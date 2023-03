According to the Police Force of Curaçao, Van Thijs, was driving in the Plasa Hariri/Retonde Palu Blanku community last evening when his car was blocked and he was shot.

Police officers responded to the scene and found Van Thijs, who was a native of Curaçao dead in his car.

KPSM has sent condolences to the family of their former colleague, who resigned a few months ago to return home.

KPSM added it is monitoring the investigation.

Bron: LoopNews