NU | De politieke aardverschuiving in Nederland in kaarten en grafieken

Nederland heeft gekozen. De kaart kleurt donderdag een dag na de stembusgang PVV-blauw. Bekijk hier de uitslagen en zetelverdeling door de jaren heen.   Zoals in bovenstaande kaartjes is...
1

NTR | Verkiezingen: D66 grootste, PVV vierde op Bonaire

Marit Severijnse Op Bonaire heeft D66 de meeste stemmen gekregen (746), gevolgd door GroenLinks-Pvda (500) en daarna ChristenUnie (453). PVV, de landelijke winnaar, krijgt op Bonaire 417 stemmen....
2

CC | Temporary committee HNO determined to uncover the truth about the new hospital

WILLEMSTAD - The Temporary Committee Hospital Nobo Otrobanda of the Parliament of Curaçao is determined to find out how the decision-making process unfolded in the construction of...
2

DH | PVV predicted to win 37 seats in stunning Dutch election outcome

THE HAGUE--With almost 94 percent of votes counted, Dutch news agency ANP is predicting that the far-right PVV of Geert Wilders will walk away with 37 seats...
3

CN | Hoge Raad: sublicenties mogen illegaal genoemd worden

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Het cassatieberoep van masterlicentiehouder Cyberluck tegen journaliste Nardy Cramm van de Knipselkrant Curaçao is afgewezen. Cyberluck wilde afdwingen dat Cramm zou stoppen met het...
0

Telegraaf | Exitpoll: PVV grootste partij met 35 zetels

Tweede Kamerverkiezingen 2023 Omtzigt na verkiezingsuitslag: 'We zijn beschikbaar om te besturen' Een verrassende uitslag in de eerste exitpoll van de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen 2023. De PVV is als...
17
CC | Temporary committee HNO determined to uncover the truth about the new hospital

WILLEMSTAD – The Temporary Committee Hospital Nobo Otrobanda of the Parliament of Curaçao is determined to find out how the decision-making process unfolded in the construction of the new hospital.

Over the next few months, documents will be studied, and those involved will be heard to uncover the truth. Additionally, two public meetings and a survey will be conducted to gauge the public’s opinion on the work of the Temporary Committee HNO.

It is still relevant to understand how the decision-making around the arrival of the new hospital in Otrobanda unfolded. A majority of the Parliament of Curaçao believed this in 2018. At that time, the parliament decided to exercise the right to investigate (inquiry). The Temporary Committee HNO was established for this purpose. The investigative tasks of the Temporary Committee HNO were divided into five specific themes, including the decision to build the hospital in a different location. It also examines how decision-making within the government unfolded and the transition from the old to the new hospital.

The Temporary Committee HNO consists of six parliamentarians from the six factions currently in the States. They are Michelangelo Martinez, Rennox Calmes, Gwendell Mercelina, Ana-Maria Pauletta, Giselle McWilliam, and Chairman Eduard Braam. A team of specialists supports the committee. Three scientific researchers sift through the documents and, together with the members of the Temporary Committee HNO, determine who needs to be interviewed.

There is also an advisory group at work providing advice to the Temporary Committee HNO. The advisory group consists of Arjan Vliegenthart (director of Nibud), Professor Dr. Marcel Levi (chairman of NWO), Professor Mr. Lodewijks Rogier (an expert in constitutional and administrative law), and health economist and epidemiologist Professor Eline Altenburg – Van den Broek.

The citizens of Curaçao are also involved in the investigation. After all, it involves community funds that were spent to build the hospital. They have the opportunity to voice their opinions on December 2, 2023, during two meetings. One in the morning in the multifunctional hall in Barber. For the people of Bandariba, there is an afternoon meeting in the community center of Montaña.

In addition, a questionnaire (survey) has been prepared where everyone in Curaçao can give their opinion on the work of the Temporary Committee HNO. The QR code for the questionnaire is attached. You can also use the link below to access the questionnaire. The Temporary Committee HNO hopes to have the final report ready in March/April 2024.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

Dit artikel is geplaatst in
Gezondheid Curaçao Curacao Chronicle Politiek
CN | Hoge Raad: sublicenties mogen illegaal genoemd worden

Jeffrey Noeken | Casinonieuws.nl Het cassatieberoep van masterlicentiehouder Cyberluck tegen journaliste Nardy Cramm van de Knipselkrant Curaçao is afgewezen. Cyberluck wilde afdwingen dat Cramm zou stoppen met het illegaal noemen...
0
Nederland

Telegraaf | Exitpoll: PVV grootste partij met 35 zetels

Tweede Kamerverkiezingen 2023 Omtzigt na verkiezingsuitslag: 'We zijn beschikbaar om te besturen' Een verrassende uitslag in de eerste exitpoll van de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen 2023. De PVV is als grootste partij...
17
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 22 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Curaçao

Nu.cw | Elfde editie CURA DOET in het teken van jongeren betrekken bij vrijwilligerswerk

Curaçao Cares heeft de elfde editie van Cura Doet aangekondigd. De editie zal in het teken staan van het bewust maken van het belang van vrijwilligerswerk onder de jeugd...
0
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Apotheken sluiten deuren: Silvania praat met apothekers

De apotheken op Curaçao hebben vandaag hun deuren gesloten vanwege te hoge werkdruk en financiële zorgen. Minister van Gezondheid Javier Silvania (MFK) is in gesprek gegaan met de apothekers...
1
Bonaire

Nu.cw | 44ste Landmachtcompagnie gaat oefenen op Bonaire

De 44ste Landmachtcompagnie, momenteel gestationeerd op Curaçao, gaat oefenen op Bonaire. Dat maakt het Openbaar Lichaam Bonaire (OLB) bekend. Het doel van de oefening is volgens het OLB vertrouwd raken...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Lokale kerstmarkt bij Hofí Moringa

Persbureau Curacao Aanstaande zondag 26 november is er een kerstmarkt bij Hofí Moringa. De maandelijkse markt biedt naast lokale producten deze maand ook kerstproducten aan. Naast shoppen is er ook...
0
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao loopt risico op concurrentie bij vergunningen voor online gokwebsites

Persbureau Curacao Curaçao loopt het risico concurrentie te krijgen van andere landen die vergunningen afgeven voor online gokwebsites. Dat meldt Casinonieuws en een aantal media op Curaçao. Het gaat dan om...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Vier mannen veroordeeld voor bezit explosieven met ATM-kraak plan

Persbureau Curacao ROTTERDAM – Vier mannen zijn door de rechtbank van Rotterdam veroordeeld vanwege het bezit van explosieven, bedoeld voor het kraken van een geldautomaat (ATM). De politie arresteerde het...
0
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Botika’s voeren actie

Wie medicijnen nodig heeft kan vandaag niet terecht bij de botika’s. De apotheekeigenaren voeren actie uit onvrede met de verouderde en lage vergoedingen. Ook is de werkdruk hoog. Daardoor...
3
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Ook Caribisch deel stemt voor Tweede Kamer

Vandaag gaat Nederland naar de stembus voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen. Ook op de BES-eilanden mogen in totaal zo’n 20 duizend mensen hun stem uitbrengen. Op Curaçao kon je de...
7
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Druk op Staten voor behandeling nieuw strafwetboek

Na de hofpresident en de minister van Justitie zijn nu ook zes belangenorganisaties in de pen geklommen. Het bedrijfsleven en de financiële sector willen dat het nieuwe wetboek van...
2
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Derde verdachte aangehouden voor poging tot moord

De politie heeft gisteren een 46-jarige man aangehouden voor poging tot moord. Hij zou betrokken zijn geweest bij het schietincident op een ondernemerskoppel in Kwartier.   Daarbij raakte een vrouw...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Jorrel Hato drie-na-jongste Oranjedebutant ooit

Het zat er al aan te komen: de 17-jarige Jorrel Hato heeft gisteren tegen Gibraltar zijn debuut gemaakt in het Nederlands elftal. Alleen Matthijs de Ligt en drie spelers...
0
Aruba

NTR | Gezaghebber Bonaire verwacht hogere opkomst

Marit Severijnse De opkomst voor de Tweede Kamerverkiezingen zal in de bijzondere gemeente Bonaire dit keer hoger zijn, verwacht interim-gezaghebber Reynolds Oleana. “Vorige keer zaten we in de buurt van 22...
0
Curaçao

CC | Central Committee of Parliament engages in technical briefing on “LOK” legislation

WILLEMSTAD - The Central Committee of Parliament recently engaged in a crucial technical briefing provided by the Union Trust Office Curaçao Foundation, delving into the potential impacts of the...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | Uncollected voting cards will be delivered by post

~ In 3rd phase of distribution process ~ PHILIPSBURG--Voters who do not make use of the opportunity to collect their voting cards at the Government Administration Building between November...
0
Bonaire

AntilliaansDagblad | Eilanden CN overleggen over herziening wetten

Kralendijk - De eilandsraad van Bonaire heeft vorige week een bezoek gebracht aan Sint Eustatius als onderdeel van hun strategie om de banden met de zustereilanden te versterken. Het...
0
Aruba

AntilliaansDagblad | Aanbesteding nieuw hondencentrum

Oranjestad - De openbare aanbesteding voor de bouw van de nieuwe dienst Departamento di Control di Animal is dinsdag geopend. Bedrijven die interesse hebben, kunnen tot uiterlijk 20 december...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Wetboek nu snel aannemen’

Belangenorganisaties wijzen op dreiging ‘grijze lijst’ FATF Willemstad - Zes toonaangevende belangenorganisaties uit de private sector dringen er nu ook bij de Statenvoorzitter, Charetti America-Francisca (MFK), op aan om snel...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Referendum homohuwelijk is belachelijk plan’

Kevin Eustatia-Palm reageert op pleidooi Curaçao Amsterdam - Zijn mening over het pleidooi dat advocaat Chester Peterson namens het Land Curaçao uitsprak, tijdens de hoorzitting van het cassatieberoep in de...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | CBCS stimuleert onderzoek

Prijzen voor havo, vwo, bachelors en masters Willemstad/Philipsburg - De Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) kondigt de aftrap aan van de vierde editie van de Best Economic...
0
Opinies

FD commentaar | Openbaar Ministerie moet zich laten gelden in het Ennia-debacle

Commentaar Financieel Dagblad Ondanks vele waarschuwingen heeft bij de Caribische verzekeraar Ennia een grote pensioenroof plaatsgevonden. De rechter oordeelt dat eigenaar Hushang Ansary het bedrijf afgelopen 17 jaar voor ruim...
4
Curaçao

FD | Waar was het toezicht bij Ennia, en waarom bood Nederland hulp?

Vasco van der Boon en Gaby de Groot | Financieel Dagblad De Amerikaans-Iraanse magnaat Hushang Ansary onttrok een half miljard euro aan de Caribische verzekeraar Ennia, waarna het bedrijf diep...
2
Curaçao

Democracy now! | Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 21 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Gezondheid

Nu.cw | Ondanks aanwijzing Inspectie houdt CMC oogpatiënten voor zichzelf

Het Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) houdt patiënten met oogletsel op de wachtlijst, in plaats van ze door te verwijzen naar het Antillean Adventist Hospital (AAH). Dit gaat tegen de...
0
Aruba

Nu.cw | Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie opent vestiging op Sint Eustatius

Het Gemeenschappelijk Hof van Justitie heeft een vijfde vestiging geopend op Sint Eustatius. Het is de eerste vestiging op Statia, waar de rechtszittingen voorheen plaatsvonden in de Guesthouse, de...
0
Landbouw, veeteelt en visserij

Nu.cw | Illegale goudmijn Suriname ingestort

In het Matawai gebied in Brokopondo in Suriname is maandagmiddag een illegale goudmijn ingestort. Het incident deed zich rond 15.30 uur voor. Dat melden meerdere Surinaamse en Nederlandse media....
0
Curaçao

PBC | Fundashon LIKE zet in op taalvaardigheid in onderwijs Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon LIKE (Lenga i Konosementu den Enseñansa) heeft zich ten doel gesteld om gelijke kansen in het onderwijs voor alle kinderen op Curaçao te creëren. De...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Tania Kross zet Johannes Vermeerprijs in voor theater op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao Caribisch Netwerk| John Samson Operazangeres Tania Kross heeft in Amsterdam de Johannes Vermeerprijs 2023 ontvangen. De Nederlandse staatsprijs wordt gezien als een van de belangrijkste prijzen voor kunst...
0
Venezuela

PBC | Venezuela en Trinidad dicht bij akkoord met Shell over aardgasveld Dragon

Persbureau Curacao Venezuela staat op het punt een licentie te verlenen aan Shell en de National Gas Company van Trinidad en Tobago voor de ontwikkeling van het veelbelovende offshore aardgasveld...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Verdwenen pensioenmiljoenen Ennia trekken spoor via Cyprus naar Texas

Het Financieel Dagblad schrijft een opzienbarend artikel over Ennia. Documenten uit een Cypriotisch datalek tonen opmerkelijke transacties met fondsen van de verzekeraar. De Iraans-Amerikaanse zakenman Hushang Ansary is de...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Man opgepakt voor doodsbedreiging politieagent

De politie heeft zondagavond een man opgepakt, omdat hij een politieagent zou hebben bedreigd met de dood. Het incident vond plaats bij een minimarkt aan de Zuiderzeestraat. Een politiepatrouille...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Plek in Hall of Fame reëel voor Andruw Jones

De bekende Curaçaose honkballer Andruw Jones maakt een grote kans om in de Hall of Fame te komen, de grootste eer voor baseballspelers. Elk jaar wordt een speler gekozen...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçaose hotels presteren beter dan regio

Oktober was een goede maand voor de hotelsector. Volgens branchevereniging Chata was de gemiddelde kamerbezetting 72,7 procent. Dat is 2,7 procent hoger dan vorig jaar oktober. Vergeleken met de regio...
0
Kunst en Cultuur

NTR | Tania Kross ontvangt Johannes Vermeerprijs

John Samson Operazangeres Tania Kross heeft in Amsterdam de Johannes Vermeerprijs 2023 ontvangen. De Nederlandse staatsprijs wordt gezien als een van de belangrijkste prijzen voor kunst en cultuur.   “Met deze...
0
Curaçao

CC | Meteo issues yellow alert for rough seas

WILLEMSTAD - The Meteorological Service of Curaçao has issued a yellow alert for rough seas on the south and west sides of the island. The weather service warns of...
0
Curaçao

CC | Online gambling jurisdictions exploit curaçao’s loss of unique selling point

WILLEMSTAD - Considering Curaçao's imminent shift to the Landsverordening op de Kansspelen (LOK), several gambling jurisdictions, including Costa Rica, Kahnawake, and Anjouan, are eyeing the opportunity to capitalize on...
0
Sint Maarten

DH | All bark, no bite: Arrindell fails to provide concrete evidence of corruption by Ottley

PHILIPSBURG--The defamation case brought by Minister of Public Health, Social Affairs and Labor VSA Omar Ottley against businessman Olivier Arrindell did not produce any concrete evidence of corruption on...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | ‘Nederland kan falen niet Aruba verwijten’

Oranjestad – ,,Het financieel toezicht staat niet ter discussie. We kunnen elkaar de ‘over en weer verwijten’ besparen, als we oprecht kunnen werken aan een relatie in het Koninkrijk...
0
Bouw en vastgoedsector

AntilliaansDagblad | Curaçao vastgelegd op oblique foto’s

‘Bouwwerken vanaf 4 zijden zichtbaar' Willemstad - Begin 2024 wordt het gehele eiland gedetailleerd en met een speciale fototechniek op beeld vastgelegd. Tenminste, als het aan Jairo Martis ligt, de...
0
Energiesector

AntilliaansDagblad | Juridische stappen tegen Aqualectra

Willemstad - Er worden juridische stappen voorbereid tegen Aqualectra voor personen en bedrijven die schade hebben geleden als gevolg van de laatste black-out. Zo blijkt uit een deze krant toegekomen...
0
Curaçao

AntilliaansDagblad | Kapers op gaming-kust

Andere landen gebruiken negatieve publiciteit LOK-wet Willemstad - Er zijn andere landen die lonken naar het ontwikkelen van een online gamingsector en inspringen op de negatieve publiciteit rond de concept-Landsverordening...
0
Curaçao

ICIJ | A US billionaire took over a tropical island pension fund — then hundreds of millions of dollars...

LONGREAD International Consortium of Investigative Journalists Joe Schildhorn / Patrick McMullan / Dick Drayer  With help from PwC Cyprus, Hushang Ansary set up shell companies and oversaw a series of...
4
Internationaal

Telegraaf | Shakira treft schikking in belastingzaak, omzeilt gevangenisstraf

Shakira heeft een schikking getroffen met de Spaanse belastingdienst en justitie. Dat is maandagochtend in de rechtbank in Barcelona bekendgemaakt tijdens een zaak over belastingontduiking. De Colombiaanse zangeres heeft ingestemd...
2
Internationaal

Democracy now! | Monday, November 20, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience with access...
0
Curaçao

Extra | Journaal 20 november 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
0
Kunst en Cultuur

Parool | Mezzosopraan Tania Kross zet haar Johannes Vermeerprijs (een ton) in voor theater op Curaçao: ‘Ik kan daar...

Mezzosopraan Tania Kross heeft de Johannes Vermeerprijs gewonnen. Ze zet het prijzengeld onder andere in voor de restauratie van een theaterzaal op Curaçao – een tussenstap op weg naar...
2
Column Frank Kunneman

Column Kunneman | Rebel

Juridische column Prof. dr. Frank Kunneman Het is lekker makkelijk om in je sociale omgeving mensen een etiket op te plakken. Dat ordent je perspectief op de wereld. Die man...
0
Comin' up

PBC | Fundashon Kòrsou Transparente organiseert seminar over integriteit in bestuur voor duurzame groei op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – Fundashon Kòrsou Transparente, een non-profitorganisatie die zich inzet voor transparantie en integriteit in Curaçao, organiseert op 8 december een seminar getiteld ‘Integer Bestuur: Een voorwaarde voor...
2
Curaçao

PBC | Curaçao blijft kwetsbaar volgens nieuw veerkrachtonderzoek

Persbureau Curacao Het Think To DO Institute (T2DI) heeft vandaag haar vierde editie van het ‘Fragile States Index Curaçao Country Report 2023’ gepubliceerd, waaruit blijkt dat de kwetsbaarheid van Curaçao...
1
Kunst en Cultuur

PBC | Nieuw erfgoed- en archeologisch erfgoedkantoor gepland op Curaçao

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De Monumentenraad van Curaçao, onder leiding van voorzitter ir. Michael Newton, heeft de minister van VVRP (Ruimtelijke Planning en Milieu) verzocht aandacht te besteden aan de...
0
Aruba

PBC | Stijging euro maakt import Curaçao en Aruba duurder, export wordt goedkoper

Persbureau Curacao WILLEMSTAD – De recente stijging van de euro naar het hoogste niveau in drie maanden tijd heeft directe gevolgen voor Curaçao en Aruba, landen waarvan de munteenheden gekoppeld...
1
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Belastingverdrag met San Marino

Vandaag heeft de minister van Financiën een belastingverdrag getekend met San Marino. Daarmee wordt voorkomen dat inwoners van beide landen dubbel belasting betalen. Een ander doel is het voorkomen...
3
Gezondheid

ParadiseFM | Botika eigenaren trekken aan de bel

Het geduld van de apotheekeigenaren is op. Al jaren strijden ze voor een hogere vergoeding per verstrekte medicijn. Deze zogenoemde receptregelvergoeding is volgens hen te laag. Ze eisen een...
4
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Curaçao verwelkomt 500.000e bezoeker

Curaçao heeft vandaag een mijlpaal bereikt. Voor het eerst in de geschiedenis heeft het eiland een half miljoen bezoekers verwelkomd. Dat meldt het Curaçaose toeristenbureau. De reiziger kwam uit...
0
Curaçao

ParadiseFM | Politie onderzoekt gewapende overval op Pita Farm

Twee mannen hebben vrijdag geprobeerd een gewapende overval te plegen op Pita Farm. Het incident werd verijdeld voor de beveiliging. De politie kreeg rond kwart over 6 een melding...
2
Aruba

ParadiseFM | Internationale dag rechten van het kind

Het is vandaag de Internationale Dag van de Rechten van het Kind. Op deze dag wordt gevierd dat kinderen eigen rechten hebben. Op 20 november 1989 zijn deze rechten...
1
