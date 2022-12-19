27 C
Willemstad
• dinsdag 20 december 2022
Opinie | ‘De zinloosheid van gedwongen excuses’

Aangewakkerd door de heersende tijdgeest van het Nieuwe Links waarin alles wat te maken heeft (of te maken heeft gehad) met vormen van maatschappelijke onderdrukking onder vuur...
Telegraaf | Hier biedt Mark Rutte excuses voor slavernijverleden aan

VIDEO - Tijdens de toespraak over het slavernijverleden bood minister-president Mark Rutte maandag namens de regering excuses aan. Bron: Telegraaf
PBC | Fonds van 200 miljoen voor verwerking slavernijverleden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – Er komt een fonds voor maatschappelijke initiatieven om het slavernijverleden te verwerken en te herdenken, zei premier Mark Rutte tijdens een rede in...
Democracy now! | Monday, December 19, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
RTL | Eerste reacties op toespraak slavernijverleden: ‘Elk welgemeend excuus is altijd welkom’

De premier van Aruba, Evelyn Wever-Croes, heeft aangegeven de Nederlandse excuses voor het slavernijverleden te accepteren. Ze zei in een eerste reactie op de toespraak van premier...
PBC | Premier Curaçao: nieuwe fase in relatie na excuses Rutte

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De excuses van premier Mark Rutte betekenen dat er een nieuwe fase in de relatie tussen Nederland en Curaçao aanbreekt. Dat zei de Curaçaose...
NTR | Nederland maakt excuses voor de slavernij, dit zijn de reacties (live)

Deze pagina wordt gedurende de dag geüpdatet via Sharina Henriquez Premier Mark Rutte heeft namens de Nederlandse regering excuses aangeboden voor de slavernij op de zes Caribische eilanden...
Democracy now! | Monday, December 19, 2022

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

