26.3 C
Willemstad
• zondag 14 mei 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PB | Witwasrisico’s online gaming Curaçao alarmerend

Seminar 3 van 6: Versluiering achter trustsector volop mogelijk WILLEMSTAD – De 3e seminar Opsporing & Rechtshandhaving E-gaming met als thema ‘Trustkantoren, vergunninghouders & case study 1.0​’​, was...
0

ParadiseFM | Schwengle stopt bij Raad van State

Het Arubaanse lid van de Staatsraad stapt op. Per 1 november legt Mildred Schwengle haar functie neer als staatsraad van het Koninkrijk voor Aruba. Dat doet ze...
1

ParadiseFM | Peru levert Joran van der sloot uit aan VS

Joran van der Sloot wordt door Peru tijdelijk uitgeleverd aan de Verenigde Staten. De Nederlander zit in het Zuid-Amerikaanse land een celstraf van 28 jaar uit vanwege...
1

ParadiseFM | Nieuwe politiewagens voor KPC

Het KPC heeft gisteren nieuwe politieauto’s ontvangen. Het gaat om een eerste levering. De komende maanden komen daar nog meer auto’s bij. Een deel van de voertuigen...
2

NTR | Armoede op Bonaire: Opnieuw groot protest tegen Den Haag

Marit Severijnse Op Bonaire was vrijdag opnieuw een groot protest tegen armoede en ongelijkheid. Zo’n 500 mensen gingen de straat op tegen politiek Den Haag. Dat is fors...
1

CC | Statia faces financial threat as oil terminal struggles

GTI has ceased paying airport charges, resulting in a mounting debt of $1.2 million this year alone. A considerable portion of outstanding debts, totaling 3.4 million, is...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, May 12, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Friday, May 12, 2023
40
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 12 mei 2023
Volgend artikel
CNN | How the search for answers has unfolded since Natalee Holloway vanished in 2005

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 