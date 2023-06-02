32 C
Willemstad
• zaterdag 3 juni 2023
Meer van redactie curacao

PBC | ‘Psychiaters in dienst bij Klinika Capriles zitten ver onder de inkomensnorm van de LNT’

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Psychiaters in dienst bij Klinika Capriles/GGz Curacao verdienen niet een veelvoud van het maximum, dat is vastgesteld in de nieruwe Wet Normering Topinkomens, LNT....
0

PBC | Eerste kwartaal 2023 ziet honderden onbeantwoorde brieven aan ministers

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Tijdens het eerste kwartaal van 2023 zijn er maar liefst 181 brieven, afkomstig van Statenleden en gericht aan ministers, onbeantwoord gebleven. Minister van Algemene...
0

PBC | Regering Curaçao zoekt 650 miljoen om pensioenen ENNIA te redden

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er is zeker 650 miljoen nodig om de pensioenen van ENNIA te redden. De regering van Curaçao heeft besloten op zoek te gaan naar...
0

PBC | Uitspraak in hoger beroep tegen Ansary uitgesteld

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD.- Halverwege deze maand kondigt het Gemeenschappelijk Hof de datum van de uitspraak aan in de zaak die de Centrale Bank/ENNIA tegen Ansary & Co hebben...
0

PBC | Rojer wil in Parijs revanche op Spelen

Persbureau Curacao PARIJS – Jean-Julien Rojer wil zich volgend jaar op de Olympische Spelen revancheren. Twee jaar geleden liepen de Spelen van Tokio op een grote teleurstelling uit,...
0

PBC | Nog een week om te stemmen op Caribische projecten voor Appeltjes van Oranje

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Er zijn in totaal zeven Caribische kanshebbers voor een appeltje van Oranje, een uit Aruba, een uit Bonaire en vijf projecten uit Curaçao. Mensen kunnen...
0
- Advertisement -spot_img

Democracy now! | Friday, June 2, 2023

HomeLandenInternationaalDemocracy now! | Friday, June 2, 2023
22
0 reacties

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
InternationaalDemocracy Now!Videos
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
Extra | Journaal 2 juni 2023
Volgend artikel
NTR | Parlementslid Curaçao: ‘Grondwet veranderen zodat lhbt’s niet kunnen trouwen’

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 