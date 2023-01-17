CC | Still no new Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad

THE HAGUE – A year after it was announced that the post of Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad would become vacant in mid-2022, a successor has still not been appointed. “The procedure is underway. We are looking for a candidate who has a strong affinity with the islands,” said the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.

Finding a successor for chairman Raymond Gradus of the Financial Supervision Board seems to be going more smoothly.

“The expectation is that the new chairman will be appointed before February 1.”

Bron: Curacao Chronicle