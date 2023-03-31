DH | US Consulate launches free custom curriculum

WILLEMSTAD–The US Consulate hosted a group of educators, administrators and community leaders at a reception to celebrate Curaçao’s first-ever English Immersion School (EIS), opening for Group 1 at Sint Antonius College in Santa Maria this August.

According to a release, the consulate is deeply appreciative of all the training and hard work these pioneering teachers are taking on to bring this school to life. The reception also celebrated Women’s History Month and the powerful impact of women in the world, particularly in education.

“The foundation for our efforts at the US Consulate General is to build a safe, secure, and prosperous hemisphere. We are passionately committed to promoting the economic prosperity and well-being of the people on the islands of the Dutch Caribbean.

“This EIS curriculum is an investment in the children of Curaçao who will now be able to leverage English language skills to access educational and economic opportunities currently out of reach. By working collaboratively with our partners, we have ensured that Curaçao’s children will be taught English in way that honours and takes pride in Curaçao culture, history and the mother tongue of Parliament,” added the statement.

“The curriculum is free and available to all schools. We encourage all who are interested to download the PDF files from our website:

cw.usconsulate.gov (or https://cw.usconsulate.gov/english-language-curriculum/)

“Our website will be a valuable resource for administrators and teachers across the island as we embark on this exciting new school. For questions, to provide feedback, or for more information on starting your own English Immersion School (EIS), please don’t hesitate to contact us at

[email protected]”

Bron: Daily Herald