partij voor Caribisch Nederland, zo twittert...
0

PBC | Bonaire: Wie gekozen wil worden om daarna voor de Eerste Kamer te stemmen, moet zich vandaag geregistreerd hebben

Persbureau Curacao KRALENDIJK – Vandaag kunnen de namen van de mensen die zich kandidaat stellen voor de eilandraadsverkiezingen voor Bonaire, Sint-Eustatius en Saba worden ingeleverd, zij vormen drie...
0
- Advertentie -
HomeLandenInternationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, January 30, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Artikel delen

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Document laatst aangepast :

Lees ook

Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 30 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | ‘Vertel het echte verhaal achter de slavenhutjes van Bonaire’

Marit Severijnse Maar weinig mensen weten wat het échte verhaal is achter de ‘slavenhutjes’...
1
Curaçao

NTR | ‘Laat de koninklijke familie maar de realiteit van Bonaire zien, niet alleen de mooie dingen!’

Nathaly Evertsz & Marit Severijnse Vandaag bezoekt de koninklijke familie Rincon, het oudste dorp...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, January 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 27 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Bonaire

NTR | Reacties op straat: Wat zou kroonprinses Amalia moeten weten over Bonaire?

Marit Severijnse en Nathaly Evertsz Kroonprinses Amalia start vandaag met haar eerste bezoek aan...
0

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken
- Advertentie -

Nieuwe reacties

- Advertentie -

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 