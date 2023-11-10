29 C
Willemstad
• zondag 12 november 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

DolfijnFM | Gratis straatfestival in Pietermaai

Pietermaai komt op zaterdag 25 november weer tot leven met het gratis ‘Heartbeat Music Festival’ onder het motto ‘Heart beat in the street’. Het festival is niet...
1

Column Youp | Woke-psychose

Tijdje geleden zat die Tim den Besten idioot te janken op de Nederlandse televisie omdat hij als verslaggever tijdens de Gay Pride naar het bootje van zijn...
0

NU | Prinses Beatrix genoot van bezoek aan Curaçao en Aruba: ‘Altijd fijn hier’

Prinses Beatrix heeft genoten van haar bezoek aan Curaçao en Aruba. Haar afgelopen dagen stonden in het teken van natuur, geschiedenis en initiatieven die het leven beter...
0

DolfijnFM | Kustwacht tekent overeenkomst voor Search and Rescue operaties

De Kustwacht Caribich gebied heeft gisteren een Memorandum of Understanding getekend met de Amerikaanse en Franse Kustwacht. In de overeenkomst staan vernieuwde afspraken voor Search and Rescue...
0

DolfijnFM | Ministerie GMN wil verbetering in diabeteszorg

Het ministerie van Gezondheid wil dat er een beter behandelplan voor diabeteszorg ontwikkeld wordt. Daarom is een werkgroep opgesteld die ervoor moet zorgen dat de diabeteszorg verbeterd...
0

NTR | Prinses Beatrix onder de indruk van Arubaanse papegaai

Melissa Stamper Na zes jaar is prinses Beatrix weer op Aruba. Projecten om de natuur te herstellen staan dit keer centraal. Met als hoogtepunt de bedreigde Arubaanse papegaai...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, November 10, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Friday, November 10, 2023
0
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 10 november 2023
Volgend artikel
NOS | ‘Ik mag van Curaçao alleen met een man trouwen, maar ben verliefd op een vrouw’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - Democracy now! | Friday, November 10, 2023

Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Kustwacht tekent overeenkomst voor Search and Rescue operaties

De Kustwacht Caribich gebied heeft gisteren een Memorandum of Understanding getekend met de Amerikaanse en Franse Kustwacht. In de overeenkomst staan vernieuwde afspraken voor Search and Rescue operaties en...
0
Gezondheid

DolfijnFM | Ministerie GMN wil verbetering in diabeteszorg

Het ministerie van Gezondheid wil dat er een beter behandelplan voor diabeteszorg ontwikkeld wordt. Daarom is een werkgroep opgesteld die ervoor moet zorgen dat de diabeteszorg verbeterd wordt. Volgens...
0
Aruba

NTR | Prinses Beatrix onder de indruk van Arubaanse papegaai

Melissa Stamper Na zes jaar is prinses Beatrix weer op Aruba. Projecten om de natuur te herstellen staan dit keer centraal. Met als hoogtepunt de bedreigde Arubaanse papegaai die op...
0
Gezondheid

CC | ‘Heavy financial burdens of CMC result from a series of questionable decisions’

NIJMEGEN – In the lead-up to the parliamentary inquiry into the construction of the new hospital in Curaçao, Jan Huurman, former Inspector of Public Health on the island, asserts...
1
Energiesector

DH | GEBE customers to get bulk bills, 30-day grace period

PHILIPSBURG--Utilities company GEBE said on Thursday that its customers will be receiving their outstanding bills in bulk, possibly indicating the same due date and potentially up to twenty bills. ...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Schildpad overdag ‘betrapt’

Een team van Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) kwam afgelopen woensdag tijdens een nestpatrouille op Klein Bonaire een zeeschildpad tegen die een nest aan het maken was om haar...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Eerste Kamer kaart covidrente Aruba aan

Oranjestad - De Eerste Kamer in Nederland begrijpt niet waarom de Nederlandse regering aan Aruba een hogere rente berekent. Dit punt kwam aan de orde tijdens een vergadering waar...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Homohuwelijk niet opleggen

‘Hof heeft trias politica geschonden’ Willemstad/Den Haag - Dat het vonnis van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie, waarin vorig jaar op 6 december geconcludeerd werd dat de uitsluiting van het...
3
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Meer samenwerking integriteit

Willemstad - Deelnemers aan de eerste ‘Integrity Summit Dutch Caribbean’ op Curaçao zijn het erover eens dat er meer samengewerkt en uitgewisseld moet worden om de integriteit bij de...
1
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | G&Gz waarschuwt voor muggen

Dengue, chikungunya en zika kunnen weer de kop opsteken Willemstad - De recente bevestiging van de aanwezigheid van het denguevirus op verschillende eilanden in het Caribisch gebied, met name dengue-type...
0
Aruba

NOS | ‘Ik mag van Curaçao alleen met een man trouwen, maar ben verliefd op een vrouw’

Dick Drayer | correspondent Curaçao "Ik mag van Curaçao alleen met een man trouwen, maar ik ben verliefd op een vrouw." Danika Marquez deed deze emotionele uitspraak vandaag aan het...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 10 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Vergunningenloket digitaliseert verder met e-CuraCase

Het Vergunningenloket, Lokèt di Pèrmit, digitaliseert verder met de introductie van het ‘e-CuraCase’ systeem. Sinds 1 november moeten aanvragen voor overheidsdocumenten zoals de Verklaring Omtrent Gedrag en economische vergunningen...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Vangen en doden van zwerfdieren mag niet meer

Zwerfdieren mogen niet langer gedood worden op Curaçao. House of Animals heeft dit voor elkaar gekregen door middel van een petitie met meer dan 12.000 steunbetuigingen. Volgens de...
0
Comin' up

DolfijnFM | Meer Curaçaoënaars naar Bonaire Regatta

De Bonaire Regatta is dit jaar beter bezocht dan vorig jaar. In oktober gingen meer Curaçaoënaars naar Bonaire dan in oktober 2022. Het aantal bezoekers uit Curaçao steeg naar...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

NTR | Eén familie die tien procent van Curaçao bezit. Hoe kan dat?

Eva Breukink Op Curaçao zijn er opvallend veel grootgrondbezitters, waaronder één familie die tot wel tien procent van heel het eiland in bezit heeft. Hoe kan dat?   “Grond is geld,...
2
Curaçao

CC | Minister: Reports of stray animal deaths on Curaçao “touch my heart”

THE HAGUE - The Dutch Minister of Agriculture, Nature, and Food Quality, Piet Adema, has instructed his officials to inquire about the plan to capture and euthanize stray dogs...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Mother who recently delivered throws her baby over balcony

PHILIPSBURG--Police arrested the mother of a six days old baby after she threw the child over the balcony of a house in Dutch Quarter on Thursday. The little boy...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Regering Aruba: Geen wettelijke grondslag

Regering niet eens met veranderen wet voor homohuwelijk Oranjestad - De regering heeft woensdagavond laat gereageerd op het cassatieberoep tegen Fundacion Orguyo. De behandeling van die zaak is vandaag. De inzet...
0
Gezondheid

AntilliaansDagblad | CMC naar -264 mln

Financiële situatie zeer kritisch en groot risico voor begroting Land Curaçao Willemstad - Het CMC-ziekenhuis stevent per eind 2023 af op een geaccumuleerd verlies van 264 miljoen gulden. De financiële...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Dierenbescherming annuleert vangactie

Willemstad - De Stichting Dierenbescherming Curaçao (SDBC) heeft afgezien van de vangactie, na de negatieve publiciteit, zo blijkt uit een schrijven van de Nederlandse demissionair minister van Landbouw, Natuur...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Drone met bloedspoed naar Hato

Succesvolle luchtvaartconferentie eindigt met demonstratie Willemstad - De luchtvaartconferentie ‘Flight to the Future’, georganiseerd door de Dutch Caribbean Cooperation of Airports (DCCA) en gehost door Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), is...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, November 9, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 9 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Algemeen nieuws

AT | Massaal vangen en doden zwerfdieren Curaçao van de baan

Het massaal vangen en doden van zwerfdieren op Curaçao is van de baan. Dat laat demissionair minister Piet Adema van LNV vandaag weten in een brief aan de Tweede...
10
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Daaibooi alleen te voet bereikbaar

De weg naar Playa Daaibooi is vandaag en morgen afgesloten voor verkeer. Vanaf Coral Estate moeten strandgangers te voet verder. De afsluiting van de weg heeft te maken met...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | VPCO trekt aan het langste eind in rechtszaak tegen minister van Onderwijs

De Vereniging Protestants Christelijk Onderwijs heeft drie rechtszaken tegen minister van Onderwijs Sithree van Heydoorn gewonnen. De minister moet de twaalf docenten die recht hebben op opschaling alsnog opschalen...
0
Aruba

DolfijnFM | Winair breidt uit met extra vluchten tussen Caribische eilanden

Winair breidt het aantal vluchten uit tussen Sint Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao en Bonaire. Vanaf 15 november zal Winair dagelijks meer vluchten aanbieden. De extra vluchten zullen volgens de luchtvaartmaatschappij...
0
Aruba

NTR | Is Aruba klaar voor de roze revolutie?

Melissa Stamper Vrijdag gaan de regeringen van Aruba en Curaçao in cassatie bij Hoge Raad in Den Haag tegen de uitspraak van het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van de eilanden om het...
0
Curaçao

CC | Ennia’s future central in December meeting between Silvania and unions

WILLEMSTAD - Minister of Finance Javier Silvania (MFK) will meet representatives of an alliance of unions and elderly organizations on December 1 to discuss the future of insurance company...
3
Sint Maarten

DH | DP says Shirley Hilaire offered post at company under UP-appointed minister

PHILIPSBURG--The Democratic Party (DP) said former faction staffer and board member Shirley Hilaire was asked to formally resign as a member of the DP board and cabinet staff after...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Qatar mikt op oliedeal’

WSJ: Ghanim Bin Saad landt met Oryx op Curaçao en wil olie Venezuela Willemstad - De rijke golfstaat Qatar hielp bij het bemiddelen in de gesprekken tussen Caracas en Washington;...
0
Curaçao

Ingezonden | Sale of stolen fuel oil and contraband in tank 9099 at Bullenbaai

Uw ingezonden brief in de Knipselkrant Curacao? Stuur uw brief voor 21:00 uur naar emailadres INGEZONDEN. Wij publiceren uw brief zonder deze in te korten. De redactie van de...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Staat deelt klimaatzorgen voor Bonaire maar doet al veel

Den Haag - De Staat deelt de zorgen over klimaatverandering voor Bonaire en de betrokkenheid van de inwoners en Greenpeace bij dit onderwerp wordt zeer gewaardeerd. De Staat vindt...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Stichting Orguyo bij cassatiezaak homohuwelijk

Oranjestad - De Stichting Orguyo is vrijdag in Den Haag aanwezig als de Hoge Raad de rechtszaak behandelt om het huwelijk open te stellen tussen personen van gelijk geslacht...
0
Comin' up

AntilliaansDagblad | Controle festiviteiten verscherpt

Toezicht handhaaft op belastingregels feestmaand december Willemstad - Het ministerie van Financiën gaat steviger controleren op belasting-compliance bij evenementen in de feestmaand december. ,,In de maand december worden er, zoals...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Bonden wijzen afwikkeling Ennia Leven af

Willemstad - Een ‘gecontroleerde afwikkeling’ van Ennia Caribe Leven (ECL) is voor een aantal vakbonden niet acceptabel; door middel van (her)kapitalisatie moet Ennia Leven weer gezond worden gemaakt én...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 8 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Statenleden zijn het oneens met vergaderstructuur begroting

Statenleden zijn ontevreden over de manier waarop de begroting wordt behandeld. Er zijn opmerkingen over cijfers, maar volgens een aantal Statenleden schuilt achter elk cijfer een actie wat belangrijk...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Selikor hervat opruimacties op wegen

Selikor gaat door met het schoonmaken van de wegen op Curaçao dankzij nieuw geld van de overheid. Er zal zowel op belangrijke hoofdwegen als op Bandabou worden schoongemaakt. Het...
0
Bonaire

DolfijnFM | BES-eilanden gaan eigen klimaatplannen opstellen

De BES-eilanden gaan eigen klimaatplannen maken samen met het Nederlandse kabinet. In totaal moeten er drie plannen tot stand komen, waar 1 miljoen euro voor beschikbaar wordt gesteld. Bij...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Prinses Beatrix geniet volop van natuur op Curaçao

Prinses Beatrix is op bezoek op Curaçao en Aruba. De reis van de voormalige koningin staat in het teken van natuur, milieu en sociaal-economische ontwikkelingen. Beatrix geniet zichtbaar van...
1
Curaçao

CC | Finance Minister under scrutiny as 800 million guilders slip away, could have eased Ennia troubles

WILLEMSTAD - Member of Parliament for the opposition party PAR, Quincy Girigorie, has raised concerns over the finance minister's decision to allow 800 million guilders to slip away, potentially...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | LIAT flight disruptions due to unscheduled maintenance

In a press release issued on Tuesday, LIAT said that the issues have forced the airline to suspend its current schedule while it works to resolve the problems and...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Risico’s BES al jaren bekend

Bewust geen maatregelen genomen om de BES-eilanden te beschermen Den Haag - De overheid is al jaren op de hoogte van de risico’s die klimaatverandering voor Bonaire, St. Eustatius en...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Joselin Croes nieuwe directeur Arubahuis

Oranjestad - Ze was de Gevolmachtigd minister in Washington en wordt nu directeur van het Arubahuis. Joselin Croes begint op 1 december. Croes werd na een open sollicitatie gekozen...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | SEF niet schadeplichtig

Projectontwikkelaar Breda verliest rechtszaak inzake oude hospitaalcomplex Willemstad - Sint Elisabeth Foundation (SEF), eigenaar van het voormalige Sehos-ziekenhuisgebouw in Otrobanda, is niet schadeplichtig jegens Schonck, Schul & Compagnie Projectontwikkelingsadvies (SS&C)...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 7 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Detail en groothandel

DolfijnFM | Mangusa Hypermarket goedkoopst, Mangusa Rio Canario beste assortiment

De Mangusa Hypermarket biedt de goedkoopste producten aan, terwijl de Mangusa in Rio Canario het breedste assortiment heeft. Dit blijkt uit een onderzoek van de consumentenstichting. Ook is de...
0
Curaçao

DolfijnFM | Bestuurder die twee wegwerkers doodreed binnenkort voor rechter

Een jaar na het tragische ongeval waarbij twee wegwerkers omkwamen, moet de bestuurder volgende week voor de rechter verschijnen. De slachtoffers werden met hoge snelheid aangereden door automobilist Dirk...
0
Aruba

NTR | ‘E-sigaret populair onder jongeren op Curaçao’

Dulce Koopman Het gebruik van e-sigaret ‘alarmerend’ onder jongeren op Curaçao, ziet FMA. Volgens de verslavingspreventie is de populariteit van de vape pen toegenomen dankzij het ontbreken van wetgeving en...
0
Curaçao

CC | Continued issues at Curaçao’s Immigration Service

WILLEMSTAD – The immigration policy of Curaçao needs a change, according to the Minister of Economic Development, Ruisandro Cijntje, who advocates for a different system at Hato Airport and...
4
Curaçao

DH | Beatrix starts visit to Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD--Princess Beatrix arrived at Hato airport on Monday at 4:00pm with the Dutch government plane. The 85-year-old retired queen will visit Curaçao until Wednesday and then fly on to...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Begroting baart zorgen

Coalitiegenoot Osepa wil budgetrecht Staten waarborgen Willemstad - ,,Het College financieel toezicht heeft ons gezegd dat Curaçao 200 miljoen te veel heeft geleend van Nederland gedurende de covidcrisis. Ik wil...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Beatrix bezoekt Landhuis Savonet

Door Luka Balendonck Willemstad - Het bezoek van prinses Beatrix begon gisteren bij Landhuis Savonet in het Christoffelpark. Maandag landde de prinses op het eiland nadat ze er in 2021...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Verklaar Parkietenbos tot crisis’

Oranjestad - De Stichting Parkietenbos heeft bij minister-president Evelyn Wever-Croes (MEP) aan de bel getrokken, omdat de overlast van Parkietenbos zich uitbreidt naar andere wijken. De stichting heeft het...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwe cao bij Damen

Vandaag personeelsevent in verband met ondertekening Willemstad - Damen Shiprepair Curaçao (DSCu) organiseert vandaag een personeelsevent in het kader van de ondertekening van de nieuwe driejarige cao voor het personeel...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Cameratoezicht geldverlies’

Onbekend of overgebleven camera’s nog in opslag zijn Willemstad - De nooit geplaatste veiligheidscamera’s en niet gebruikte camera’s op politiewagens is kapitaalvernietiging. Dat antwoordt de Algemene Rekenkamer Curaçao (ARC) schriftelijk...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 