DH | Ombuds institutions discuss challenges countries face with the undocumented

PHILIPSBURG–The existing challenges that countries in the Kingdom face regarding undocumented immigrants was one of several topics discussed when Ombuds institutions of the Kingdom of the Netherlands met in Aruba for their annual meeting recently.

Also discussed was the Aruban Ombudsman. The process to appoint the Aruban Ombudsman is in an advanced stage and an appointment is expected during the first quarter of 2024.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti and the interrelated detention and forced repatriation is especially a concern.

“In this regard, it is important to recall the statement of support issued by the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) in May of this year for the Ombudsman (Office for the Protection of the Citizen) of Haiti. In said letter, the IOI expressed its concern about the acts of violence that have been taking place, particularly the acts of looting, vandalism, arson and murders recorded both in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and in other regions of the country during the last months,” it was stated in the release.

The IOI’s 13th World Conference, which will be hosted by the National Ombudsman of the Netherlands in The Hague May 13-17, 2024, was also discussed.

The annual meeting was followed by presentations by the three Ombudsmen at University of Aruba to law students and other legal professionals.

Ombudsman of Curaçao Keursly Concincion, on the occasion of World Children’s Day, spoke on the protection of the child against violence, abuse and neglect. The Ombudsman of St. Maarten addressed complaint handling and the standards of proper conduct, and National Ombudsman Reiner van Zutphen presented on the subject of the Venice Principles and the role of the Ombudsman in a democratic system of government.

The Venice Principles are the codification of a set of constitutional and legal principles specifically devoted to the institution of the Ombudsman established by the Venice Commission (European Commission for Democracy through Law), which is an advisory body of the Council of Europe, composed of independent experts in the field of constitutional law.

During the visit to Aruba, the Ombudsmen also met with Governor of Aruba Alphonso Boekhoudt and Prime Minister of Aruba Evelyn Wever-Croes.

Bron: Daily Herald