CC | 16 percent of the population without a bank account

WILLEMSTAD – The court has established a timeline for payments during a summary proceeding between the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) and the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN).

This schedule was created in consultation with the government’s attorney, Sixiènne Jansen, advisor to the GMN ministry’s cabinet.

The CMC will receive an advance payment of 7 million guilders for the care of uninsured patients and 1 million guilders for transitional expenses. On June 13, all seven draft reports from KPMG (an international accounting and advisory firm) will be presented to CMC for fact-checking. The final KPMG reports will be distributed to all parties involved, including CMC, on June 20.

After the distribution of the final reports, a discussion will take place between CMC and the government on how to resolve CMC’s liquidity issues. After deducting the 8 million guilders received this week, 27 million guilders remain.

Additionally, a timeline will be established for decision-making between the CMC board and the ministers based on the KPMG reports.

Attorneys must be informed by July 1 if all points have been resolved. If not, a ruling must be issued within a week.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle