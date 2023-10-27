30 C
Extra | Journaal 27 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DH | New acting Governor for St. Maarten

THE HAGUE--The Kingdom Council of Ministers has approved the nomination for the appointment of Emiko Bird-Lake as acting Governor of St. Maarten. Bird-Lake can replace Governor Ajamu...
0

Democracy now! | Thursday, October 26, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0

Extra | Journaal 26 oktober 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

DH | Larimar case closed, Heyliger to serve five years in prison

PHILIPSBURG--The Prosecutor's Office OM has reached a settlement with Theo Heyliger in the Larimar dispossession case. Heyliger agreed to pay US $5 million to the public prosecutor...
0

Democracy now! | Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
Democracy now! | Friday, October 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

