Opinie | Einde verhaal voor de uitgifte van goklicenties

WILLEMSTAD – Late in the evening, the Maritime Operations Center (MOC) of the Coast Guard responded swiftly to a distress call from a cruising ship east of Curaçao, requesting urgent medical assistance.

The MOC promptly engaged with the CITRO doctor to assess the situation. Following thorough consultation and evaluation with the onboard medical team, it was determined that a passenger had suffered a heart attack and required immediate evacuation to the mainland.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Coast Guard swiftly deployed a helicopter to conduct a medical evacuation. The skilled team aboard the helicopter, equipped to handle emergency medical situations, ensured a prompt response to the critical condition of the patient.

The helicopter safely landed at Hato, where the patient was handed over to waiting ambulance personnel. The medical team continued their expert care as they transported the patient to the Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) for further examination and treatment.

Bron: Curacao Chronicle