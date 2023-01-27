24 C
Willemstad
zaterdag 28 januari 2023
Telegraaf | Amalia op Bonaire: luisteren, poseren en zwaaien als een prinses

Wouter de Winther Het is nog even wennen voor prinses Amalia, maar de eerste dag van haar bezoek aan het Caribisch deel van het koninkrijk verloopt volgens plan....
PBC | Raynor Lauffer is Rey di Tumba 2023

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De nieuwe Tumbakoning van Curaçao is Raey Lauffer. Zijn Tumba ‘Kaminda tin huma, tin kandela’, waar rook is, is vuur bracht het publiek in...
PBC | Kabinet Pisas schrapt belastingaanslagen van 2017 en eerder

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Belastingaanslagen ouder dan vijf jaar gaan de prullenbak in. Dat heeft het kabinet van Curaçao besloten. Minister Silvania van Financiën heeft het decreet daartoe...
PBC | Uitbreiding van de Caribische kustwacht: meer bescherming voor de eilanden

Persbureau Curacao DEN HAAG – De Kustwacht zal groeien en zich ontwikkelen tot een 24/7 opererende instantie. Dit staat in het Jaarplan 2023 Kustwacht Caribisch gebied dat minister...
PBC | Intensive care CMC ligt vol, ziekenhuis roept bewoners op voorzichtig te doen

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De intensive care van het Curaçao Medical Center ligt vol, net als de Neonatal Intensive Care, waar geen baby’s meer kunnen worden opgenomen. Ook...
NTR | Hoe koningshuisgezind is Bonaire? ‘Onvrede over situatie kan nadelig zijn voor koningshuis’

Marit Severijnse Het koningspaar en kroonprinses Amalia zijn vrijdag gestart met hun bezoek aan de zes Caribische eilanden. Hoe koningshuisgezind is Bonaire eigenlijk? Zes vragen aan cultuur-expert en...
NTR | ‘Laat de koninklijke familie maar de realiteit van Bonaire zien, niet alleen de mooie dingen!’

Nathaly Evertsz & Marit Severijnse Vandaag bezoekt de koninklijke familie Rincon, het oudste dorp van Bonaire. Veel positiefs hebben inwoners niet aan de koning te vertellen, blijkt bij...
Democracy now! | Friday, January 27, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez.

Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access to people and perspectives rarely heard in the U.S.corporate-sponsored media, including independent and international journalists, ordinary people from around the world who are directly affected by U.S. foreign policy, grassroots leaders and peace activists, artists, academics and independent analysts.

In addition, Democracy Now! hosts real debates–debates between people who substantially disagree, such as between the White House or the Pentagon spokespeople on the one hand, and grassroots activists on the other.

Bron: Democracy Now!

Internationaal

