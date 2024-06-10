30 C
Willemstad
• maandag 10 juni 2024
Meer van redactie curacao

CC | 16 percent of the population without a bank account

WILLEMSTAD - In Curaçao, 16 percent of the population does not have a bank account, and in Sint Maarten, this figure rises to 23 percent. This is...
0

CC | Timeline established for agreements between hospital and ministry of health

WILLEMSTAD - The court has established a timeline for payments during a summary proceeding between the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) and the Ministry of Health, Environment, and...
0

DH | Former Attorney General Maan recognised for special service

Former Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, Ton Maan (left) receives the “t’OM” sculpture for this contribution to the field of justice...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | FM betreurt situatie air-ambulance

Giovanni Frans steekt geen enkele keer de hand in eigen boezem Kralendijk - Bestuursvoorzitter van Fundashon Mariadal (FM), Giovanni Frans, betreurt het dat de situatie rondom de air-ambulance...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Regering Aruba geeft zichzelf veel lof

Oranjestad - Premier Evelyne Wever-Croes (MEP) grijpt de ‘zeer positieve publicatie’ van de Arubaanse Centrale Bank CBA aan om de loftrompet te steken over het beleid van...
0

AntilliaansDagblad | Blue Wave met WK-droom

Stichting: De kansen van Curaçao zijn groter dan ooit Willemstad - De eerste dure zes punten van Curaçao zijn binnen op weg naar het WK Voetbal 2026. De...
2
- Advertisement -spot_img

CC | Timeline established for agreements between hospital and ministry of health

HomeNieuwsGezondheidCC | Timeline established for agreements between hospital and ministry of health
0
0 reacties

WILLEMSTAD – The court has established a timeline for payments during a summary proceeding between the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) and the Ministry of Health, Environment, and Nature (GMN).

This schedule was created in consultation with the government’s attorney, Sixiènne Jansen, advisor to the GMN ministry’s cabinet.

The CMC will receive an advance payment of 7 million guilders for the care of uninsured patients and 1 million guilders for transitional expenses. On June 13, all seven draft reports from KPMG (an international accounting and advisory firm) will be presented to CMC for fact-checking. The final KPMG reports will be distributed to all parties involved, including CMC, on June 20.

After the distribution of the final reports, a discussion will take place between CMC and the government on how to resolve CMC’s liquidity issues. After deducting the 8 million guilders received this week, 27 million guilders remain.

Additionally, a timeline will be established for decision-making between the CMC board and the ministers based on the KPMG reports.

Attorneys must be informed by July 1 if all points have been resolved. If not, a ruling must be issued within a week.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
GezondheidCuraçaoCuracao Chronicle
Document laatst aangepast :

Geef een reactie

Vul alstublieft uw commentaar in!
Vul hier uw naam in

Vorig artikel
DH | Former Attorney General Maan recognised for special service
Volgend artikel
CC | 16 percent of the population without a bank account

Zoeken

Uitgebreid zoeken

Recente reacties

Meer reacties

Meer - CC | Timeline established for agreements between hospital and ministry of health

Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Regering Aruba geeft zichzelf veel lof

Oranjestad - Premier Evelyne Wever-Croes (MEP) grijpt de ‘zeer positieve publicatie’ van de Arubaanse Centrale Bank CBA aan om de loftrompet te steken over het beleid van haar eigen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Blue Wave met WK-droom

Stichting: De kansen van Curaçao zijn groter dan ooit Willemstad - De eerste dure zes punten van Curaçao zijn binnen op weg naar het WK Voetbal 2026. De Stichting Blue...
2
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuw koraalrif ontdekt

Willemstad - Wetenschappers hebben in de buurt van Curaçao een nieuw kilometerslang koraalrif ontdekt dat in opvallend goede staat verkeert. Zo begint een artikel in het Algemeen Dagblad in...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Aanhouding voor moord op KMar-lid

Willemstad - ,,Er is tot nu toe officieel één verdachte aangehouden in het onderzoek naar de moord op adjudant Toon Brood van de Koninklijke Marechaussee (KMar)", aldus politiewoordvoerder Maurits...
0
Curaçao

NOS | Aanhoudingen Curaçao, ook voor stelen motorfiets Nederlandse marechaussee

Op Curaçao heeft de politie dit weekend nog twee arrestaties verricht, maar zij worden - in tegenstelling tot eerdere berichtgeving - niet in verband gebracht met de dood van...
0
Curaçao

NU | Meerdere mannen opgepakt in moordzaak marechausseemedewerker Curaçao

De politie op Curaçao heeft dit weekend meerdere mensen opgepakt in verband met de moord op een adjudant van de Koninklijke Marechaussee. Toon Brood (49) werd op vrijdagavond 31 mei...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Curaçaose politie pakt meer verdachten op in moordzaak Toon Brood

Update/NieuwsOp Curaçao is dit weekend een 25-jarige man opgepakt in verband met de moord op een adjudant van de Koninklijke Marechaussee, Toon Brood (49). Hij werd in de...
0
Column Youp van 't Hek

Column Youp | Tatoeagespijt

Laatst was ik in Zandvoort op het strand en zag mensen vol hectoliters opgedroogde inkt die daar in de zinderende zon lagen te keren en te smeren. Er ging...
0
Curaçao

NU | Advocaat wint met Curaçao in WK-kwalificatiereeks, ook zege voor Suriname

Bondscoach Dick Advocaat heeft zaterdag ook zijn tweede wedstrijd met Curaçao in de WK-kwalificatie gewonnen. De ploeg versloeg Aruba met 0-2. Bondscoach Stanley Menzo boekte met Suriname een 0-4-overwinning...
0
Curaçao

NTR | Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao viert tienjarig bestaan

Kim Hendriksen De Sea Turtle Conservation Curaçao (STCC) bestaat tien jaar. Dit markeert een decennium van toewijding aan het beschermen en behouden van de schildpaddenpopulatie op Curaçao. “We hebben een lange...
0
Curaçao

CC | Justice Curaçao takes measures against heatwave

WILLEMSTAD - In response to the recent extreme heatwave affecting Curaçao, government services such as the SDKK prison, the Police, and the Fire Department of Curaçao have implemented measures...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Canada travel advisory said no cause for panic

PHILIPSBURG--The Government of Canada has advised its citizens travelling to St. Maarten to expect “nationwide power outages.” However, its colour-coded risk level still gave St. Maarten, a “green” status,...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Verdachte opgepakt op Curaçao in zaak rond moord op adjudant Toon Brood (49) van de marechaus­see

UPDATE - Een verdachte is aangehouden in de zaak van de moord op adjudant Toon Brood van de Koninklijke Marechaussee op Curaçao. Brood (49) werd in de avond...
0
Curaçao

NOS | Verdachte vast voor dood Nederlandse marechaussee op Curaçao

Op Curaçao heeft een man zichzelf aangegeven in het onderzoek naar de dood van een Nederlandse marechaussee. De man meldde zich gisteren bij de politie van Curaçao. Dat gebeurde na...
0
Curaçao

NU | Man aangehouden in zaak doodgeschoten medewerker marechaussee Curaçao

In de zaak van de moord op adjudant Toon Brood van de Koninklijke Marechaussee op Curaçao is een verdachte aangehouden. Brood (49) werd op vrijdagavond 31 mei doodgeschoten in...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Nieuwe kilometerslange koraalriffen ontdekt bij Curaçao: ‘Topje van ijsberg’

Edwin Timmer | Algemeen Dagblad Wetenschappers hebben in de buurt van Curaçao een nieuw kilometerslang koraalrif ontdekt dat in opvallend goede staat verkeert. De kans op meer onaangetast koraal in...
0
Aruba

NTR | “Met mijn vertrek verdwijnt Caribische vertegenwoordiging Europarlement”

In De Nacht van Caribisch Netwerk sprak Guilliano in het kader van de Europese Verkiezingen met vertrekkend Europarlementariër Samira Rafaela (D66). Ze spraken over haar band met Curaçao, racisme en...
3
Aruba

CC | The future of the Caribbean Parts of the Kingdom uncertain under new coalition

THE HAGUE- The future of the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom remains uncertain as the new coalition of PVV, NSC, VVD, and BBB prepares to take office. An analysis...
0
Curaçao

CC | New national park near Sint Willibrordus

WILLEMSTAD - A new national park, named 'Seru Largu National Park,' will soon be opened near Sint Willibrordus by the Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (Carmabi). Carmabi announced...
0
Bonaire

DH | New detention department for foreigners opens at JICN

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the inauguration of the new detention department for foreigners at the Correctional Institution Caribbean Netherlands JICN. BONAIRE--Wednesday marked the official opening of the new detention...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Lichte daling zakelijk optimisme op Aruba

Oranjestad - In het eerste kwartaal van 2024 is op Aruba de zogenoemde Business Perception Index (BPI), bestaande uit de huidige en verwachte economische omstandigheden op korte termijn, licht...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Caribische gulden vers van de pers

Willemstad/Philipsburg - De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) heeft ‘een bijzondere mijlpaal’ bereikt met betrekking tot de Caribische gulden (Cg), namelijk het bijwonen van de eerste...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Zware veroordelingen’

Alle negen verdachten in havendrugszaak cel in Willemstad - De negen verdachten in de zaak Crow zijn allemaal veroordeeld. Zij zijn schuldig bevonden aan grootschalige internationale handel in drugs via...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Go-fasts met ruim twee ton cocaïne

Willemstad - Naar nu pas is bekendgemaakt heeft de Zr.Ms. Groningen op 16 mei jongstleden een drugstransport van ruim twee ton onderschept in een niet nader aangeduid deel van...
0
Algemeen Dagblad

AD | Invallen door politie Curaçao in zaak moord adjudant marechaussee

UPDATE - Op Curaçao zijn vrijdagochtend vroeg vijf gerechtelijke invallen in huizen gedaan in verband met de moord op adjudant Toon Brood van de Koninklijke Marechaussee, meldt de politie....
0
Curaçao

NOS | Politie Curaçao doorzoekt huizen na dood Nederlandse marechaussee

De politie van Curaçao heeft op het eiland invallen gedaan in het onderzoek naar de dood van een Nederlandse marechaussee. Op vijf plekken in en rond Willemstad werden huizen...
0
Curaçao

Nu | Politie Curaçao doet invallen in zaak doodgeschoten medewerker marechaussee

De politie heeft vrijdag vijf invallen gedaan in huizen op Curaçao. Dat gebeurde in verband met de zaak van de doodgeschoten Nederlandse medewerker van de marechaussee. De politie heeft...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Friday, June 7, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 7 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Directie CBCS woont eerste druk nieuwe bankbiljetten Caribische gulden bij

De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten heeft een bijzondere mijlpaal bereikt met betrekking tot de Caribische gulden. Op uitnodiging van de bankbiljettenleverancier Crane Currency in Malta hebben...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie: Onderzoek in de zaak van moord op Marechaussee gaat de goede kant op

Het onderzoek in de zaak van de moord op de adjudant van de Koninklijke Marechaussee, Toon Brood, vordert gestaag en verloopt in de juiste richting. Dit maakte de politie...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Kustwacht heeft samen met Amerika 2 ton drugs onderschept op 16 mei

Op 16 mei heeft het stationsschip Zijne Majesteit Groningen een drugstransport van ruim 2 ton onderschept in het Caribisch gebied. Dat is vandaag bekend gemaakt. Het maritieme patrouillevliegtuig van...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Corrupte agent krijgt in hoger beroep extra straf

In hoger beroep heeft een corrupte agent gisteren een extra straf gekregen. Het gaat om een hoofdagent die in eerste aanleg was veroordeeld tot 30 dagen voorwaardelijke straf, met...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Fysieke paspoortcontrole gaat verdwijnen op Curaçaose luchthaven

Eind juni wordt als het goed is de eerste mobiele toepassing ter wereld voor de voorafgaande verificatie van biometrische gegevens van reizigers geïntroduceerd op Curaçao. Dit is het gevolg...
0
Curaçao

CC | Finance Minister: Cryptocurrency in Curaçao feasible and necessary

MANILA, WILLEMSTAD - The allowance of cryptocurrency in Curaçao is not only feasible but also necessary. This was stated by Finance Minister Javier Silvania on Tuesday during the SiGMA...
1
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Langverwachte aanpassingen toeristenbelasting

Kralendijk - Tijdens de eilandsraadvergadering van afgelopen dinsdag kwam gedeputeerde Clark Abraham met de voor velen onverwachte mededeling dat het bestuurscollege de Visitor Entry Tax (toeristenbelasting) op een drietal...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Uitvoeringsrapportage: Aruba haalt financiële normen

Oranjestad - De overheidsfinanciën hadden in 2023 een overschot van 2,7 procent, waar de norm 1 procent is. De collectieve sector scoorde 4,1 procent, waar het minimaal 1 procent...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Stroompiek steeds hoger

Aqualectra: Vooral in de avonduren ongekende piekbelasting Willemstad - Aqualectra ziet, zeker met de huidige hitte, een steeds verder groeiende piekbelasting in haar energieproductie. ,,Het is spannend”, zegt Aqualectra-directeur Neysa...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | In fintech bruisende bedrijvigheid

In Curaçao 38 lokale fintech-instellingen actief Willemstad/Philipsburg - Onderzoek door de Centrale Bank CBCS onthult een groeiend fintech-ecosysteem op Curaçao en Sint Maarten; met niet minder dan 38 lokale fintech-instellingen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Elk jaar bedrijvendag’

Technische faculteit: Bedrijfsleven en studenten in contact Willemstad - De technische faculteit van de University of Curaçao (UoC) heeft een bedrijvendag georganiseerd om studenten de mogelijkheid te geven om in...
0
Nederland

Telegraaf | Russisch parlementslid dreigt met nucleaire aanval op Nederland: ’Daarna zal alles in Europa volkomen dood zijn’

Amsterdam - Een Russisch parlementslid heeft er op de Russische staatstelevisie voor gepleit om het Europese continent in één keer lam te leggen door een atoombom op Nederland te...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Thursday, June 6, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 6 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Inspectie van Gezondheid waarschuwt voor vitaminedrankjes Gaf Plus en Ultra Dolk

De inspectie voor de Volksgezondheid heeft vandaag laten weten dat consumenten op moeten passen met de vitaminedrankjes Gaf Plus en Ultra Dolk. In beide exemplaren is diclofenac aangetoond, terwijl dat...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Vragen in Tweede Kamer over belastingverdrag met Malta

De Tweede Kamer in Nederland vraagt zich af waarom Curaçao zo graag haar eerste fiscale verdrag met Malta wil sluiten. Een land dat volgens Tweede Kamerlid Folkert Idsinga internationaal...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | ‘Suriname aan de rand van economische doorbraak’

Suriname staat op de rand van een economische doorbraak als gevolg van recente gasreserveontdekkingen en internationale samenwerkingen. Dit zei de Surinaamse president Chan Santokhi gisteren tijdens zijn openingstoespraak bij...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Interparlementair Koninkrijksoverleg (IPKO) begint morgen in Eerste Kamer

Het halfjaarlijkse Interparlementair Koninkrijksoverleg, beter bekend als IPKO, wordt dit jaar gehouden in Den Haag. Het begint morgen en eindigt aanstaande maandag. Hiervoor zijn delegaties van de parlementen van...
0
Aruba

NTR | Expeditie Nederland: bijzondere 100-jarigen

Abdel El Bacha Het bereiken van 100 jaar is een mijlpaal. Op Aruba is Titi Tromp dat nog net niet maar desondanks al een levende legende. Zozeer dat een museum...
0
Curaçao

CC | First pre-conference session explores the topic ‘Discovery’

WILLEMSTAD - As part of the National Tourism Conference that the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and the Ministry of Economic Development (MEO) will organize on the upcoming World Tourism...
0
Curaçao

CC | Vibrant activities in Fintech: Market Analysis on Financial Innovation in Curaçao and Sint Maarten

WILLEMSTAD, PHILIPSBURG - The financial sector undergoes a continuous stream of innovations. This leads to new products, services, and business models and rapidly transforms the market structure. The Centrale...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Nieuwe plannen Taskforce Kinderrechten

Kralendijk - Leden van de Interlandelijke Taskforce Kinderrechten hebben nieuwe plannen gemaakt voor de opvoeding van kinderen, het voorkomen van kindermisbruik en de deelname van jongeren bij thema’s die...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Sint Maarten nog niet uit de brand

Elektriciteitsproblemen blijven ondanks hulp eilanden Philipsburg - Vicepremier Veronica Jansen-Webster laat in een bericht weten dat ondanks de hulp van Curaçao, Aruba en ook Nederland het elektriciteitsprobleem nog steeds niet...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Werkloosheid Curaçao gedaald

CBS: Door vergrijzing, vanaf 1960 gemiddelde leeftijd 20 jaar hoger Willemstad - Het werkeloosheidspercentage is gedaald van 9,9 procent in 2011 naar 7,0 procent in 2023. De jeugdwerkeloosheid (15-24 jaar)...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Tweede Kamer-voorzitter: Een unicum

Motie-Mercelina (PNP) in Tweede Kamer Willemstad/Den Haag - ,,Een unicum”, noemt Tweede Kamervoorzitter Martin Bosma (PVV) het dat komende dinsdag in het Nederlandse parlement wordt gestemd over een gisteren ingediende...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Meerdere dammen aanleggen’

Amigu di Tera: Wereldmilieudag in teken van droogte Willemstad - Op de Wereldmilieudag gisteren is stilgestaan bij het ‘Ons Land, Onze Toekomst’. Milieuactivisten hebben wereldwijd aandacht gevraagd voor de gevolgen...
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Meteo waarschuwt voor extreme hitte

De Meteorologische Dienst van Curaçao heeft vanochtend een waarschuwing afgegeven voor extreme hitte op ons eiland. De waarschuwing is geldig voor vanmiddag tussen 1 en 4 uur. Iedereen wordt...
0
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, June 5, 2024

﻿ Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 5 juni 2024

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Aruba en Nederland sluiten akkoord over komst nieuwe rijkswet

Aruba en Nederland hebben dinsdag een akkoord getekend over houdbare overheidsfinanciën op het Caribisch eiland. De landen spreken daarin af dat er via een rijkswet nieuwe afspraken komen over...
0
Bonaire

ParadiseFM | ‘Meer import uit Venezuela leidt tot lagere voedselprijzen’

De Bonairiaanse partij MPB wil meer import uit buurland Venezuela om daarmee de stijging van voedselprijzen op het eiland binnen de perken te houden. Volgens Milena Winklaar stijgen de...
0
Meer

Steun Knipsel Curacao

Uw donatie helpt onafhankelijke onderzoeksjournalistiek op de eilanden in stand te houden en zorgt dat wij kunnen doorgaan met dit werk.

Meer weten

Of volg ons op de socials

16,985FansLike
2,458VolgersVolg
61,453AbonneesAbonneer

Lees de laatste artikelen op uw favoriete social media platform

Onze berichtgeving wordt dagelijks ook op social media geplaatst, volg ons en blijf op de hoogte

Deze publicatie is met  🧡  gemaakt in Curaçao  •  Alle rechten voorbehouden 