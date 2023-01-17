26 C
Democracy now! | Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Democracy Now! is a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program hosted by journalists Amy Goodman and Juan Gonzalez. Democracy Now!’s War and Peace Report provides our audience...
Extra | Journaal 17 januari 2023

Elke werkdag het laatste nieuws van Extra, nu ook in het Nederlands. Bron: Extra
Nu.cw | Curaçao krijgt dit jaar nog 30 miljoen dollar van VS

Het Amerikaanse Department of Justice zal dit jaar 30 miljoen dollar overmaken naar Curaçao. Dat meldt minister van Justitie Shalten Hato (MFK) op sociale media.  Hato was afgelopen...
Nu.cw | ‘Curaçao had aangifte moeten doen tegen CPR’

De oppositiepartijen hebben zich maandag kritisch uitgelaten over de situatie rondom Caribbean Petroleum Refinery (CPR). De PAR, MAN, TpK en KEM vroegen tijdens een Statenvergadering over de...
NTR | Waarom zijn de Caribische regeringen blij dat Coho van tafel is?

Oscar van Dam en Sharina Henriquez Het vierlanden-overleg dat eind vorige week in Sint-Maarten werd gehouden, is in Aruba, Curaçao en Sint-Maarten eenvoudig vertaald in de volgende vier...
DH | 2022-2023 cruise season progressing very well, says Port CEO Gumbs

PHILIPSBURG--Two cruise ships made inaugural calls to Port St. Maarten at the beginning of the New Year, namely AIDAbella on January 2 and Celebrity Apex on January...
CC | Still no new Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad

THE HAGUE – A year after it was announced that the post of Representative of the Netherlands in Willemstad would become vacant in mid-2022, a successor has still not been appointed. “The procedure is underway. We are looking for a candidate who has a strong affinity with the islands,” said the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations.  

Finding a successor for chairman Raymond Gradus of the Financial Supervision Board seems to be going more smoothly.

“The expectation is that the new chairman will be appointed before February 1.”

Bron: Curacao Chronicle

  1. For me to think that the governor represents the Netherlands.
    She must be there for “spek en bonen” as the Dutch say. The Dutch government clearly needs a real “makamba” they can trust, in that position.

