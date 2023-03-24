26 C
ParadiseFM | Aangifte Calmes tegen Leeflang en De Andrade

Politicus Rennox Calmes is de beschuldigingen aan zijn adres zat. Hij wil aangifte doen van laster tegen Omayra Leeflang en Elvis de Andrade. Beiden zouden zijn naam...
5

CN | SER keurt nieuwe gokwet Curaçao goed, maar blijft kritisch

Jimmy Driessen | CasinoNieuws.nl De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) van Curaçao heeft de nieuwe gokwet goedgekeurd. De raad geeft in haar advies aan dat het moderniseringstraject van de (online)...
0

Democracy now! | Friday, March 24, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
0
Extra | Journaal 24 maart 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0

Nu.cw | Portugese oorlogsschepen gespot voor Piscadera

Voor de kust van Piscadera zijn Portugese oorlogsschepen gespot. Vissers hebben in totaal vijf kwallen gevangen. Het ministerie van Gezondheid, Milieu en Natuur (GMN) is op de...
1

Nu.cw | SER adviseert over belastingverordeningen

De Sociaal-Economische Raad (SER) heeft donderdag advies uitgebracht over wijzigingen in verschillende belastingverordeningen. De verordeningen waarin wijzigingen zijn aangebracht zijn onder andere de Algemene Landsverordening Landsbelastingen en...
0

RO | Ministerraad besluit dat Caribische studenten voor aankomst in Nederland een BSN krijgen

De Ministerraad stemde in met het wijzigen van het Besluit basisregistratie personen, zodat Caribische studenten bij aanvraag van studiefinanciering via DUO direct een BSN kunnen krijgen. Dit...
0
Democracy now! | Friday, March 24, 2023

0 reacties


Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

