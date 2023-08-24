CC | Unauthorized address registration is prohibited



According to land registry representatives, for some time now, you need to provide additional information to complete your registration.

WILLEMSTAD – Current law stipulates that civil servants at the land registry can request additional documentation when a person registers at a new address. The additional documentation must verify that the person has the right to reside at the address.

Contrary to persistent rumors, the land registry does not allow a person to register at an address without additional documentation. A conversation was held with a land registry representative who explained that at the time of registration, employees of the state institute have the right to request additional documentation. This additional documentation may include a rental contract, proof of home purchase, or owner’s authorization. Existing laws indicate that the registering individual must provide the necessary documentation to complete their registration in the basic administrative record.

Head of Public Affairs, Ruthline Haddocks, explained that in the past, one could indeed register at an address without any verification, but this has changed in the last 5 years. Currently, the registration process has been slightly enhanced, and this occurs at the time when the registrar requests additional address verification.

The existing laws for address registration require a citizen to register in Curaçao when they have resided on the island for 66% of 6 months or when they move to a different address. However, a citizen must remove their name from the register when they reside for 66% of 6 months on other islands such as BES, Aruba, or St. Maarten.

Basic registry will contain information about nationality, legalization proof, id information, and much more

Although the current laws speak about the obligation to register in the basic registry, they do not specify that citizens are obligated to provide the necessary documentation. The law provides an opportunity to request everything necessary during the registration and address adaptation process.

The mentioned news became a topic of discussion when a woman couldn’t receive a social housing discount due to an “unknown” person being registered at her residence. According to the woman, her understanding was compromised as she had to come forward for a discount at FKP (social housing agency). To receive the discount, the woman had to request additional land registry documentation to prove that she and her children live at the residence. To her surprise, the land registry indicated that there was a male individual living at the house, as the woman had to prove otherwise. The male person was not residing in the house at Muizenberg.

In the end, the woman presented valid rental proof that indicated the “unknown” person was not living in her house and was registered in an “illegal” manner at the FKP property. The land registry also sent a letter to the “unknown” person with the initials E.M, stating that based on the current laws, E.M is obliged to register at an address. The letter also indicated that E.M is currently on the list of “unknown addresses.”

Land registry website doesn’t mention additional documentation for address verification

The government’s website does not mention the need to provide additional documentation to verify addresses. According to the webpage titled “Inschrijven in het Bevolkingsregister van Curaçao” (Registering in the Population Register of Curaçao), only a valid passport needs to be submitted, and in case the citizen does not have Dutch nationality, a valid permit must be presented.

The mentioned digital page does not mention any requirement for additional documentation for address verification.

